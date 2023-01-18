Premiere: The Band of Heathens Share Album Sample Ahead of Ninth Studio Release

Purveyors of a fiercely independent sound, the Band of Heathens are back, this time with Simple Things.

The Austin-formed band, best known for their Texas-textured style, are once again set to deliver their trademark sound—a rolling thunder of bluesy Americana, thumping country, and rumbling rock and roll—on their ninth studio album.

Recorded and released through their own label, BOH Records, Simple Things will feature the band as they’ve always been, true-to-themselves outliers of the music industry devoted to creating music on their own terms.

“I see a lot of artists out there screaming, ‘Hey, we’re outlaws, we’re independent!’ and they’re signed to a major label and live completely within that model,” said band member and songwriter Gordy Quist in a statement, adding, “We’ve been the ultimate indie band for 17 years.”

Now scattered across the country, the bandmates came together, returning to their Austin roots to record Simple Things. What can be heard on the album, is a band digging deep in search of their humble beginnings and the rugged sound—one born from bar room nights, pouring their hearts out to strangers drowning their own.

“Many times in the past, we’d take a song and stretch to make it into something else sonically, because that’s exciting and fun to do in the studio,” Quist said of their music. “This time around, we tried to use some restraint and embraced our first instincts, trusting the songs.”

Get a taste of that instinct, below, as the Band Of Heathens offers a sample of Simple Things with “Heartless Year” and “Stormy Weather.”

“Heartless Year” is an electric gospel asking for a little mercy. It’s been a heartless year, but we’re still hanging on / Gonna face our fears, gonna right these wrongs / I gotta laugh to hold back my tears / Crawling from a train wreck waiting out a heartless year, they sing, each word kicking up dust against the stomping beat.

You can rip me off and run me out of town, their next single, “Stormy Weather,” assures, I’ve been torn to pieces, buried six feet down / But I’m right here, I’m no pretender / Against the wall there’s no surrender, just remember / Built for stormy weather. A comforting soul arrangement wraps the lyrics in a familiar embrace.

As of now, the band has several tour dates on their calendar with several more to be announced. See the current list below.

2023 Tour Dates

Jan. 25-29 – Key West, FL @ Mile 0 Festival

Feb. 22 – Austin, TX @ C-Boys

Mar. 1 – Austin, TX @ C-Boys

Mar. 8 – Austin, TX @ C-Boys

Mar. 15 – Austin, TX @ C-Boys

Apr. 17 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

Apr. 18 – Wisconsin Dells, WI @ Showboat Saloon

Apr. 19 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

Apr. 20 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Midtown

Apr. 21 – Newport, KY @ Southgate House Revival

Apr. 22 – Bristol, VA @ Cameo Theater

Apr. 23 – Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theater

Apr. 25 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

Apr. 26 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

Apr. 27 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

Apr. 28 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Apr. 29 – Huntingdon, TN @ Dixie Carter Performing Arts Center

Apr. 30 – Memphis, TN @ Railgarten

May 4 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theater

May 5 – Dallas, TX @ Kessler Theater

May 6 – New Braunfels, TX @ Gruene Hall

Oct. 6 – Lafayette, LA @ Acadiana Center for the Arts

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen / Big Feat PR