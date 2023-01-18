ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

Chicago Cubs News: An open apology to the front office

At the conclusion of the disappointing 2022 season, I was fully prepared for the Chicago Cubs to be all talk and no action when it came to the 2022-2023 offseason. I was ready to hear all the talk and noise of the money available to spend only to miss out on the big names in the end. I wrote about who I wanted for this team and all the options, feeling I was setting false expectations that the Cubs were going to be big spenders with all their money and show this fan base they meant business. Does this make me a terrible fan? I mean I'm not proud of it. But the way the last handful of seasons have gone, I don't think I was wrong for thinking it.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tauchman Signs Deal With Cubs

Mike Tauchman has signed a Minor League deal with the Chicago Cubs which includes an invitation to spring training, according to multiple reports. The 32-year-old outfielder has spent time with the Colorado Rockies, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. Last year, Tauchman hit .289 with 12 home runs, 37...
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Bulls have 1 surprising untouchable on their roster

The Chicago Bulls have over a dozen total All-Star selections accounted for on their roster. But it turns on that their most highly-valued player might just be a guy who doesn’t have a single one of them. Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported this week that Bulls guard Alex Caruso may be the one... The post Report: Bulls have 1 surprising untouchable on their roster appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

What Interested Teams Need to Cough Up for Bears Pick

The NFL's open market rarely carries constant values. GMS and owners looking to make trades now with the Bears for the first pick in the draft might expect much less than they will have to pay later. Desperation can make for much more willing trade partners. GM Ryan Poles says...
Vice

The Chicago Bears Are Winning the Long Game by Three Touchdowns

The Bears are not back—they’re actually eliminated from the playoffs and have the first pick in the draft. But Rob, Patrick, and the Sports! podcast have returned with the NFL playoffs in full swing to discuss the tragedy of Damar Hamlin, what we misunderstand about football’s relationship to violence, the joy of watching aging men fail to be elite athletes, and more.
CHICAGO, IL

