Topton and Kingdel present fanless mini PCs with six 2.5 GbE ports and Alder Lake-U CPUs

Deal | MSI Stealth GS77 with Intel Core i9-12900H and GeForce RTX 3080 Ti gets 24% discount on Amazon
The MSI Stealth GS77, model 12UHS-040, features an Intel Core i9-12900H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. While this configuration hasn't visited our labs, the in-depth review of the nearly identical 12UHS-083US model (equipped with the less potent Intel Core i7-12700H processor) revealed many improvements over the MSI Stealth GS76, as well as a few unexpected drawbacks, and they should apply to all models in the series. When compared to the Razer Blade 17, the MSI Stealth GS77 also lacks a factory calibrated display, a MUX Switch, and internal NVIDIA G-Sync support. However, the 24% Amazon discount that takes the 12UHS-040 down to US$3,199 should make it more attractive.
Samsung Galaxy Book3 Ultra specifications leak confirms laptop will run high-end Intel and Nvidia hardware
Samsung also plans to launch a bunch of new laptops at Galaxy Unpacked on February 1, namely the Galaxy Book3, Galaxy Book3 Pro (plus their 360 variants), and Galaxy Book3 Ultra. Full specifications of the Galaxy Book3 Pro 360 have already been leaked by renowned leaker Ishan Agarwal, who has now also revealed the Galaxy Book3 Ultra in its entirety.
Rumor | Realme GT Neo 5 240W version will launch with Android 13 and 16GB of RAM
5G Android Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Software Storage. Realme has already previewed the upcoming GT Neo 5 as the smartphone that will introduce 240W SuperVOOC charging to the world. Now, the device is believed to come with alternative SKUs with the last-gen 150W standard, thus following the pattern of its Neo 3 predecessor.
AYA NEO SLIDE: Manufacturer updates hardware with mystery AMD Ryzen 7000 APU after missing Q4 2022 release window
AYA NEO has updated its product stack, with the company altering specifications for the SLIDE as well as the Next II. For reference, AYA NEO initially revealed the SLIDE in May 2022 alongside the AYA NEO 2. The latter has since received over US$3 million in crowdfunding but the AYA NEO SLIDE missed its Q4 2022 release window.
From US$799.99: Samsung Galaxy S23 price leak arrives as part of alleged Verizon S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra internal spec sheet
In a potentially astonishing blunder from Verizon, it appears the US prices, pre-order date, and launch date for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series have been leaked. All the information comes as part of a slideshow or datasheet that is marked as “Samsung Diamond (DARK)", with “Diamond” being the codename for the Galaxy S23 lineup. The regular Galaxy S23 is revealed as “DM1”, the Galaxy S23+ is “DM2”, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra is “DM3”. Screenshots are posted below, but here are the potentially juiciest parts for potential buyers, the supposed starting prices:
TimeCheck | Intel's legendary Core i7-4770K is a decade old this year and mobile CPUs now run circles around it
The Intel Core i7-4770K launched close to 10 years ago, back in June 2013. It delivered a solid update to Intel's third-generation processors, but it was also partially responsible for launching Intel into its dark ages. Is it still a capable budget CPU in 2023, and should you upgrade if you have one?
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro: Boasting unusual strengths
The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is not for weak arms. After all, the tablet weighs at least 674 grams and even more with the protective case and pen. But it also offers many unusual advantages. A tablet with a replaceable battery that is waterproof and dustproof at the same time....
Uninspiring GeForce RTX 4060 Ti performance and sub-US$500 price targets leak
We reported a couple of days ago that the RTX 4060 Ti may have a significantly reduced TDP than earlier rumors suggested. The report was from serial leaker kopite7kimi who has since shared new information regarding the performance of the RTX 4060 Ti. According to kopite, the RTX 4060 Ti...
Apple M2 Pro makes Geekbench debut with phenomenal generation-over-generation gains
Apple's decision to silently launch its new M2 Pro and M2 Max SoCs come off as a tad puzzling. Usually, Apple reveals its hardware with much fanfare and one can't help but wonder why this launch was so low-key. Nonetheless, the M2 Pro is shaping up to be quite the powerhouse, as confirmed by a recent Geekbench listing. It has shown up on the benchmarking platform (via MacRumors) alongside a Mac Mini.
Philips Evnia 27M2C5500W: Evnia 5000 series monitor launching soon with 1000R curvature and 240 Hz refresh rate
Philips has announced more information about the Evnia 27M2C5500W, a curved gaming monitor previewed in October with three other Evnia series monitors. While Philips remains slightly coy about the monitor's release date, it has now shared all technical specifications about the Evnia 27M2C5500W, as well as a lower launch price.
AYA NEO AIR Plus: AMD Ryzen 5 7520U and Ryzen 7 6800U models announced but Intel Pentium Gold 8505 edition canned for upcoming gaming handheld series
AYA NEO has shed more light on the AIR Plus, a cheaper gaming handheld series compared to the NEXT II or the SLIDE. To recap, AYA NEO showcased the AIR Plus in June 2022 with the Intel Pentium Gold 8505, Intel Core i3-1215U and an unnamed AMD Mendocino APU. Originally, the company had planned to ship Intel versions of the AIR Plus on December 28, with AMD Mendocino versions due two months later.
Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station arrives with 15% launch discount
The Jackery Explorer 1500 Pro portable power station is now on sale in the US. The gadget was showcased at CES 2023, with up to 1,800 W power available via three AC charging ports. Other outputs on the device include 100 W PD USB-C ports, 18 W USB-A ports and a 12 V car charger.
AYANEO revises specs for the Next II handheld console, AMD Ryzen 7000 processor and laptop-grade dGPU now expected
AYANEO recently released a 2023 roadmap video that includes more spec details regarding the Next II model. Initially announced last summer with a choice between Intel Alder Lake and AMD Ryzen 6000U processors, the Next II is now expected to integrate an AMD Ryzen 7000 processor with Zen 4 cores and RDNA 3 iGPU.
AYA NEO Pocket AIR: AYA NEO previews first Android gaming handheld with 5.5-inch OLED display
AYA NEO is moving into the Android gaming handheld market, two years after it brought its first Windows-based gaming handheld to market. Although the company is focused on delivering Windows-based gaming handhelds like the NEXT II, SLIDE and the AIR Plus, AYA NEO's CEO wants to make an Android handheld that he wants to use. Details remain sparse for now, with no concrete launch date or pricing revealed at the time of writing.
Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 vs A16 Bionic vs Dimensity 9200: Qualcomm's Adreno 740 wins the GPU race in style
While the US market is yet to receive phones with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the flagship chipset can be expected to be something of a monster, with class-leading GPU performance over even Apple's A16 Bionic on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max being confirmed by both synthetic benchmarks and real-world gaming tests.
Samsung announces new features for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 models
Samsung has announced another round of updates for recent Galaxy Watch series smartwatches that will bring new smart home controls through the SmartThings app. Available to the Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch5 series, the updates will allow people to control and monitor connected devices like cameras, doorbells, lights and thermostats without needing to consult them directly or look at a paired smartphone. The upcoming functionality will also work when away from home, much like the Google Home ecosystem.
TicWatch Pro 5: Render of next-generation smartwatch surfaces in Mobvoi app code
Kuba Wojciechowski has revealed new information about Mobvoi's next flagship smartwatch. Mobvoi had hoped to launch a next-generation TicWatch last year. However, Wojciechowski claims that Mobvoi has only recently added basic support for a next-generation TicWatch Pro within the TicWatch app. The developer adds that Mobvoi has included product renders 'in a few places', although it appears that these have not made their way to the app's front end yet.
Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for Forerunner smartwatches arrives but with reboot issues
The Garmin Public Beta Version 14.08 for the Forerunner 255 Series and Forerunner 955 Series smartwatches has been released. Since the previous software, version 14.06, three changes have been made. Firstly, several improvements have been made to the graphs on the wearable, such as scrolling via the touchscreen. Another enhanced feature is Auto Rest, which has been optimized for the Ultra Run Activity. Garmin notes that "various fixes" have been made to the activities.
Galaxy A14 teardown reveals potentially significant advancement in Samsung smartphone repairability
The Galaxy A14 is Samsung's first Android smartphone of 2023, and may end up becoming one of its most affordable handsets of the year. Now, as a new teardown video has demonstrated, it may also be one of the OEM's most user-serviceable devices for some time, having dropped one of the most independent repair-unfriendly internal assembly features out there.
Xiaomi POCO X5 rears its head in leaked hands-on photos with Indian international cricketer
The POCO X5 appears to have surfaced again ahead of its official release. Earlier this month, the device received TÜV Rheinland certification, indicating that Xiaomi plans to offer the POCO X5 in Europe. Accordingly, the POCO X5 has been certified in other countries with a global model number, which SIRIM Berhard confirmed as 22111317PG. This time, Indian international cricketer Hardik Pandya has been spotted using an unnamed POCO handset.
