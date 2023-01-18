Amazon has impressive deals including up to 75% off select GAP clothing for adults and kids, Hanes Men's Henley Long Sleeve Shirt for only $9.86 (51% off), Amazon Essentials Girls and Toddlers' Short Sleeve Tops 2 pack only $9.20 (46% off), slippers starting at $9.99 (up to 74% off), Amazon Essentials Men's Clothing up to 45% off, Bento Lunch Container 2-pk set for only $14.99 (50% off), Paper Mate, Elmer's & Sharpie products up to 69% off and more! Read on for a list of top buys.

1 DAY AGO