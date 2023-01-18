ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AR

Comments / 0

Related
hopeprescott.com

City of Hope Departmental Reports….Landfill

At the most recent City Board meeting, Interim City Manager J.R. Wilson noted he had sent the board members monthly departmental reports. After the meeting, we asked if he could make these available to hopeprescott.com and the Hope-Prescott News. He was happy to do so and here’s the landfill monthly report, quarterly report, and yearly report.
hopeprescott.com

City of Hope Monthly Report…Wastewater Maintenance

At the most recent City Board meeting, Interim City Manager J.R. Wilson noted he had sent the board members monthly departmental reports. After the meeting, we asked if he could make these available to hopeprescott.com and the Hope-Prescott News. He was happy to do so and here’s the wastewater maintenance report for December 2022.
KSLA

Texarkana city manager announces resignation

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation. City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021. VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Hotel Grim redevelopment project reopening no longer grim

TEXARKANA, Texas – The historic Hotel Grim which was built in 1925 was originally an eight-story hotel. It closed in 1990 when it was considered a derelict hotel. The Grim’s project manager is expecting the reopening of the building in June. When built, it contained 103,200 square feet...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Chamber Board Hosts First Coffee of 2023

The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Board hosted the first Coffee of 2023 Wednesday. There was a good turnout and lots of good fellowship!
hopeprescott.com

Hope School Board

HOPE, AR – The January 2023 Hope Public Schools Board Meeting began shortly after the conclusion of the presentation of the district’s 5-year plan. The meeting began at approximately 6:30pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023. After the meeting was called to order, Board President Linda Haynes asked for a motion to approve the minutes from December’s board meeting. This was unanimously approved.
HOPE, AR
hopeprescott.com

Nominations sought for Citizen and Hometown Hero

PRESCOTT – Though the annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Banquet is still months away, it’s time to be thinking about who deserves to be honored as Citizen of the Year and Hometown Hero. Any Nevada County resident can submit a nomination, but the nominee must be a...
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Declining enrollment at Gurdon prompts classroom shift, plans for millage election

Declining enrollment at Gurdon Public Schools has prompted its school board to take measures to shift student classrooms. The board is also planning to ask voters to decide on a millage increase this May that would generate $4 million for districtwide improvements, including raising teacher salaries. Following a 50-minute presentation...
GURDON, AR
magnoliareporter.com

About a dozen houses and other structures damaged during Wednesday tornado

Clean-up work continued Thursday after an EF1 tornado struck the north side of Waldo on Wednesday morning. Larry Taylor, coordinator of the Columbia County Office of Emergency Management, estimated that five or six houses had some level of damage, with a similar number of barns and outbuildings also damaged. No...
WALDO, AR
hopeprescott.com

SWAEC providing grants in four school districts

HOPE – Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative in Hope announces four districts in their service area are set to receive Career and Technical Education Grants for the 2023-2024 School Year from AR Division of Career & Technical Education. Hope, Spring Hill, Fouke and LaFayette County high schools will each receive funding for Career Tech Education New Program Start-Ups that will be used for new Work-Based Learning Programs, Computer Science: Robotics, and Nutrition Science and Dietetics Programs. Shannon Puckett, the CTE Coordinator for Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative said, “Start-up grants are essential in helping our schools set up strong CTE Programs to offer increased opportunities to students in order to invest in our future workforce.” Together, the four grants total over 166,000.
HOPE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Magnolia Police list recent arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Saturday, January 7. Landon Beams, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of blood or breath test, open container,...
MAGNOLIA, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Storm causes damage in Beech Creek-Waldo-Lamartine area

A thunderstorm in South Arkansas on Wednesday morning brought down trees and power lines. In Columbia County, the damage was most extensive in the area between Lake Columbia and the Beech Creek community near Waldo. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said trees and power lines were down on the north...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Bradford appointed to Black History Commission

LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse

Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Hempstead County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam

Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Soup lunch Monday

PRESCOTT – It’s that time again! FoodShare Soup Luncheon on Monday, January 23, 2023. 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Choose from a variety of soups. $6.00 ticket includes soup, crackers/cornbread, dessert, and drink. Carry out available. Held at Prescott FoodShare. Proceeds benefit FoodShare.

Comments / 0

Community Policy