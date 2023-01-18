Read full article on original website
assetservicingtimes.com
UK retail investors demand emissions data, Kana Earth study says
UK retail investors demand emissions data, Kana Earth study says. Only 22 per cent of UK retail investors are aware of the carbon footprint of their stock market-related investments, despite 60 per cent wanting to know the impact of their investments, a recent study from Kana Earth has found. 69...
assetservicingtimes.com
Hargreaves Lansdown adopts Broadridge proxy voting solution
Hargreaves Lansdown adopts Broadridge proxy voting solution. Hargreaves Lansdown has partnered with Broadridge to provide its clients with a new online proxy voting solution. Broadridge’s solution will improve speed and accessibility for shareholders wanting to play a more active role in their investments, the company says. The adoption of the service forms part of Hargreaves Lansdown’s goals of greater shareholder engagement.
assetservicingtimes.com
Waystone acquires Centaur Group
Asset management services provider Waystone has acquired Centaur Group, the global fund administration and fiduciary services provider. The mandate is part of an effort to broaden Waystone’s service offering to asset managers and their investors. As part of the mandate, Waystone will significantly increase its Ireland and North America...
assetservicingtimes.com
CACEIS names Jean-Pierre Michalowski as CEO-elect
CACEIS has named Jean-Pierre Michalowski as its new chief executive officer. Michalowski will take over as CEO on 6 March 2023 with the retirement of current chief executive Jean-François Abadie. He will be promoted from his existing position as senior country officer for Singapore at Crédit Agricole corporate and...
assetservicingtimes.com
ISITC Europe and Broadridge join forces to set up ESG forum
ISITC Europe and Broadridge join forces to set up ESG forum. Not-for-profit industry body ISITC Europe CIC (ISITC) and solutions provider Broadridge have established a new industry forum to focus upon the ESG-related challenges and opportunities facing the industry. To be known as the ISITC Europe ESG Forum, the forum...
