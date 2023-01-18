Read full article on original website
wvtm13.com
12-year-old dies after being shot in Center Point
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's shooting death Saturday. It happened just after midnight in a neighborhood in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. Deputies got a call that a child had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old...
9-year-old girl critical, father injured in shooting at Birmingham motel
A 9-year-old girl is fighting for her life in Children’s Hospital after she and her 31-year-old father were shot Friday night in Birmingham, authorities said. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service crews responded to the two victims at the Sun Inn the 1500 block of Bessemer Road around 6:25 p.m. Friday.
12-year-old boy fatally shot at east Jefferson County home
An early-morning shooting in eastern Jefferson County left a young boy dead. Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched just after midnight to a residence in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. When they arrived, they found the 12-year-old boy had sustained a gunshot wound, said Lt. Joni Money. Deputies attempted...
wbrc.com
Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66. Sanchez was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham Police investigate death of woman struck on Parkway East
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after a vehicle reportedly struck her in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Judy Sanchez, 66, died on Jan. 17 at UAB Hospital. The medical examiner's office says she was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East at...
wvtm13.com
Fatal shooting at Birmingham apartment complex ruled justifiable
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A deadly shooting at a Birmingham apartment complex has been ruled as justifiable. Jayvonne Banks was shot and killed on Jan. 11 at the Adona Apartments on Aspen Run. When police arrived, they found a man with a gun, and they saw a firearm near Banks,...
Motorcyclist and pedestrian killed in separate overnight crashes in Birmingham
Two people were killed in separate Birmingham traffic crashes overnight. The first happened at 5:14 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Gregory Scott Gravitt. He was 54 and lived in Gardendale. Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said...
Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Hoover on Friday night. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had by struck by a...
Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner
VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt.
Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
2 Walker County capital murder suspects - including 16-year-old - captured Friday night in separate locations
Both suspects in a deadly triple shooting in Walker County are now in custody. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, and a 16-year-old suspect believed to be family member of Mahaffey’s, were captured Friday night. Mahaffey was arrested by U.S. Marshal’s task force agents and other law enforcement officers in Hartselle....
Birmingham Police investigating shooting of 9-year-old girl
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday night in which a 9-year-old girl was shot.
wbrc.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting near Jefferson/Walker Co. line, manhunt underway
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The person killed in yesterday’s early morning shooting in Walker County has been identified. Friday, the coroner identified the man as 32-year-old Matthew Perrigin of Quinton. Walker County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) says warrants have been issued for two individuals. Corey Ryan Mahaffey, 36, of...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex
FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
wbrc.com
Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Three houses were in flames on a street in Fairfield early this morning. The call came in around 3:15 a.m. First responders arrived the 600 block of 61st St. near Miles College to find all three homes involved in the fire. Fairfield fire department tells us...
Man sentenced to more than 2 decades in prison for deadly shooting in Birmingham’s Gate City
A convicted in the 2018 shooting death of another man in Birmingham has now been sentenced to prison. Melvin Akeem Taylor, 29, was initially charged with murder in the slaying of 32-year-old Napolean January. A Jefferson County jury in October found Taylor guilty of a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter.
St. Clair County Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen in Tuscaloosa
A Central Alabama woman has been declared missing and was last seen in Tuscaloosa, police in St. Clair County said Friday. The sheriff's office there said 42-year-old Pamela Jaye has been missing since early Thursday morning. Jaye, who lives in the Chula Vista Mountain area of Alabama, was last seen...
Walker County shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured; search underway for 2 suspects including juvenile
An early-morning shooting in Walker County left one person dead and two others injured, and authorities are now searching for two suspects. The shooting happened about 5 a.m. on Hill Drive in Quinton near the line of Walker and Jefferson counties. Charges indicate it took place during a robbery. The...
