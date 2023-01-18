Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted SolicitorsBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Driver Flee from Police and Crashes into a TreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
New retail store pOpshelf opens its first location in OhioJake WellsCuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Report: Browns assistant coach interviews for new role
He previously coached with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski in Minnesota
Cleveland Browns hiring Jim Schwartz gives defensive tackle watch more juice | Nate Ulrich
BEREA — Jim Schwartz endeared himself to many Browns fans Wednesday. He took a trip down memory lane and discussed cutting his NFL teeth in Cleveland as a scout under coach Bill Belichick from 1993-95. He emphasized the importance of holding the best Browns players accountable to establish the culture he'll seek as the franchise's new defensive coordinator.
Cleveland Browns: What I’m hearing about the Jim Schwartz hiring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When the Browns were looking for a head coach in 2020, among the candidates they interviewed was Jim Schwartz. Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta was conducting the search. One of the people who was consulted by DePodesta was Andrew Berry. In 2019, Berry was the...
chatsports.com
Browns News & Rumors: Myles Garrett Under Jim Schwartz, Nick Chubb Trade? Plan For PERFECT Offseason
Top chat Some messages, such as potential spam, may not be visible Live chat All messages are visible. 7:04 PMBrowns Report by Chat Sportsu200bHERE WE GO BROWNIES HERE WE GO! WOOF WOOF!. 7:04 PMBrowns Report by Chat Sportsu200bHERE WE GO BROWNIES HERE WE GO! WOOF WOOF!. Welcome to live chat!...
Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton
The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news
For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
fantasypros.com
Kent Weyrauch’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0
With all declarations finalize and draft spots decided, it’s time to start connecting players to teams for the upcoming draft. With the Chicago Bears sliding into the first overall pick on the last game of the season, things are already beginning to get spicy! Typically predicting trades for the first round of the NFL Draft is a difficult endeavor, but in this mock draft, we will explore Chicago’s possibilities.
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL
The 2023 NFL Draft has four QB prospects at the top and Todd McShay predicts one will become the Steph Curry of football. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Texans watch Colts take first QB off the board in new Draft Wire mock
The Houston Texans finally prevented the Indianapolis Colts from winning the season series for the first time since 2019 when they prevailed 32-31 in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Of course, it cost Houston the No. 1 overall pick as the Chicago Bears secured possession of the top selection...
Browns Coach Reportedly Turned Down Opportunity For Promotion
Coming off the down year that they had, one would think that the Cleveland Browns' assistants would be happy to interview for promotion opportunities around the league. Apparently, one of their top assistants doesn't feel that way at all. According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the New York Jets ...
saturdaytradition.com
Daniel Jeremiah drops NFL mock draft 1.0 for 2023 with 7 B1G stars included
Daniel Jeremiah has produced his first look at the 2023 NFL Draft via NFL.com with some interesting notes throughout the first round. At the top, Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. While some analysts have the Bears trading out of the pick, Jeremiah has Chicago staying put with a decision to make between Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter.
How Jim Schwartz, potential free agents can help Browns defense: Ashley Bastock, Randy Gurzi, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Ashley Bastock of cleveland.com and Randy Gurzi of Dawg Pound Daily join...
Guardians, manager Terry Francona enter 2023 season under ‘unique’ arrangement
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The clock is running on January. Guard Fest is Saturday and pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona on February 14. Another season of Cleveland baseball is approaching and this one features a unique contract between manager Terry Francona and the organization. Francona’s...
How Jim Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and the Browns pass rush: Orange and Brown Talk
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Jim Schwartz held a press conference at the team’s practice facility. After the press conference, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked back on what Schwartz had to say. They discuss how hiring Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and what the Browns need to add to their pass rush.
Seminoles stand on top for four-star WR TJ Abrams following two days on campus
Abrams is considering a decision towards the end of the summer.
3 Browns priorities with Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have their defensive coordinator in place in Jim Schwartz and now their focus turns to building a defense to fit what Schwartz wants to do. While he likely will be able to make adjustments to his scheme, you don’t hire a veteran coordinator like Schwartz without understanding what he wants to do and how it might impact your roster.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways; Divisional Round preview
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Ravens and OC Greg Roman parting ways. Then, the pair give their take on the Titans hiring Ran Carthon as their new GM. After that, the duo preview the Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles Divisional Round playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Bengals-Bills Divisional Round game. To wrap up the show, the guys focus on the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game.
Myles Garrett and 2 other Browns who’ll thrive in Jim Schwartz’s defense, and what must be fixed: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jim Schwartz brings a ton of experience and stability to the Browns organization. He has been a defensive coordinator for three different teams, along with being the head coach of the Detroit Lions. More importantly, he brings Super Bowl experience and the attention to detail needed to reach that level.
Cleveland Browns Trade Value - David Njoku
In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we...
Comments / 0