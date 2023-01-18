ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

Symdeko Found Safe, Effective For Up to 4 Years in Phase 3 Trial

Up to four years of treatment with Symdeko (tezacaftor/izacaftor) is safe and effective in people with cystic fibrosis (CF) with one or two copies of F508del, a common CF-causing mutation. That’s according to new long-term data from an open-label Phase 3 trial that tested the approved CF therapy in more...
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

KB407 Earns Orphan Drug Status in Europe

The European Commission (EC) has granted orphan drug designation to KB407, Krystal Biotech’s potential inhaled gene therapy for cystic fibrosis (CF). Orphan drug status is intended to encourage the development of therapies for rare, life-threatening, or chronically debilitating conditions, through a series of benefits, such as 10 years of market exclusivity after approval. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted KB407 a similar designation in 2020.
The Guardian

Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder

The Big Issue narrowly avoided going bust during the pandemic, its founder has said, as sales continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis. For the first time in the magazine’s over 30-year history, Covid meant that people who are homeless or long-term unemployed were not able to sell it on the streets, and its leadership had to rapidly rethink the model of the social business.
cysticfibrosisnewstoday.com

The Reality of an Infusion Set Change With CF-related Diabetes

The rain comes down hard. From my bed I can hear the wind stirring up leaves with its warm air and white noise. Even though it’s morning, it’s not bright. The Omnipod on my arm, my insulin delivery system, beeps its loud and obnoxious tone, letting me know it needs to be changed. The beeping is high-pitched enough that it wakes me from sleep.

