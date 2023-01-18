Read full article on original website
North Texas elementary school girl chokes on food at school, dies at hospital, district confirms
CEDAR HILL, Texas — A student at Highlands Elementary in Cedar Hill died after choking on a piece of food at lunch, according to a letter sent from the Cedar Hill ISD superintendent to parents. Cedar Hill ISD confirmed to WFAA a student died at the hospital on Friday...
South Dallas program works to turn renters into homeowners
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Turning renters, into owners. That's the goal of a new effort underway in South Dallas, where advocates say homeownership is the tool that will help rebuild the historic community, from within. "I truly love South Dallas and I want the mindset about this community to change," says Ferrell Fellows, homeowner, business owner, real estate broker and unapologetic cheerleader for her community. "I want people to see it for what it really is, and not what it's been portrayed to be."Fellows is the CEO of Kingdom Legacy Real Estate. Her company is rushing to complete renovations on a century...
K12@Dallas
Making learning hip
When Monique Jackson was preparing to teach her third-grade math students at Stevens Park Elementary School about division, she wanted them not only to learn division, but also to understand what division was. Knowing her students were into music, specifically tik tok, Jackson wasted no time writing a song about division to engage her students.
Garland to Get Salad and Go
Fall 2023 could be when this chain will begin serving healthy food options.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Willow Bend | Shopping mall in Plano, Texas
North of Dallas, in Plano, Texas, is located The Shops at Willow Bend. This is one of the malls in Dallas with the best and most varied commercial offer. Another great point in favor is that it is a fairly quiet place so you can go shopping without as many crowds as it happens in other centers. Although several stores have closed, it is still a good place to go shopping since you will still find several interesting fashion brands and, above all, a great place for children to have fun: The Crayola Experience.
The Pantry Restaurant to close in Historic Downtown McKinney
The Pantry’s last day of operations will be Jan. 22, according to the restaurant’s owner. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) The Pantry Restaurant will permanently close its doors Jan. 23 on the square in downtown McKinney, according to the restaurant’s owners. The restaurant, located at 214 E. Louisiana St.,...
Arlington's Via Rideshare expands transit services in Tarrant County
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Arlington is expanding its on-demand public transit service to make it easier for people to get to other parts of North Texas. Via Rideshare will now pick up and drop off riders at several Trinity Metro bus stops in Fort Worth. The expanded service marks the city's continued commitment to the unique public transit option. At the end of 2022, the Arlington City Council voted unanimously to continue its partnership with Via for at least another two years. Since the City of Arlington replaced its traditional downtown bus line with Via in 2017, the service...
K12@Dallas
Transforming student lives through reading
Jose Fernando Loaiza never expected to become a teacher, but when he entered his first classroom, he said it did not take him long to realize he had found where he was supposed to be. Today—20 years later—he relies on students’ love of reading to transform their lives and make memorable moments at San Jacinto Elementary School.
mymoinfo.com
DeSoto Main Street work to finally begin this year
(DeSoto) After several years of planning and engineering work, the STP project on the northern end of DeSoto Main Street will begin phase one this year. DeSoto City Manager Todd Melkus says they are certainly excited to bring some much-needed improvements to that end of the roadway. Melkus says 80...
'A little gesture of kindness': Mattel sends thousands of Barbies to Cook Children's in memory of 7-year-old Athena Strand
FORT WORTH, Texas — Thousands of toys and a single message arrived at Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth on Thursday morning: All in memory of one little girl. Athena Strand, the 7-year-old girl killed in Wise County in late November, was once a patient at Cook Children’s. Her mom, Maitlyn Gandy, agreed to tell the story one more time. She wanted to, especially Thursday.
fox4news.com
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
dallasexpress.com
Video Exposes Dallas Open-Air Drug Den
An apparent drug den was discovered within Dallas city limits, not in the depths of some murky basement but in plain sight. Local media personality Alex Stein tweeted a video on Twitter of what appears to be an open-air drug den next to a highway overpass west of University Park. The video showcased multiple people seemingly buying, selling, and using different types of illicit drugs.
Special scholarship helps cancer survivor pursue her college degree dreams
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A North Texas student diagnosed with cancer is continuing to pursue her dream of a college degree, in part thanks to a special scholarship program. Rebecca Halbert is from Burleson, and the 22-year-old has always been active. "I grew up playing every sport under the sun, pretty much," she said. "I cheered, swam, ran track and power lifted." She came to Dallas Baptist University on a cheer scholarship. Halbert was eager to compete on the squad, but COVID interrupted her freshman year. While quarantining at home, her health started to decline. "I lost a bunch of weight I didn't have to lose," Halbert...
dallasexpress.com
Dallas May Offer Refunds for Missed Trash
The City of Dallas may compensate some residents for missed garbage and recycling pickups. After a trash collection schedule change implemented on December 5, several residents said the City failed to collect their trash for the entire month, reportedly causing trash cans to overflow in the street, as previously reported by The Dallas Express.
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
dmagazine.com
Hot Property: Live Among the Birds in This Harwood District High-rise Condo
Sometimes, when life gets too hard on the ground, you just need to look up. Way up. For some, it’s an airplane flight to a new destination, others it’s skydiving, and others, still, it’s daydreaming of sprouting wings like a bird. While becoming a 21st-century Icarus isn’t recommended, moving into a high-rise might just be the perfect compromise.
news9.com
Caught On Camera: School Bus Catches Fire, Explodes In Dallas
A fire and explosion involving at least three school buses was caught on camera in Dallas on Thursday. The fire broke out happened on Thursday afternoon at a storage yard in Dallas, Texas. Firefighters confirmed the buses ran on natural gas and the explosion was one or more of those...
cenlanow.com
Driver of 18-wheeler accused of hitting, killing 3 Southern band members arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The driver of the 18-wheeler that hit and killed three Southern University Human Jukebox band members in December was arrested on three counts of negligent homicide. Jail records show Clyde Gay, 63, of Coushatta was booked on Jan. 12 and his bond was set...
A fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened a new location in Dallas. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the popular national restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened a new location at 1401 Elm Street in Dallas.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
