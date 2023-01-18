Chicago shooting: Man seriously injured in possible road rage shooting on South Side, police say

A man was seriously hurt in a possible road rage shooting on the city's South Side on Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened near Burnside in the 400 block of East 95th Street at about 9:45 a.m., police said. A 29-year-old man was riding as a passenger in a vehicle when someone inside another vehicle fired shots, striking him in the neck.

The victim's girlfriend said she was at the wheel, driving her boyfriend and a few other passengers, when she admits she cut off another driver. She said the other driver pulled up alongside her, and they had an angry exchange of words.

She said the other drive then pulled out a gun and opened fire. Her boyfriend was struck.

She said she tried to drive him to Christ Hospital, but at 95th and Ashland left the car behind and called an ambulance, which took him the rest of the way.

His remains in serious condition, officials said.

No other injuries were reported. No one is in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.