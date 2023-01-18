Zappix Announces Partnership with Cozera – Integrating Self-Service with Secure Identity Authentication-as-a-Service

Freight Technologies, Inc. Revolutionizing the Transportation Industry with a Seamless Carrier Onboarding Experience for its Fr8App Platform in Mexico and U.S. Freight Technologies, Inc. , a technology company whose custom-developed Fr8App, an industry-leading freight-matching platform powered by AI and machine-learning and offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border shipping and domestic shipping within the USMCA region, proudly announces their new, automated and effortless carrier onboarding process, making it easier than ever for qualified carriers to sign up and move loads with Fr8App. Starting today, qualified carriers who join the Fr8App platform can sign up, get approved and unlock all the opportunities Fr8App offers within minutes.

2 DAYS AGO