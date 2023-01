This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Late Thursday night, Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Park Avenue in reference to property damage. When Officers arrived, they spoke with Donald Lee Aldrich Jr. Aldrich stated when he returned home from work, both of his television sets had been destroyed. He believed another occupant of the residence had destroyed the property. No arrests have been made at this time, but a charge of Property Damage has been submitted to the prosecutor.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO