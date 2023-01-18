ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

Nick Cave on New ‘Nick Cave’ A.I. Song: “The Apocalypse is Well on its Way. This Song Sucks.”

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gM6Q3_0kIwayo500

Nick Cave has responded to a ChatGPT attempt to “write a song in the style of Nick Cave” and he’s not mincing words.

In a new newsletter from the acclaimed songwriter via his The Red Hand Files series, Cave updated fans about the next Bad Seeds album, noting, “My plan for this year is to make a new record with the Bad Seeds. This is both good news and bad news. Good news because who doesn’t want a new Bad Seeds record? Bad news because I’ve got to write the bloody thing.”

But in another post, Cave gave his opinions about a new artificial intelligence bot—ChatGPT—that set out to write a song like he might.

“Since its launch in November last year many people, most buzzing with a kind of algorithmic awe, have sent me songs ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ created by ChatGPT.,” wrote Cave. “There have been dozens of them. Suffice it to say, I do not feel the same enthusiasm around this technology.”

He added, “I understand that ChatGPT is in its infancy but perhaps that is the emerging horror of AI—that it will forever be in its infancy, as it will always have further to go, and the direction is always forward, always faster. It can never be rolled back, or slowed down, as it moves us toward a utopian future, maybe, or our total destruction. Who can possibly say which? Judging by this song ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ though, it doesn’t look good, Mark. The apocalypse is well on its way. This song sucks.”

See Cave’s full letter below, along with the A.I. song lyrics written by ChatGPT’s Mark of New Zealand:

I asked Chat GPT to write a song in the style of Nick Cave and this is what it produced. What do you think?

Verse 1:

In the depths of the night, I hear a call

A voice that echoes, through the hall

It’s a siren’s song, that pulls me in

Takes me to a place, where I can’t begin

Chorus:

I am the sinner, I am the saint

I am the darkness, I am the light

I am the hunter, I am the prey

I am the devil, I am the savior

Verse 2:

I walk the streets, with my head held high

I’ve got my demons, but I’ll make them fly

I’ll dance with the devil, and I’ll play his game

I’ll be the one, to call his name

Chorus:

I am the sinner, I am the saint

I am the darkness, I am the light

I am the hunter, I am the prey

I am the devil, I am the savior

Bridge:

I’ve got the blood of angels, on my hands

I’ve got the fire of hell, in my eyes

I’m the king of the abyss, I’m the ruler of the dark

I’m the one that they fear, in the shadows they hark

Chorus:

I am the sinner, I am the saint

I am the darkness, I am the light

I am the hunter, I am the prey

I am the devil, I am the savior

Outro:

So come with me, to the edge of the night

Where the darkness and the light collide

We’ll walk the line, between the good and the bad

And we’ll see, who comes out on top in the end.

MARK, CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND

Dear Mark,

Since its launch in November last year many people, most buzzing with a kind of algorithmic awe, have sent me songs ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ created by ChatGPT. There have been dozens of them. Suffice to say, I do not feel the same enthusiasm around this technology. I understand that ChatGPT is in its infancy but perhaps that is the emerging horror of AI – that it will forever be in its infancy, as it will always have further to go, and the direction is always forward, always faster. It can never be rolled back, or slowed down, as it moves us toward a utopian future, maybe, or our total destruction. Who can possibly say which? Judging by this song ‘in the style of Nick Cave’ though, it doesn’t look good, Mark. The apocalypse is well on its way. This song sucks.

What ChatGPT is, in this instance, is replication as travesty. ChatGPT may be able to write a speech or an essay or a sermon or an obituary but it cannot create a genuine song. It could perhaps in time create a song that is, on the surface, indistinguishable from an original, but it will always be a replication, a kind of burlesque.

Songs arise out of suffering, by which I mean they are predicated upon the complex, internal human struggle of creation and, well, as far as I know, algorithms don’t feel. Data doesn’t suffer. ChatGPT has no inner being, it has been nowhere, it has endured nothing, it has not had the audacity to reach beyond its limitations, and hence it doesn’t have the capacity for a shared transcendent experience, as it has no limitations from which to transcend. ChatGPT’s melancholy role is that it is destined to imitate and can never have an authentic human experience, no matter how devalued and inconsequential the human experience may in time become.

What makes a great song great is not its close resemblance to a recognizable work. Writing a good song is not mimicry, or replication, or pastiche, it is the opposite. It is an act of self-murder that destroys all one has strived to produce in the past. It is those dangerous, heart-stopping departures that catapult the artist beyond the limits of what he or she recognises as their known self. This is part of the authentic creative struggle that precedes the invention of a unique lyric of actual value; it is the breathless confrontation with one’s vulnerability, one’s perilousness, one’s smallness, pitted against a sense of sudden shocking discovery; it is the redemptive artistic act that stirs the heart of the listener, where the listener recognizes in the inner workings of the song their own blood, their own struggle, their own suffering. This is what we humble humans can offer, that AI can only mimic, the transcendent journey of the artist that forever grapples with his or her own shortcomings. This is where human genius resides, deeply embedded within, yet reaching beyond, those limitations.

It may sound like I’m taking all this a little too personally, but I’m a songwriter who is engaged, at this very moment, in the process of songwriting. It’s a blood and guts business, here at my desk, that requires something of me to initiate the new and fresh idea. It requires my humanness. What that new idea is, I don’t know, but it is out there somewhere, searching for me. In time, we will find each other.

