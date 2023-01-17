Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
Restaurant where two Idaho murders victims worked denies Bryan Kohberger rumours
The owner of a restaurant where two of the four University of Idaho victims worked has denied a report that suspect Bryan Kohberger ate at the business. Jackie Fischer, owner of the Mad Greek — where slain students Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle were servers — spoke out in a strongly-worded Facebook post on Friday after an anonymous former staff member claimed to People that Mr Kohberger had visited the eatery in the weeks before the killings. Mogen, Kernodle, Kaylee Goncalves, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin were all killed in a violent stabbing attack on 13 November in Moscow....
Molly the fire safety Dalmatian reached kids across the globe and saved lives. Her legacy lives on.
Dayna Hilton and Molly the fire safety dog reached classrooms in person and virtually for a decade to share fire education tips with young children.
Comments / 0