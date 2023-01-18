Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Richland Police investigate several DUIs overnight
RICHLAND, Wash. — Richland police shared on social media three men were arrested overnight. All three arrests were because of drivers crashing, according to RPD. RPD says no injuries were reported, however, it asks the public to be extra careful when driving. One driver, was traveling westbound on Columbia...
Tacoma man dies after head-on crash with Kennewick driver. The victim had been shot
The Tri-Cities men were wounded in the 1 a.m. collision.
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
elkhornmediagroup.com
WSP investigates crash including fatal gunshot wound
TOPPENISH – The Washington State Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash on State Route 22 within the Toppenish city limits. Three people were injured, two fled the scene, and another person suffered a fatal gunshot wound at the time of the collision. WSP reports that the circumstances surrounding the...
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 19, 2023
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
FOX 11 and 41
Search warrant in Kennewick leads to arrest of ‘prolific car prowling’ suspect
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department arrested a 28-year-old prolific car prowling suspect after serving a search warrant on January 20. The suspect, a Kennewick man, had a warrant out for his arrest prior to the search, according to KPD. KPD searched a residence on the 2900 block...
washingtonstatenews.net
Police Land The Man Responsible in Several Kennewick Car Prowls
Finally. Kennewick Police have the man suspected of several car prowls. 28-year old Victor Gutierrez was identified and taken into custody Friday morning. Officers with the Pasco Police Department and Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at a residence in the 2900 block of West 19th Avenue.
FOX 11 and 41
Car flies through roundabout in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash in the area of W. 27th and S. Vancouver around 3:40 a.m. on January 20. A caller reporting the crash indicated that the car may have gone airborne after entering the roundabout. Officers arrived on scene to find the car...
Prosser Police searching for armed and dangerous man
PROSSER, Wash. – Prosser Police are searching for a man they believe is armed and dangerous after a shooting Wednesday afternoon. Authorities said they are searching for Emmanuel Munoz, 24, of Prosser. He is facing a charge of assault in the shooting of a 32-year-old Grandview man. It happened just before 5 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and...
KIMA TV
Washington State Patrol car struck from behind on I-82 in Sunnyside, trooper in ER
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. -- A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is in the ER after his car was struck from behind on westbound I-82 in Sunnyside Thursday morning. Trooper C. Thorson tweeted around 7:45 a.m. photos of the car with significant damage to the back of it. He says the trooper...
FOX 11 and 41
Shed burns in Columbia Park
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) and Richland Fire and Emergency Services are currently responding to a shed fire in Columbia Park. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael the shed is in the old RV park within Columbia Park. The fire is expected to be out quickly and no...
FOX 11 and 41
One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning
TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
Tri-Cities travelers had highest rate of guns found in carry-ons in WA
Forgetting to check a firearm could lead to steep fines.
Man Critically Wounded After a Shooting in Prosser
(Prosser, WA) -- One man fighting for life and now the search is on for a man accused in the shooting of another man in Prosser. This happened Wednesday afternoon around 4:45pm. Police say this happened off Lee Road and Max Benitz Road. The suspect, identified as Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser was waiting for the 32-year-old victim, said to be from Grandview. The two apparently had an altercation earlier that day.
ifiberone.com
Man with ties to Moses Lake found guilty in string of armed robberies and assault in Okanogan County
OMAK - After he was found guilty of several serious crimes by a jury this week, a man with ties to Moses Lake faces a lengthy prison sentence, according to Okanogan County's prosecuting attorney. 34-year-old Stephen Vasquez of Omak was found guilty of four counts of robbery in the first...
nbcrightnow.com
Evening update January 20: Pasco Airport finds record-breaking amount of guns in luggage
The Pasco Airport discovered 11 firearms in 2022, its highest on record. The Yakima Airport discovered one firearm in 2022.
elkhornmediagroup.com
OSP rescues a kidnap victim
ARLINGTON – The Oregon State Police foiled an attempted kidnapping Sunday after a woman’s husband reported he was concerned with his wife’s cell phone pinging in the Boardman area when she was supposed to be traveling through Washington state. OSP reports that the woman, from Ohio, had...
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Jury selection begins for trial of Anthony Spada, Walla Walla firefighter accused of child molestation
Jeremy Burnham can be reached at jeremyburnham@wwub.com or 509-526-8321. Jeremy covers courts, public safety and education for the Union-Bulletin. He graduated from Eastern Washington University in 2019 with a degree in journalism. Follow him on Twitter @ub_jeremy.
FOX 11 and 41
Crash leads to fentanyl arrest in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police responded to a single car crash on Kellogg and 4th Ave around 7:20 p.m. on January 17 that led to an arrest on suspicion of drug and gun charges. According to Kennewick Police the suspect was driving northbound and was going too fast to navigate the...
nbcrightnow.com
Afternoon news update January 18: Bill aims to stop rent hikes, KPD arrests mail theft suspect, Meals on Wheels expands services and more
A new bill in the Washington legislature would stop excessive rent hikes. Richland Police stopped a reckless driver suspected of DUI. Kennewick Police arrest a mail theft suspect and Meals on Wheels is expanding its breakfast and cafe hours.
