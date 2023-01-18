Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Food Stamps Update: 32 States Extended Additional Emergency SNAP Money Through January
Emergency allotments were authorized to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Through January 2023, 32 states (and counting) have extended emergency SNAP allotments.
US farm group calls for probe of high egg prices
A farm group is calling for a probe into skyrocketing egg prices and possible gouging of the consumer staple.
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
AAMC Hiring New COO For Its Alternative Lending Group
Industry veteran Danya Sawyer will begin in her new role on Feb. 1. Altisource Asset Management Corp. (AAMC) said recently that industry veteran Danya Sawyer will join the company Feb. 1 as chief operating officer for its Alternative Lending Group (ALG). As COO, Sawyer will build and oversee operations across...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fannie Mae ESR Group Still Expects A 'Modest Recession'
Elevated mortgage rates and home prices will continue to limit housing activity. The ESR Group predicts fourth-quarter GDP growth for 2023 will be -0.6%, one-tenth lower than its previous forecast. The group also said it expects sales of existing homes to remain constrained, The group also said it expects sales...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
GHMC Hires New EVP, Director Of Retail Lending
Industry veteran Andy Voyles has decades of experience in residential lending and mortgage banking. Nashville, Tenn.-based Guaranty Home Mortgage Corp. (GHMC) announced recently that it has hired a new executive vice president/director of retail lending. In the announcement, posted to its social media pages, the company said it is “very...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
FHFA Updates GSEs’ Single-Family Pricing Framework
New framework takes effect on May 1, but MBA asks agency to be 'flexible' with that date. FHFA says updated pricing guidelines for single-family pricing will strengthen the safety and soundness of the GSEs. MBA says more time is needed to review the changes and asks FHFA to be 'flexible'...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fitch Expects To Rate BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2023-NQM1
Loans in the pool were originated primarily by Acra Lending and LoanStream Mortgage. Fitch Ratings said Thursday it expects to rate the residential mortgage-backed notes to be issued by BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2023-NQM1 (BRAVO 2023-NQM1). The notes are supported by 788 loans with a total interest-bearing balance of approximately...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Existing-Home Sales Fell In December For 11th Straight Month
For all of 2022, sales fell nearly 18% from 2021. Existing-home sales faded for the 11th straight month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.02 million. For all of 2022, existing-home sales totaled 5.03 million, down 17.8% from 2021. The median existing-home sales price rose 2.3% from the previous...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Housing Starts Fall For 4th Straight Month
2022 posts 3% YOY decline, the first overall drop since 2009. December housing starts fell 1.4% from November, and were down 21.8% YOY. Single-family starts, however, jumped 11.3% in December, but were still down 25% YOY. Starts skyrocketed in December in the Northeast, which saw a 135.6% jump. December wrapped...
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
Fortuna Finance Launches Home Sale Assurance Program
New company’s program provides guaranteed purchase offer for sellers. Fortuna Finance, a Chicago-based provider of products and services that streamline the home sales process, announced the official launch of its business on Thursday. It also announced a program to help real estate agents and mortgage lenders provide homebuyers...
