Topton and Kingdel present fanless mini PCs with six 2.5 GbE ports and Alder Lake-U CPUs

The MSI Stealth GS77, model 12UHS-040, features an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. While this configuration hasn't visited our labs, the in-depth review of the nearly identical 12UHS-083US model (equipped with the less potent Intel Core i7-12700H processor) revealed many improvements over the MSI Stealth GS76, as well as a few unexpected drawbacks, and they should apply to all models in the series. When compared to the Razer Blade 17, the MSI Stealth GS77 also lacks a factory calibrated display, a MUX Switch, and internal NVIDIA G-Sync support. However, the 24% Amazon discount that takes the 12UHS-040 down to US$3,199 should make it more attractive.

15 HOURS AGO