Jamaal Williams’ market value may be perfect for Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, there was plenty of chatter about Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift, and how if he remained healthy, he could be one of the best all-around backs in the NFL. But, as we know, Swift was not the best running back on the Lions in 2022 as that honor went to Jamaal Williams. Not only did Williams rush for over 1,000 yards on the season, but he also broke Barry Sanders‘ franchise record for the most rushing touchdowns in a season. The question is, will Williams be back with the Lions for the 2023 season?
Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton
The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Detroit Lions make ‘upsetting’ pick in Daniel Jeremiah’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
What ‘upsetting’ pick does Daniel Jeremiah have the Detroit Lions making?. Welcome to the Divisional Round of the playoffs! That’s right, Detroit Lions fans, on Saturday afternoon, the 2022 NFL Playoffs will continue and you can bet things will be interesting as there is not a heavy favorite to win this year’s Super Bowl. Unfortunately, our Lions came up just short of making the playoffs, as they finished with a 9-8 overall record. That being said, the 2023 NFL Draft is not too far off in the distance, and you can bet Lions’ GM Brad Holmes will be looking to bolster the defense.
Detroit Lions’ salary cap situation heading into 2023 offseason
What is the Detroit Lions’ salary cap situation?. How will the Detroit Lions’ salary cap space fluctuate over the coming months?. We are still in the midst of the NFL Playoffs, but, for the Detroit Lions, the focus has already shifted toward free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. The Lions finished the 2022 season with a 9-8 record, but you can bet GM Brad Holmes is excited to improve upon the current roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. In this article, we will take a quick look at the Detroit Lions’ salary cap situation, which is sure to fluctuate over the upcoming months.
Look: Jim Harbaugh Reportedly Makes Decision In NCAA Infraction Case
Earlier this month, it was reported that Michigan was being investigated by the NCAA for alleged violations during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Per multiple reports, the alleged violations for the Wolverines include "impermissible contact with recruits during the NCAA-mandated ...
Report: Detroit Lions give Ben Johnson large raise to return for 2023 season
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was arguably the hottest name out there when it came to potential NFL head-coaching candidates until he made a huge decision. According to reports, Johnson has told NFL teams considering him as their next coach that he has decided to remain with the Lions for the 2023 season.
Jalen Hurts gave Eagles 'Jordan'-like boost, Nick Sirianni says
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, playing through a shoulder injury in Saturday's 38-7 rout of the Giants, gave his team an emotional lift that Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said was "like having Michael Jordan out there."
Alex Anzalone has perfect analogy for Detroit Lions’ defensive turnaround
What analogy did Alex Anzalone make about the Lions’ defense?. When we look back at the Detroit Lions 2022 season, we will remember their slow start as they went just 1-6 in their first seven games, but, we will definitely remember the final ten games as they went 8-2 in those games. Possibly the biggest reason why the Lions won eight of their final ten games of the season is that their defense turned things around in a big way. LB Alex Anzalone recently spoke about the defensive turnaround, and he had a great analogy to describe it.
CONTRACT DISCUSSIONS REPORTEDLY NOT GOING WELL BETWEEN RED WINGS AND LARKIN
During his 'Market Rumblings' segment on The Fourth Period, David Pagnotta revealed that the Detroit Red Wings and Dylan Larkin are far apart in contract talks, with the captain set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1st. "He has made it clear publicly that he wants to stay...
Aidan Hutchinson Named Finalist For Pepsi Rookie Of The Year
Aidan Hutchinson, defensive end for the Detroit Lions, has been named a finalist for the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award. The announcement comes after a standout debut season for the former Michigan Wolverines standout. Why It Matters. Being named a finalist for the Pepsi Rookie of...
