Wilton, CT

goodmorningwilton.com

Wilton Schools will Seek Waiver from State’s “Right to Read” Legislation

As the state of Connecticut begins to implement its “Right to Read” legislation, Wilton Public Schools officials have announced they will be completing a waiver request to opt-out from participating in the reading and literacy program mandated by the law and overseen by the state. During last week’s (Jan. 12) Board of Education meeting, Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Chuck Smith explained that the district is having much more success with its own program.
WILTON, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Letter: More Funding, Resources Needed to Support Mental Health in Wilton from Town and Community; Schools Can’t Go It Alone

The Wilton Mental Health Task Force and the Wilton Youth Council jointly sent the following letter to Wilton’s Board of Selectmen and Board of Finance. Seven (7) reported suicide attempts by Wilton Public School students in the ‘21-22 school year. Twenty-three (23) Wilton Public School student emergency mental...
WILTON, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Letter: School Officials have Earned Our Trust, Residents Should Support FY’24 Budget Increase

As residents of Wilton, we are fortunate to send our kids to the school system that the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) named this past December as the highest-scoring district in the state. CSDE determined this across 12 indicators predicting how well a school prepares its students for success in college, careers, and life. From my own anecdotal experience over the past four years with my two children, I continue to be humbled by the degree of enthusiasm toward learning, and personal attention toward students that the educators of this town have provided. The pandemic led to substantial obstacles in managing a school system, obstacles that kept children in other towns across the country away from learning. In my view, the Wilton Schools appropriately managed the balance between community safety and the need to maintain learning for our kids.
WILTON, CT

