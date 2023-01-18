As residents of Wilton, we are fortunate to send our kids to the school system that the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) named this past December as the highest-scoring district in the state. CSDE determined this across 12 indicators predicting how well a school prepares its students for success in college, careers, and life. From my own anecdotal experience over the past four years with my two children, I continue to be humbled by the degree of enthusiasm toward learning, and personal attention toward students that the educators of this town have provided. The pandemic led to substantial obstacles in managing a school system, obstacles that kept children in other towns across the country away from learning. In my view, the Wilton Schools appropriately managed the balance between community safety and the need to maintain learning for our kids.

WILTON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO