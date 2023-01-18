ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Premiere: The Band of Heathens Share Album Sample Ahead of Ninth Studio Release

By Alli Patton
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21JsF1_0kIwb9HQ00

Purveyors of a fiercely independent sound, the Band of Heathens are back, this time with Simple Things.

The Austin-formed band, best known for their Texas-textured style, are once again set to deliver their trademark sound—a rolling thunder of bluesy Americana, thumping country, and rumbling rock and roll—on their ninth studio album.

Recorded and released through their own label, BOH Records, Simple Things will feature the band as they’ve always been, true-to-themselves outliers of the music industry devoted to creating music on their own terms.

“I see a lot of artists out there screaming, ‘Hey, we’re outlaws, we’re independent!’ and they’re signed to a major label and live completely within that model,” said band member and songwriter Gordy Quist in a statement, adding, “We’ve been the ultimate indie band for 17 years.”

Now scattered across the country, the bandmates came together, returning to their Austin roots to record Simple Things. What can be heard on the album, is a band digging deep in search of their humble beginnings and the rugged sound—one born from bar room nights, pouring their hearts out to strangers drowning their own.

“Many times in the past, we’d take a song and stretch to make it into something else sonically, because that’s exciting and fun to do in the studio,” Quist said of their music. “This time around, we tried to use some restraint and embraced our first instincts, trusting the songs.”

Get a taste of that instinct, below, as the Band Of Heathens offers a sample of Simple Things with “Heartless Year” and “Stormy Weather.”

“Heartless Year” is an electric gospel asking for a little mercy. It’s been a heartless year, but we’re still hanging on / Gonna face our fears, gonna right these wrongs / I gotta laugh to hold back my tears / Crawling from a train wreck waiting out a heartless year, they sing, each word kicking up dust against the stomping beat.

You can rip me off and run me out of town, their next single, “Stormy Weather,” assures, I’ve been torn to pieces, buried six feet down / But I’m right here, I’m no pretender / Against the wall there’s no surrender, just remember / Built for stormy weather. A comforting soul arrangement wraps the lyrics in a familiar embrace.

As of now, the band has several tour dates on their calendar with several more to be announced. See the current list below.

2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 25-29 – Key West, FL @ Mile 0 Festival

Feb. 22 – Austin, TX @ C-Boys

Mar. 1 – Austin, TX @ C-Boys

Mar. 8 – Austin, TX @ C-Boys

Mar. 15 – Austin, TX @ C-Boys

Apr. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Apr. 18 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon

Apr. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Apr. 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Midtown

Apr. 21 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

Apr. 22 – Bristol, VA @ Cameo Theater

Apr. 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

Apr. 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Apr. 26 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

Apr. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Apr. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Apr. 29 – Huntingdon, TN @ Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center

Apr. 30 – Memphis, TN @ Railgarten

May 4 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

May 5 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

May 6 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

Oct. 6 – Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center for the Arts

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen / Big Feat PR

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Caroline Rose to Drop ‘The Art of Forgetting’

Indie pop singer-songwriter Caroline Rose has mastered The Art of Forgetting. Born from a series of heartbreaking events, their fifth studio album bears witness to a dive deep within for a 14-track confession overflowing with intense, raw emotion and brutal honesty. “I think art is a good extension of a...
American Songwriter

Black Opry at 30A Songwriters Festival: “The Work is in the Action”

The Black Opry Revue is fulfilling an important purpose in country and Americana music, uplifting the voices of people of color who have long been working in the genres, yet not always given the opportunities they deserve. What makes it special are the many artists who are part of the Revue. They’re the kind of people who after an in-depth interview will pull out a guitar and treat you to an intimate acoustic concert, performing songs that capture their life stories in a compelling way. During the 2023 30A Songwriters Festival, American Songwriter sat down with Roberta Lea, Tae Lewis, Tylar Bryant, Nikki Morgan, Jett Holden, and Aaron Vance to discuss the art of songwriting, the impact of the Black Opry, and much more.
TENNESSEE STATE
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The day the music died’: the musicians we lost in 2022

While 2022 saw its fair share of musical highs and new artists making their breakthroughs, it also felt many losses. Regardless of genre, music lost several of its most revered icons this year. Legends of rock, pop, rap, and country all left us this year, leaving their fans to mourn their loss and celebrate the joy that their music has provided them.
American Songwriter

Who Wrote “Hotel California?”

On a dark desert highway / Cool wind in my hair / Warm smell of colitas / Rising up through the air…. Few opening lines set the scene like “Hotel California.” The track is as illusionary as the titular hotel the Eagles can’t seem to escape with a winding melody that treks on for more than six minutes.
Stereogum

Kali Uchis – “I Wish You Roses”

It’s been a couple years since Kali Uchis’ last album, 2020’s Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios), but she’s kept busy. She’s playing a bunch of festivals this year and has been teasing a new project, which started with “No Hay Ley” last fall. Today, she’s back with a new single, “I Wish You Roses.” “This song is about being able to release people with love,” Uchis said in a statement. “It could be a friend, a lover, or someone else, but the point is to celebrate releasing people from your life without being resentful or bitter.” Listen below.
American Songwriter

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Release Tour Footage for New Documentary Special

Songwriting power duo, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, have shared footage from their recent Australian tour as a part of an ABC television special, Kingdom In The Sky. The duo’s 2022 end-of-year stint saw the pair trek across their home country in support of their collaborative album, Carnage. Their performance at the iconic Hanging Rock venue in Victoria, Australia, in particular, has been immortalized in the concert documentary.
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Cage the Elephant

Cage the Elephant is not a band easily ensnared in labels and classifications. Their sound is many things—a mystifying menagerie of colorful psychedelics, dusty blues, dingy garage, and off-kilter alternative sounds, dripping with synths and obscured by dreamy lyrics. While their musical style is perplexing, their band name is probably even more baffling. Where is this elephant, and why is it being caged?
TENNESSEE STATE
American Songwriter

Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”

Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
American Songwriter

Exclusive Premiere: Malina Moye’s “Say My Name”

Singer-Songwriter Malina Moye is premiering her newest single, “Say My Name,” and accompanying music video, directed by filmmaker Marc Fusco, with American Songwriter. The new single portends Moye’s forthcoming new album, Dirty, which is set to drop on March 17 (stay tuned to American Songwriter for more details on the album).
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Behind The Band Name: Arcade Fire

Arcade Fire was a breath of fresh air when they debuted in the early ’00s. The eclectic group of musicians made a name for themselves by being deeply experimental and defying the boundaries of genre. Their musicality is hard to pin down but that is what makes them so enticing as a group.
American Songwriter

Jordan Davis Celebrates Fifth Career No. 1 With “What My World Spins Around”

Jordan Davis has earned his fifth career No. 1 single with his co-penned “What My World Spins Around” this week on Billboard and the MediaBase Country Airplay charts. “Huge thanks to my friends at country radio and [the MCA] promo team for believing in this song,” Davis shared in a statement. “When Ryan, Matt and I wrote this song, there was always that little feeling in the back of my mind that this one might be special. Pumped that it’s connected the way it has.”
MotorTrend Magazine

Bare-Metal 1934 Ford Coupe Built by Troy Ladd and Hollywood Hot Rods

There was a time when magazines would never feature a car in bare metal, but I think everybody agrees that seeing almost any good build without its paint gives the observer a unique behind-the-scenes sneak-peek. Unfortunately, catching a car in the buff, as it were, is not always easy. Most builds, by the time they get to this stage, are hurried into paint, and few builders have the luxury of slowing the process. The customer can practically taste their finished car, and they want it as soon as possible, so taking time out for a photoshoot is just not on the agenda.
BURBANK, CA
American Songwriter

Jane’s Addiction Announces 2023 U.S. Tour

Legendary rock band Jane’s Addiction announced a string of 2023 U.S. tour dates. The slated gigs will take place on the west coast in March ahead of the band’s shows at three Lollapalooza festivals in South America. The band will commence their shows on March 4 in Bakersfield,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
American Songwriter

Premiere: Michael Cleveland Recruits Billy Strings on “For Your Love”

Michael Cleveland is offering another look inside his forthcoming album, Lovin’ of the Game, with the 1980s country classic “For Your Love.”. For the album’s third single, the Grammy award-winning, fiddle virtuoso has recruited the song stylings of fellow bluegrass authority, multi-instrumentalist Jeff White, as well as young gun bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings.
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy