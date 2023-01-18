ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh discusses excitement for future of team's defense

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4EaA_0kIwvTJf00

While their last game of the season ended in a disappointing result, the Baltimore Ravens’ future has the potential to be very bright. With top-tier talent all over the field on defense, it seems that the health of the team’s offense will be key to the Ravens’ success in 2023.

Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh was asked in his end-of-season media availability session about his outlook for Baltimore’s defense moving forward, and he left no doubt as to his position on the matter, discussing how he’s excited to continue growing with high-school teammate David Ojabo.

“It’s definitely exciting,” Oweh said of the current roster’s prospects. “I’m excited for my brother [David] Ojabo. He didn’t really get his opportunity like he should’ve, but he’s definitely on his way up. I’m excited where he’s going to be at. Me and him are going to be working and just the whole defense. We’re all just going to mature, have another year together, and next year it’s going to be a better outcome by God’s grace.”

Nobody could blame Ravens fans for being peeved at the team’s playoff collapse against the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, but with the potential of such a promising future ahead, the Charm City faithful would be wise to hold out hope for even better results at the end of the 2023 campaign, especially with how the team’s defense was able to perform over the second half of the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: 2-round projections with big trades, and a new No. 1

The first week of NFL playoff action is officially in the books, which means we’re one week closer to the predraft process hitting full speed for all 32 teams. Five more teams locked in their first-round draft slots last weekend with postseason losses, but with this year’s promising class of top quarterback prospects, plenty of those early spots are anything but set in stone this early in the process.
GEORGIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos have a 'sleeper candidate' for head coach opening

When the Denver Broncos began their head coach search, Jim Harbaugh and Sean Payton instantly jumped to the top of the list as marquee candidates. After Harbaugh announced that he will remain at the University of Michigan, that left Payton as the presumed top choice for Denver. Payton will have many options, though, with one of them being potentially remaining at Fox for a year.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Notre Dame forward Sam Brunelle suspended for reunion game

SOUTH BEND – Notre Dame fans hoping to watch former Irish forward Sam Brunelle this weekend will be disappointed. Brunelle, who transferred to Virginia for this season after three years with the Irish, has been suspended for the Cavaliers’ Sunday game in South Bend. That’s because she was ejected from Thursday’s game against Florida State after committing a “fighting foul”. Take a look at the moment in question and judge for yourself:
SOUTH BEND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Michigan football defender makes transfer commitment

Among those who have opted to transfer from Michigan football, this is among the quietest. Yet, it’s one of the most logical decisions, in a way. Once a four-star recruit and a dual-athlete from Germany, Wolverines defensive lineman Julius Welschof saw his role change multiple times during his Ann Arbor tenure. He started as a defensive end before bulking up and becoming a defensive tackle. After seeing a considerable increase in time on the field in 2020, Welschof saw his role decline in 2021 and he slimmed down to become an edge rusher again. Yet, his role did not increase. Thus, he opted to transfer following the 2022 season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

206K+
Followers
258K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy