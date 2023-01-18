Read full article on original website
hopeprescott.com
City of Hope Departmental Reports….Landfill
At the most recent City Board meeting, Interim City Manager J.R. Wilson noted he had sent the board members monthly departmental reports. After the meeting, we asked if he could make these available to hopeprescott.com and the Hope-Prescott News. He was happy to do so and here’s the landfill monthly report, quarterly report, and yearly report.
hopeprescott.com
City of Hope Monthly Report…Wastewater Maintenance
At the most recent City Board meeting, Interim City Manager J.R. Wilson noted he had sent the board members monthly departmental reports. After the meeting, we asked if he could make these available to hopeprescott.com and the Hope-Prescott News. He was happy to do so and here’s the wastewater maintenance report for December 2022.
KSLA
Texarkana city manager announces resignation
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The city manager of Texarkana, Ark. has announced his resignation. City Manager E. Jay Ellington made the official announcement Friday, Jan. 20 that he’ll be resigning from his position effective March 31. Ellington has been the city manager since June of 2021. VIDEO FROM ELLINGTON’S...
KTBS
Hotel Grim redevelopment project reopening no longer grim
TEXARKANA, Texas – The historic Hotel Grim which was built in 1925 was originally an eight-story hotel. It closed in 1990 when it was considered a derelict hotel. The Grim’s project manager is expecting the reopening of the building in June. When built, it contained 103,200 square feet...
Construction begins at Texarkana food bank
The additional space will include a multi-purpose education room and a commercial kitchen.
hopeprescott.com
Chamber Board Hosts First Coffee of 2023
The Hope/Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce Board hosted the first Coffee of 2023 Wednesday. There was a good turnout and lots of good fellowship!
This Road at I-30 in Texarkana Will be Closed Beginning on Monday, January 23
Construction on I-30 in the Texarkana area continues. The Texas Department of Transportation is widening the interstate coming into the Texarkana area, which means some road closures along the way. Starting on Monday, January 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana. This will give crews...
hopeprescott.com
Hope School Board
HOPE, AR – The January 2023 Hope Public Schools Board Meeting began shortly after the conclusion of the presentation of the district’s 5-year plan. The meeting began at approximately 6:30pm on Thursday, January 19, 2023. After the meeting was called to order, Board President Linda Haynes asked for a motion to approve the minutes from December’s board meeting. This was unanimously approved.
hopeprescott.com
Nominations sought for Citizen and Hometown Hero
PRESCOTT – Though the annual Prescott-Nevada County Chamber of Commerce Banquet is still months away, it’s time to be thinking about who deserves to be honored as Citizen of the Year and Hometown Hero. Any Nevada County resident can submit a nomination, but the nominee must be a...
arkadelphian.com
Declining enrollment at Gurdon prompts classroom shift, plans for millage election
Declining enrollment at Gurdon Public Schools has prompted its school board to take measures to shift student classrooms. The board is also planning to ask voters to decide on a millage increase this May that would generate $4 million for districtwide improvements, including raising teacher salaries. Following a 50-minute presentation...
magnoliareporter.com
About a dozen houses and other structures damaged during Wednesday tornado
Clean-up work continued Thursday after an EF1 tornado struck the north side of Waldo on Wednesday morning. Larry Taylor, coordinator of the Columbia County Office of Emergency Management, estimated that five or six houses had some level of damage, with a similar number of barns and outbuildings also damaged. No...
hopeprescott.com
SWAEC providing grants in four school districts
HOPE – Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative in Hope announces four districts in their service area are set to receive Career and Technical Education Grants for the 2023-2024 School Year from AR Division of Career & Technical Education. Hope, Spring Hill, Fouke and LaFayette County high schools will each receive funding for Career Tech Education New Program Start-Ups that will be used for new Work-Based Learning Programs, Computer Science: Robotics, and Nutrition Science and Dietetics Programs. Shannon Puckett, the CTE Coordinator for Southwest Arkansas Education Cooperative said, “Start-up grants are essential in helping our schools set up strong CTE Programs to offer increased opportunities to students in order to invest in our future workforce.” Together, the four grants total over 166,000.
Garland County sheriff says department will not enforce ATF gun stock law
Another Arkansas sheriff is saying his department will not enforce a recent federal gun stock rule.
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia Police list recent arrests
Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. Saturday, January 7. Landon Beams, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, refusal of blood or breath test, open container,...
magnoliareporter.com
Storm causes damage in Beech Creek-Waldo-Lamartine area
A thunderstorm in South Arkansas on Wednesday morning brought down trees and power lines. In Columbia County, the damage was most extensive in the area between Lake Columbia and the Beech Creek community near Waldo. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said trees and power lines were down on the north...
hopeprescott.com
Bradford appointed to Black History Commission
LITTLE ROCK — Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has announced several appointments to boards and commissions. That includes Arnetta Bradford, of Hope, to the Black History Commission of Arkansas. Term expires on January 14, 2030. Bradford replaces Cherisse Jones-Branch. The BHCA continues to collect materials on Arkansas’s black history and...
Arkansas sheriffs say they will not enforce new ATF rule on handgun stabilizing braces
The Garland Co. Sheriff joined several others across the state in announcing Friday he will not enforce a new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse
Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
ktoy1047.com
Hempstead County Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam
Numerous calls from the public have come in to the sheriff’s office referencing someone identifying themselves as a sergeant, claiming that the resident has missed jury duty and that a warrant has been issued for their arrest. The caller then informs the resident that they can pay a certain amount to avoid jail time and that this amount needs to be paid in Amazon or pre-paid Visa gift cards. Anyone receiving a call like this should immediately hang up and call the Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department.
hopeprescott.com
Soup lunch Monday
PRESCOTT – It’s that time again! FoodShare Soup Luncheon on Monday, January 23, 2023. 11:00 am until 1:00 pm. Choose from a variety of soups. $6.00 ticket includes soup, crackers/cornbread, dessert, and drink. Carry out available. Held at Prescott FoodShare. Proceeds benefit FoodShare.
