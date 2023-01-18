Maxed-out Mac Pro loses 98% of its value with Apple Trade In after costing US$52,199 three years earlier

Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra specifications leak confirms laptop will run high-end Intel and Nvidia hardware
Samsung also plans to launch a bunch of new laptops at Galaxy Unpacked on February 1, namely the Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book3 Pro (plus their 360 variants), and Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Full specifications of the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 have already been leaked by renowned leaker Ishan Agarwal, who has now also revealed the Galaxy Book3 Ultra in its entirety.
Apple M2 Pro makes Geekbench debut with phenomenal generation-over-generation gains
Apple's decision to silently launch its new M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs come off as a tad puzzling. Usually, Apple reveals its hardware with much fanfare and one can't help but wonder why this launch was so low-key. Nonetheless, the M2 Pro is shaping up to be quite the powerhouse, as confirmed by a recent Geekbench listing. It has shown up on the benchmarking platform (via MacRumors) alongside a Mac Mini.
AYA NEO SLIDE: Manufacturer updates hardware with mystery AMD Ryzen 7000 APU after missing Q4 2022 release window
AYA NEO has updated its product stack, with the company altering specifications for the SLIDE as well as the Next II. For reference, AYA NEO initially revealed the SLIDE in May 2022 alongside the AYA NEO 2. The latter has since received over US$3 million in crowdfunding but the AYA NEO SLIDE missed its Q4 2022 release window.
Promising Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price revision rumor from South Korea backs up recent US$799 Galaxy S23 price leak
Not too long ago, there was a supposed price leak out of South Korea that detailed the prices for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra in their domestic market. The alleged prices showed from +10% to almost +20% price increases for the upcoming 2023 Samsung flagship smartphones, which indicated a potential US pricing of US$899/US$1,099/US$1,299 for the entry-level S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra models, respectively. But a new Galaxy S23 rumor, which purportedly comes out of the KT Corporation, suggests a customer-friendly price revision has taken place.
Uninspiring GeForce RTX 4060 Ti performance and sub-US$500 price targets leak
We reported a couple of days ago that the RTX 4060 Ti may have a significantly reduced TDP than earlier rumors suggested. The report was from serial leaker kopite7kimi who has since shared new information regarding the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti. According to kopite, the RTX 4060 Ti...
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
HomePod vs HomePod 2: Apple's latest large speaker does not contain upgrades in all areas
Apple's surprise launches this week keep coming, with the company having already introduced new MacBook Pro 14, MacBook Pro 16 and Mac mini models this week. The trio are now joined by the HomePod 2, which Apple claims offers 'breakthrough sound'. The HomePod 2 does not necessarily contain upgrades over the original HomePod across the board, though.
AMD EPYC 9654 shows what 96 Zen 4 cores can do by outbenching a Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX by almost 30% on PassMark
A single sample of the AMD EPYC 9654 processor has appeared on PassMark and has immediately blown all its competitors out of the water. The “Genoa” Zen 4 part has occupied first place in the High End CPU Mark table, which is dominated by core-bristling chips from AMD. The previous table topper, the 64-core Ryzen Threadripper PRO 5995WX, has finally relinquished its lofty position that it had occupied since the first quarter of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the EPYC 9654 hasn’t just pipped its rivals to the post though – it has appropriately set a whole new benchmark with the multiple test suite result.
MSI Cubi 5 12M now selling from US$449 with choice of Intel Alder Lake-U series processors
Retailers are now selling the Cubi 5 12M, less than two weeks after MSI unveiled the mini-PC. Announced during CES 2023, the Cubi 5 12M comes in multiple variants and three processors, all Intel Alder Lake-U series parts. Specifically, MSI has made the Cubi 5 12M available with the following processors:
Deal | RTX 3060-equipped Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop now going for an amazing US$350 off
Acer now has the Predator Helios 300 PH317-55-59J9 on sale for 28% off. The config on offer rocks a Core i5-11400H, an RTX 3060 laptop GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD. Both the RAM and the storage are user-replaceable as the Predator Helios 300 has two SO-DIMM and two M.2 slots. There is also a slot for a 2.5-inch SATA SSD for which Acer provides the required hardware in the box.
