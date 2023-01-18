Read full article on original website
Related
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
Symdeko Found Safe, Effective For Up to 4 Years in Phase 3 Trial
Up to four years of treatment with Symdeko (tezacaftor/izacaftor) is safe and effective in people with cystic fibrosis (CF) with one or two copies of F508del, a common CF-causing mutation. That’s according to new long-term data from an open-label Phase 3 trial that tested the approved CF therapy in more...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
KB407 Earns Orphan Drug Status in Europe
The European Commission (EC) has granted orphan drug designation to KB407, Krystal Biotech’s potential inhaled gene therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF). Orphan drug status is intended to encourage the development of therapies for rare, life-threatening, or chronically debilitating conditions, through a series of benefits, such as 10 years of market exclusivity after approval. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted KB407 a similar designation in 2020.
US farm group calls for probe of high egg prices
A farm group is calling for a probe into skyrocketing egg prices and possible gouging of the consumer staple.
Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder
The Big Issue narrowly avoided going bust during the pandemic, its founder has said, as sales continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis. For the first time in the magazine’s over 30-year history, Covid meant that people who are homeless or long-term unemployed were not able to sell it on the streets, and its leadership had to rapidly rethink the model of the social business.
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com
The Reality of an Infusion Set Change With CF-related Diabetes
The rain comes down hard. From my bed I can hear the wind stirring up leaves with its warm air and white noise. Even though it’s morning, it’s not bright. The Omnipod on my arm, my insulin delivery system, beeps its loud and obnoxious tone, letting me know it needs to be changed. The beeping is high-pitched enough that it wakes me from sleep.
Comments / 0