Mark, thanks for the song, but with all the love and respect in the world, this song is bullshit, a grotesque mockery of what it is to be human, and, well, I don’t much like it — although, hang on!, rereading it, there is a line in there that speaks to me —

‘I’ve got the fire of hell in my eyes’

— says the song ‘in the style of Nick Cave’, and that’s kind of true. I have got the fire of hell in my eyes – and it’s ChatGPT.

Love, Nick

Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

6 of Stevie Nicks’ Favorite Songs

Nobody creates in a vacuum. Even the most singular voices in music have to get inspiration from somewhere. Back in 2011, Stevie Nicks was invited to participate in BBC Radio 2’s “Tracks of My Years,” while promoting her album, In Your Dreams. During the program, the Fleetwood Mac singer listed some of her favorite songs and explained how they have impacted her own musical journey.
American Songwriter

Nick Cave, Warren Ellis Release Tour Footage for New Documentary Special

Songwriting power duo, Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, have shared footage from their recent Australian tour as a part of an ABC television special, Kingdom In The Sky. The duo’s 2022 end-of-year stint saw the pair trek across their home country in support of their collaborative album, Carnage. Their performance at the iconic Hanging Rock venue in Victoria, Australia, in particular, has been immortalized in the concert documentary.
American Songwriter

Kim Petras Releases Gritty New Song “brrr”

Kim Petras is saying “brrr” with her new single. The song features a throbbing beat layered by Petras’ crisp vocals as she takes on the persona of a fearless character. The steamy lyrics beckon the person who’s caught her eye to take me on a ride / You should pull me up closer / Turn the heat up in your Rover / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr / You should pull me up closer / Get your rocket outta holster / Why don’t you take it out on me? / If you think you’re so cold, brrr, she chants in the chorus.
American Songwriter

Rickie Lee Jones Announces Album ‘Pieces of Treasure’

Rickie Lee Jones has unearthed Pieces of Treasure. The American music icon, whose work has spanned genres and decades, is back with her 15th studio album. The project is devoted entirely to the American Songbook of jazz standards, reinterpreted in Jones’ wide-ranging musical fashion. “This album is as much...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Daft Punk

Punk: adj meaning “a loud, fast-moving, and aggressive form of rock music”; also “a worthless person”. It is with these terms as a backdrop that we dive into the history and meaning of the band name, Daft Punk. The Band. Formed in 1993 in France, the electronic...
American Songwriter

Who Wrote “Hotel California?”

On a dark desert highway / Cool wind in my hair / Warm smell of colitas / Rising up through the air…. Few opening lines set the scene like “Hotel California.” The track is as illusionary as the titular hotel the Eagles can’t seem to escape with a winding melody that treks on for more than six minutes.
American Songwriter

Stevie Wonder Remembers Friend and Collaborator Jeff Beck

Upon the news of his passing, Stevie Wonder, like many other musicians, has been reminiscing about his friend and collaborator, the late guitar legend Jeff Beck. “He was a great soul who did great music,” the R&B powerhouse told the Detroit Free Press as he reflected on their musical relationship. “I’m glad that I was able to meet him and have him in my life, giving some of his gift to my music.”
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

Who is the Songwriter Behind the Johnny Carson Theme Song?

Bright horns, full of brassy fanfare, and a swinging beat, warm and bouncing, come together for a sound that screams, “Heeeere’s Johnny!”. The theme song of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, aptly called “Johnny’s Theme,” is a memorable one, one that evokes visions of evenings in front of the television, watching the salt-and-pepper late-night host with his hearty radio-ready voice and friendly wit.
American Songwriter

Exclusive Premiere: Malina Moye’s “Say My Name”

Singer-Songwriter Malina Moye is premiering her newest single, “Say My Name,” and accompanying music video, directed by filmmaker Marc Fusco, with American Songwriter. The new single portends Moye’s forthcoming new album, Dirty, which is set to drop on March 17 (stay tuned to American Songwriter for more details on the album).
CALIFORNIA STATE
American Songwriter

Leon Russell’s Life and Legacy to Be Chronicled in New Biography

Leon Russell’s story has been put to page. A new biography, arriving in early spring, will chronicle the enigmatic music master’s life and legacy. Titled Leon Russell: The Master of Space and Time’s Journey Through Rock & Roll History, the book will be a definitive guide through the man, the myth, and the music. His never-before-told story, told with the support of Russell’s estate, comes from author, musician, and founding member of Buffalo Tom, Bill Janovitz.
American Songwriter

Jaren Johnston on Keith Urban’s Songwriting Advice: “Keep Doing the Weird Stuff”

During his formative years as a songwriter, Jaren Johnston got a valuable piece of advice from Keith Urban. When Johnston first broke into the songwriting community in Nashville, veteran songwriter Frank Rogers (Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, Brad Paisley) took him under his wing and showed him the ropes on how to write a country song for radio. This served him well, as Johnston has had cuts by Jake Owen (“American Country Love Song” and “Beachin'”), Tim McGraw (“Meanwhile Back at Mama’s” and “Southern Girl”), and the title track of Steven Tyler’s country album, “We’re All Somebody From Somewhere.”
American Songwriter

Jordan Davis Celebrates Fifth Career No. 1 With “What My World Spins Around”

Jordan Davis has earned his fifth career No. 1 single with his co-penned “What My World Spins Around” this week on Billboard and the MediaBase Country Airplay charts. “Huge thanks to my friends at country radio and [the MCA] promo team for believing in this song,” Davis shared in a statement. “When Ryan, Matt and I wrote this song, there was always that little feeling in the back of my mind that this one might be special. Pumped that it’s connected the way it has.”
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

49K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy