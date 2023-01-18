ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookhaven, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County makes an offer to Owl Hill owners

A county legislator continues his commitment to saving a historic property in Fort Salonga from developers. Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta (R-Fort Salonga) said the county earlier this month made an offer to the owners of Owl Hill Estates & Preserve to acquire its Fort Salonga property for $6.3 million. The owners have yet to accept the offer.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Special Weekend Passport Day in Hempstead Town

Planning a trip but don’t have a passport? Get ready for your next getaway with help from Hempstead Town’s Weekend Passport Day event on Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. This appointment-only program at Hempstead Town Hall gives Town residents who are unable to visit the Town’s One-Stop Passport Shop during typical weekday hours, a convenient weekend date to apply for essential travel documents quickly.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

tbrnewsmedia.com

Suffolk County to host free COVID-10 test kit and KN95 mask distribution Jan. 24

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between noon and 6 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway in Hauppauge. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Cannabis inspection conducted on Main Street in Port Jeff

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management, Suffolk County Police Department and Port Jefferson Village Division of Code Enforcement jointly conducted an inspection on Wednesday, Jan. 18, of a business known as Organically Connected, located at 202 Main Street in Port Jefferson. The inspection was performed pursuant to OCM...
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Five Towns Community Center's future in doubt

We were led to believe from the current administration that we were able to come to some type of agreement to continue our services.”. The Five Towns Community Center has called Lawrence home for 115 years, and has created many programs and services to fit the community’s needs. The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Cleaning East Meadow’s water

The funding is extremely timely, because the cost of the advanced oxidation technology is expensive.”. This is the first of two stories examining dioxane water-mitigation projects. The Town of Hempstead has received $5 million from Washington to continue improving East Meadow’s drinking water. The funding is part of the $1.7...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Tom Handy

Mayor Adams Said We Can’t Take It Anymore to Governor Hochul

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is in Washington, D.C. for the Annual Conference of Mayors. Though the mayors may talk about crime, inflation, and healthcare, there is one common theme shared by many. Mayor Adams said migrants are on his agenda and he thinks other cities need to share the responsibility, including New York Governor Kathy Hochul.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for Commack Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a woman who allegedly stole from a Commack store in December. A woman allegedly stole assorted merchandise from Target, located at 98 Veterans Memorial Highway, at 10...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandadvance.net

‘Rumrunning in Suffolk County’

This past week, I attended the Sayville Library’s Zoom presentation of “Rumrunning in Suffolk County: Tales from Liquor Island.” The lecture was taught by Southold town historian …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Committee proposes $450M settlement with Diocese

Lawyers representing a group of 620 survivors that have accused the Diocese of Rockville Centre over claims of abuse presented a settlement calling for $450 million in restitution. The Diocese of Rockville Centre previously filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in October 2020 as a result of hundreds of lawsuits that were...
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Gov. Hochul proposes additional funds for SBU research

As a part of her State of the State address last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) proposed providing additional financial support to Stony Brook University’s research effort. The governor proposed adding $200 million in capital funding for research labs at SBU and the University of Buffalo to invest in new and renovated research buildings, labs, and state-of-the art instrumentation.
STONY BROOK, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com

Judi Betts: A life of persistent giving to her community

Everything Judi Betts ever did, she did with persistence. Whether selling raffle tickets, hosting guests or persevering through the sharp bouts of orthopedic pain later in life, she did so with a tenacious, indefatigable spirit. Those who knew her say a love of family, friends, community and country guided her....
PORT JEFFERSON, NY

