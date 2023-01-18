(Prosser, WA) -- One man fighting for life and now the search is on for a man accused in the shooting of another man in Prosser. This happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:45pm. Police say this happened off Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser was waiting for the 32-year-old victim, said to be from Grandview. The two apparently had an altercation earlier that day.

PROSSER, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO