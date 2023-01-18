North of Dallas, in Plano, Texas, is located The Shops at Willow Bend. This is one of the malls in Dallas with the best and most varied commercial offer. Another great point in favor is that it is a fairly quiet place so you can go shopping without as many crowds as it happens in other centers. Although several stores have closed, it is still a good place to go shopping since you will still find several interesting fashion brands and, above all, a great place for children to have fun: The Crayola Experience.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO