Akron Beacon Journal

Cleveland Browns hiring Jim Schwartz gives defensive tackle watch more juice | Nate Ulrich

BEREA — Jim Schwartz endeared himself to many Browns fans Wednesday. He took a trip down memory lane and discussed cutting his NFL teeth in Cleveland as a scout under coach Bill Belichick from 1993-95. He emphasized the importance of holding the best Browns players accountable to establish the culture he'll seek as the franchise's new defensive coordinator.
CLEVELAND, OH
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Cameron Sutton

The 2022 Detroit Lions got off to an abysmal 1-6 start before they flipped the switch and won eight of their final ten games to finish the season with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, nine wins were not enough to make the NFL Playoffs, and if the Lions want to be there in 2023, they are going to have to improve their roster. This is especially true when it comes to the defensive side of the ball. One position the Lions need to improve is cornerback, and they have been linked to CB Cameron Sutton of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news

For the past two years, star quarterback C.J. Stroud has taken every meaningful snap for the Ohio State Buckeyes. But with him now declaring for the NFL Draft despite rumors that he could be staying for another season, the Buckeyes will now need a new quarterback to emerge, and it looks like they’re adding another Read more... The post CFB world reacts to Ohio State quarterback transfer news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
fantasypros.com

Kent Weyrauch’s 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2.0

With all declarations finalize and draft spots decided, it’s time to start connecting players to teams for the upcoming draft. With the Chicago Bears sliding into the first overall pick on the last game of the season, things are already beginning to get spicy! Typically predicting trades for the first round of the NFL Draft is a difficult endeavor, but in this mock draft, we will explore Chicago’s possibilities.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Daniel Jeremiah drops NFL mock draft 1.0 for 2023 with 7 B1G stars included

Daniel Jeremiah has produced his first look at the 2023 NFL Draft via NFL.com with some interesting notes throughout the first round. At the top, Jeremiah has the Chicago Bears holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. While some analysts have the Bears trading out of the pick, Jeremiah has Chicago staying put with a decision to make between Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. and Georgia’s Jalen Carter.
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

How Jim Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and the Browns pass rush: Orange and Brown Talk

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns introduced their new defensive coordinator on Wednesday. Jim Schwartz held a press conference at the team’s practice facility. After the press conference, Mary Kay Cabot, Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked back on what Schwartz had to say. They discuss how hiring Schwartz will impact Myles Garrett and what the Browns need to add to their pass rush.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

3 Browns priorities with Jim Schwartz as defensive coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns have their defensive coordinator in place in Jim Schwartz and now their focus turns to building a defense to fit what Schwartz wants to do. While he likely will be able to make adjustments to his scheme, you don’t hire a veteran coordinator like Schwartz without understanding what he wants to do and how it might impact your roster.
CLEVELAND, OH
NFL

Move the Sticks: Ravens, OC Greg Roman part ways; Divisional Round preview

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Ravens and OC Greg Roman parting ways. Then, the pair give their take on the Titans hiring Ran Carthon as their new GM. After that, the duo preview the Jaguars-Chiefs and Giants-Eagles Divisional Round playoff games. Next, the pair look ahead to the Bengals-Bills Divisional Round game. To wrap up the show, the guys focus on the Cowboys-49ers Divisional Round game.
247Sports

Cleveland Browns Trade Value - David Njoku

In this daily series, I am going to be looking into the trade value of Cleveland Browns players if they wanted to trade them. The first rule of Trade Club - I AM NOT SAYING THEY SHOULD TRADE THEM!!!. During last offseason I had plenty of people tell me we...
CLEVELAND, OH

