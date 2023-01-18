ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

12-year-old dies after being shot in Center Point

CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a child's shooting death Saturday. It happened just after midnight in a neighborhood in the 300 block of Oxford Acres Circle. Deputies got a call that a child had been shot. When they arrived, they found a 12-year-old...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 66-year-old pedestrian died after she was hit by a vehicle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified Judy Mae Sanchez. She was 66. Sanchez was hit and killed by a vehicle on January 16 at 6:28 p.m. in the 9500 block of Parkway...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham Police investigate death of woman struck on Parkway East

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A woman has died after a vehicle reportedly struck her in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office reported Judy Sanchez, 66, died on Jan. 17 at UAB Hospital. The medical examiner's office says she was walking in the 9500 block of Parkway East at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 65 in Hoover on Friday night. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had by struck by a...
HOOVER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Single vehicle accident ends in one death according to coroner

VINEMONT, Ala. – According to Jeremy Kilpatrick, Cullman County Coroner, a single vehicle accident in Vinemont Friday night claimed the life of a local man. Kilpatrick stated James William Floyd, 29, of Vinemont, was killed in a single vehicle accident on CR 1212 at 7:29 p.m. Friday evening. He was driving a 1993 F250 and Kilpatrick stated Floyd was wearing a seat belt. 
VINEMONT, AL
CBS 42

Pedestrian struck, killed near I-459 interchange

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday night in Hoover. According to Hoover Police, officers received calls around 9:08 p.m., of a pedestrian walking in the travel lanes on I-65 north, near mile-marker 249. Another call came in stating that a man had been hit by an F-150, […]
HOOVER, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed on Valley Ave. in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly accident that happened January 19 on Valley Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner has identified the man as Gregory Scott Gravitt of Gardendale. He was 54. The crash happened around 5:15 p.m. in the 800 block of Valley Avenue. Authorities say...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Jefferson Co. K9 Deputy Gunner passes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of K9 Deputy, Gunner. The following statement was released on the sheriff’s office Facebook page:. “With a heavy heart, we announce the passing of K9 Deputy Gunner. Gunner was a valuable member of the Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Shooting investigation underway at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD. Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting investigation is underway in Fairfield after one person was transported to the hospital Thursday morning. First responders on the scene at Serenity Apartments in Fairfield reported that a person was transported to UAB Hospital with unknown injuries after a shooting. No other information is available at this time. Stay […]
FAIRFIELD, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple houses catch fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Three houses were in flames on a street in Fairfield early this morning. The call came in around 3:15 a.m. First responders arrived the 600 block of 61st St. near Miles College to find all three homes involved in the fire. Fairfield fire department tells us...
FAIRFIELD, AL
