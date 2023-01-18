Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh discusses excitement for future of team's defense

While their last game of the season ended in a disappointing result, the Baltimore Ravens’ future has the potential to be very bright. With top-tier talent all over the field on defense, it seems that the health of the team’s offense will be key to the Ravens’ success in 2023.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was asked in his end-of-season media availability session about his outlook for Baltimore’s defense moving forward, and he left no doubt as to his position on the matter, discussing how he’s excited to continue growing with high-school teammate David Ojabo.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Oweh said of the current roster’s prospects. “I’m excited for my brother [David] Ojabo. He didn’t really get his opportunity like he should’ve, but he’s definitely on his way up. I’m excited where he’s going to be at. Me and him are going to be working and just the whole defense. We’re all just going to mature, have another year together, and next year it’s going to be a better outcome by God’s grace.”

Nobody could blame Ravens fans for being peeved at the team’s playoff collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, but with the potential of such a promising future ahead, the Charm City faithful would be wise to hold out hope for even better results at the end of the 2023 campaign, especially with how the team’s defense was able to perform over the second half of the season.