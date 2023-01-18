ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

loltrumptards
3d ago

Lol, schools don't teach anything about the REAL American history. Hell in grade school they taught us native Americans went willingly to reservations. That buffalo bill was some kinda hero, when in reality they were killing off the native Americans food source to make them leave. Never even heard of the trail of tears till I went to college. Why are you facists so scared of our real history? explain why?

Ritchie Mayes
3d ago

Another racist Republican using code words and culture issues to hide the fact that Republicans have no agenda. Any educated and informed individual knows that CRT is not taught in any K-12 elementary schools. Critical Race Theory is a graduate level course taught to law students. But whites continue to latch onto the idea and purposely deceive and lie to Americans.

John W.
3d ago

As the Dems always say, you lost, get over it. You're irrelevant. Not to mention, Gov Sanders made the right move. Arkansas will be better for it. Wish more states would adopt the same.