TicWatch Pro 5: Render of next-generation smartwatch surfaces in Mobvoi app code
Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed new information about Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch. Mobvoi had hoped to launch a next-generation TicWatch last year. However, Wojciechowski claims that Mobvoi has only recently added basic support for a next-generation TicWatch Pro within the TicWatch app. The developer adds that Mobvoi has included product renders 'in a few places', although it appears that these have not made their way to the app's front end yet.
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU first impressions pit flagship graphics card against GeForce RTX 3080 Ti
The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU has been compared against the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, highlighting the difference between the two graphics cards. While the GeForce RTX 4090 offers a health performance uplift in most cases, DLSS 3 technology also does plenty of heavy lifting to help NVIDIA's latest flagship laptop GPU.
AYANEO revises specs for the Next II handheld console, AMD Ryzen 7000 processor and laptop-grade dGPU now expected
AYANEO recently released a 2023 roadmap video that includes more spec details regarding the Next II model. Initially announced last summer with a choice between Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 6000U processors, the Next II is now expected to integrate an AMD Ryzen 7000 processor with Zen 4 cores and RDNA 3 iGPU.
Tecno Phantom Vision V concept unveiled as a smartphone combining foldable and rollable display tech
Foldable Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Tablet Touchscreen. Tecno has reportedly completed a concept for a flexible display smartphone that can do more than even the highest-end foldable smartphones of today. Like the OPPO Find N2 or Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4, it can take the form of a (kind of) conventionally-proportioned smartphone or a small tablet, yet goes beyond that as one "half" of its main screen is extendable.
AYA NEO AIR Plus: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 6800U models announced but Intel Pentium Gold 8505 edition canned for upcoming gaming handheld series
AYA NEO has shed more light on the AIR Plus, a cheaper gaming handheld series compared to the NEXT II or the SLIDE. To recap, AYA NEO showcased the AIR Plus in June 2022 with the Intel Pentium Gold 8505, Intel Core i3-1215U and an unnamed AMD Mendocino APU. Originally, the company had planned to ship Intel versions of the AIR Plus on December 28, with AMD Mendocino versions due two months later.
Samsung Wallet rolling out to 8 new markets later this month
Samsung developed the mobile payment and digital wallet service known today as Samsung Wallet using technology from LoopPay, a startup acquired by the South Korean tech giant in February 2015 for around US$300 million. Samsung Pay launched in South Korea at the end of August and expanded its reach to the United States in late September, both in 2015. Samsung Wallet was introduced in 2013 as a mobile wallet system and was merged into Samsung Pay in 2015. In late June 2022, Samsung Wallet replaced Samsung Pay.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic vs Dimensity 9200: Qualcomm's Adreno 740 wins the GPU race in style
While the US market is yet to receive phones with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the flagship chipset can be expected to be something of a monster, with class-leading GPU performance over even Apple's A16 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max being confirmed by both synthetic benchmarks and real-world gaming tests.
CES 2023 Samsung Display prototype may show what is to come for Galaxy Z Fold5 or future Samsung foldables
A recent rumour of Samsung showing a new prototype foldable smartphone during CES 2023 has fired up speculation about the state of the Galaxy Z Fold5. Sadly, the prototype shown is actually the Flex In N Out, a work of Samsung Display, not the Samsung Galaxy division. Earlier this week,...
Rumor | OnePlus 11 to ship in North America with last-gen charging tech
SnoopyTech's latest leak on the OnePlus 11 purports to contain renders for the upcoming international version of this premium Android device. The images seem identical to pre-existing Chinese-market SKUs of the smartphone, down to the color choices; then again, the leaker maintains that they have been renamed from the original Obsidian Black and Arbor Green to Titan Black and Eternal Green respectively.
Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for Forerunner smartwatches arrives but with reboot issues
The Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for the Forerunner 255 Series and Forerunner 955 Series smartwatches has been released. Since the previous software, version 14.06, three changes have been made. Firstly, several improvements have been made to the graphs on the wearable, such as scrolling via the touchscreen. Another enhanced feature is Auto Rest, which has been optimized for the Ultra Run Activity. Garmin notes that "various fixes" have been made to the activities.
