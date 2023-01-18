ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Comments / 2

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight

RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
RICHLAND, WA
News Talk KIT

Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser

A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
PROSSER, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound

TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
TOPPENISH, WA
washingtonstatenews.net

Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls

Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man

PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
PROSSER, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Shed burns in Columbia Park

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) and Richland Fire and Emergency Services are currently responding to a shed fire in Columbia Park. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the shed is in the old RV park within Columbia Park. The fire is expected to be out quickly and no...
KENNEWICK, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
TOPPENISH, WA
102.7 KORD

Man Critically Wounded After a Shooting in Prosser

(Prosser, WA) -- One man fighting for life and now the search is on for a man accused in the shooting of another man in Prosser. This happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:45pm. Police say this happened off Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser was waiting for the 32-year-old victim, said to be from Grandview. The two apparently had an altercation earlier that day.
PROSSER, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

OSP rescues a kidnap victim

ARLINGTON – The Oregon State Police foiled an attempted kidnapping Sunday after a woman’s husband reported he was concerned with his wife’s cell phone pinging in the Boardman area when she was supposed to be traveling through Washington state. OSP reports that the woman, from Ohio, had...
BOARDMAN, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Crash leads to fentanyl arrest in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges. According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the...
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy