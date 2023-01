The Kenton Lady Wildcats come out strong again today and beat Arlington 61-46. The Cats were led by Tatum Miller with 21 points. Sadie Larrabee had 13 points and Gabi Wetherill had 12 points. The Cats will be in action again on Monday at Upper Sandusky. Tatum Miller 21 pts...

KENTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO