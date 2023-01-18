Read full article on original website
Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking ClassesJen PayneBranford, CT
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Newly Remodeled Walmart Supercenters Offer Enhanced Shopping Experience With Innovative FeaturesTy D.Farmingdale, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners
A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
GOP officials and Gov. Hochul go back and forth over affordable housing on LI
Republican officials, members of the Suffolk County Legislature and several town supervisors have expressed outrage with Gov. Kathy Hochul's plans to address the state's housing crisis.
Herald Community Newspapers
Response to Nassau County RFP: Rallying outside the Five Towns Community Center
In response to a request for proposal sent out by Nassau County on Jan. 2, Five Towns Community Center, workers, volunteer members and community members joined forces on Jan. 20 to highlight their support for the 115-year-old community resource and pressure the county to renew the existing lease which expires next year.
longisland.com
Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town
Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
ems1.com
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County to host free COVID-10 test kit and KN95 mask distribution Jan. 24
tbrnewsmedia.com
Cannabis inspection conducted on Main Street in Port Jeff
The New York State Office of Cannabis Management, Suffolk County Police Department and Port Jefferson Village Division of Code Enforcement jointly conducted an inspection on Wednesday, Jan. 18, of a business known as Organically Connected, located at 202 Main Street in Port Jefferson. The inspection was performed pursuant to OCM...
Homeowners protest proposal to build new rail line in Kings Park
Suffolk Leg. Rob Trotta supports the plan and thinks it will make things better for the community.
Herald Community Newspapers
Five Towns Community Center's future in doubt
We were led to believe from the current administration that we were able to come to some type of agreement to continue our services.”. The Five Towns Community Center has called Lawrence home for 115 years, and has created many programs and services to fit the community’s needs. The...
AG James: Fairfield Properties must return security deposits for about 900 former tenants
As part of the agreement, Fairfield must also pay $90,000 in penalties.
27east.com
Police Barricade at Somerset Avenue and South Magee Will Be Removed For Southampton Village Traffic Study
The metal police barricades at the intersection of Somerset Avenue and North Magee Street in Southampton Village that have created a controversial road closure at that juncture for the past... more. When the artist Paton Miller first came to Southampton in 1974, he had only $40 ... 18 Jan 2023...
Herald Community Newspapers
Cleaning East Meadow’s water
The funding is extremely timely, because the cost of the advanced oxidation technology is expensive.”. This is the first of two stories examining dioxane water-mitigation projects. The Town of Hempstead has received $5 million from Washington to continue improving East Meadow’s drinking water. The funding is part of the $1.7...
Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul
New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Commack store in December. A woman allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 10...
longislandadvance.net
‘Rumrunning in Suffolk County’
This past week, I attended the Sayville Library’s Zoom presentation of “Rumrunning in Suffolk County: Tales from Liquor Island.” The lecture was taught by Southold town historian …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
Herald Community Newspapers
Committee proposes $450M settlement with Diocese
Lawyers representing a group of 620 survivors that have accused the Diocese of Rockville Centre over claims of abuse presented a settlement calling for $450 million in restitution. The Diocese of Rockville Centre previously filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2020 as a result of hundreds of lawsuits that were...
Five Towns residents protest closure of area community center
tbrnewsmedia.com
Gov. Hochul proposes additional funds for SBU research
As a part of her State of the State address last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) proposed providing additional financial support to Stony Brook University’s research effort. The governor proposed adding $200 million in capital funding for research labs at SBU and the University of Buffalo to invest in new and renovated research buildings, labs, and state-of-the art instrumentation.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Judi Betts: A life of persistent giving to her community
Everything Judi Betts ever did, she did with persistence. Whether selling raffle tickets, hosting guests or persevering through the sharp bouts of orthopedic pain later in life, she did so with a tenacious, indefatigable spirit. Those who knew her say a love of family, friends, community and country guided her....
