Two stadiums in Alabama make list of the world’s most stunning sports venues
Two stadiums in Alabama made the top 10 in a list of the world’s most stunning sports venues. A list compiled based on an analysis of Tripadvisor fan reviews looking for keywords such as “beautiful” and “stunning” included both Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa and Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn.
Rush Propst looks to restore name, reflects on why he’s so polarizing
Rush Propst is as healthy as he has been in 20 years. The former Hoover coach was introduced earlier this week as the associate head coach and athletic director at Coosa Christian in Gadsden. At 64, he says he’s as healthy as he was at 42. He is cancer free...
What they’re saying nationally about Hugh Freeze’s 1st Auburn transfer portal haul
Hugh Freeze was confident that he’d be able to retool Auburn’s roster “fairly fast” upon taking the job on the Plains. While it remains to be seen how successful he is on that front — the results will play out on the field — the first-year coach and his staff certainly put in the effort to restock the team’s personnel and address some key areas of need during the early signing period and, in a more immediate sense, the NCAA’s first transfer portal window. That 45-day transfer period ended this week, with Auburn’s haul of transfers — 12 new additions, plus the retention of defensive lineman Zykeivous Walker, who previously left the team in October — ranked third nationally in the 247Sports team transfer rankings.
Jonathan Jones’ Auburn tailgate could lead to top honor
The five finalists for the 2023 NFL Players Association’s Alan Page Community Award include New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones. A former Auburn standout, Jones just completed his seventh season with the Patriots. The Alan Page Community Award is considered the NFLPA’s top honor. Presented annually, the award recognizes...
Michigan offensive coordinator Matt Weiss fired after university investigation
Michigan has fired co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks Matt Weiss following a university investigation. The 39-year-old Weiss had been with the Wolverines the last two seasons, both of which ended in Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff berths. He was placed on administrative leave Wednesday after the school began looking into possible “computer access crimes” at Schembechler Hall, where the Michigan football coaching offices are housed.
Can Jalen Hurts end 40-year playoff drought for Alabama QBs?
Jalen Hurts hopes to go Saturday night where no former Alabama quarterback has gone in 40 years – into a winning locker room after starting an NFL playoff game. Hurts will be under center when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Giants at 7:15 p.m. CST Saturday in the NFC Divisional Playoffs.
NFL Playoffs Week 2: Alabama high schools returning to Super Bowl
Neither Alabama nor Auburn is guaranteed to have a former player in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12. None of the state’s other college football programs is either. But there will be former Alabama high school players in the NFL’s title game for the 17th year in a row, and at least one will walk off the field at State Farm Stadium as a world champion.
NFL playoffs: Chiefs overcome Patrick Mahomes’ injury
The Jacksonville Jaguars and an ankle injury for quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t keep the Kansas City Chiefs from reaching the AFC Championship Game for the fifth consecutive season. The Chiefs took a 27-20 victory on Saturday in a Divisional Playoffs game even though Mahomes left for the locker room...
Auburn’s Owen Pappoe won’t play in Senior Bowl due to injury
Former Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe won’t play in the upcoming Reese’s Senior Bowl due to injury, executive director Jim Nagy confirmed Friday. Pappoe’s withdrawal leaves fellow linebackers Etu Leota and Derick Hall as the Tigers’ representatives in the annual college football all-star game and NFL draft showcase, set for Feb. 4 at Mobile’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. Pappoe’s exit was “disappointing,” Nagy said.
DraftKings Ohio promo code: Bet $5, win $200 on NFL Playoff Saturday or NBA Friday games
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It’s a super sports doubleheader with NBA action on Friday and the NFL playoffs on Saturday and our DraftKings promo code gives you...
Bill O’Brien has long-anticipated interview with NFL team
Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien interviewed Thursday for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position, NFL Network reported. O’Brien’s interview came after months of speculation he could return to New England as play caller after the Massachusetts native previously served in that role for the Patriots from 2009-11.
Eagles’ James Bradberry aims to eliminate his old team
Millions will watch on national television when the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles square off in the NFC playoffs on Saturday night. But for Eagles cornerback James Bradberry, the game will be like park ball. “I know those guys over there, I know some coaches over there, so it’s...
