nationalmortgageprofessional.com

GHMC Hires New EVP, Director Of Retail Lending

Industry veteran Andy Voyles has decades of experience in residential lending and mortgage banking. Nashville, Tenn.-based Guaranty Home Mortgage Corp. (GHMC) announced recently that it has hired a new executive vice president/director of retail lending. In the announcement, posted to its social media pages, the company said it is “very...
NASHVILLE, TN
Fitch Expects To Rate BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2023-NQM1

Loans in the pool were originated primarily by Acra Lending and LoanStream Mortgage. Fitch Ratings said Thursday it expects to rate the residential mortgage-backed notes to be issued by BRAVO Residential Funding Trust 2023-NQM1 (BRAVO 2023-NQM1). The notes are supported by 788 loans with a total interest-bearing balance of approximately...
FHFA Updates GSEs’ Single-Family Pricing Framework

New framework takes effect on May 1, but MBA asks agency to be 'flexible' with that date. FHFA says updated pricing guidelines for single-family pricing will strengthen the safety and soundness of the GSEs. MBA says more time is needed to review the changes and asks FHFA to be 'flexible'...
Fortuna Finance Launches Home Sale Assurance Program

﻿New company’s program provides guaranteed purchase offer for sellers. Fortuna Finance, a Chicago-based provider of products and services that streamline the home sales process, announced the official launch of its business on Thursday. It also announced a program to help real estate agents and mortgage lenders provide homebuyers...

