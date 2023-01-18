Read full article on original website
C.J. Hicks, former 5-star prospect, comments on lack of playing time at Ohio State during freshman year
C.J. Hicks entered the 2022 season with major expectations as a 5-star prospect. However, the linebacker’s true freshman campaign didn’t go exactly to plan. He made just 6 tackles on the year as he played a reserve role behind Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg. However, he did have a significant role on special teams.
Jason Garrett cites NIL and transfer portal obstacles as reason he backed out of consideration for Stanford job
Jason Garrett revealed his reasoning as to removing himself from consideration
theScore
No. 4 overall recruit McClain flips from Miami to join Deion at Colorado
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders continues to make waves on the recruiting trail, with No. 4 overall prospect Cormani McClain flipping from Miami to commit to the Buffaloes on Thursday. McClain is ranked as the best cornerback recruit in the 2023 class, per ESPN. "In my position, I play DB,...
2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL
The 2023 NFL Draft has four QB prospects at the top and Todd McShay predicts one will become the Steph Curry of football. The post 2023 NFL Draft: Todd McShay Predicts QB Prospect Will Be ‘Steph Curry’ of the NFL appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Where was Joe Burrow born? 7 facts about the star Bengals quarterback
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has become a household name across the country. From his play on the field to his iconic wardrobe, football fans can't get enough of him. But what else do we know about the local legend?. Before participating in any Bengals-themed trivia or taking one of...
chatsports.com
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Brittany Mahomes' Tweet About Jaguars Fan Going Viral
Brittany Mahomes is taking in all the energy of today's Divisional Round matchup in Kansas City — the good and the bad. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a viral tweet about a Jaguars fan she saw on the streets of KC. "Just saw a Jaguars fan, whip it out and pee on a lamp post ...
Look: Football World Is Ripping Cris Collinsworth For Comment During Chiefs-Jaguars Game
The story of Saturday's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars has been the health of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who left the game briefly due to an ankle injury. But NFL fans on social media are talking about the game's other quarterback, too. Trevor Lawrence got a ...
Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
atozsports.com
Broncos interviewing one of the most exciting, young HC candidates today
There’s a head coaching vacancy in Denver. The Broncos need a new captain of the ship. In San Francisco, they’re still playing football. The 49ers are one of the best teams in football, and they’re still alive in the postseason. The Niners have one of the best...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Former NFL linebacker arrested for attacking his neighbor in a dispute over a video game
Chike Okeafor was a ten-year veteran after an amazing career at Purdue. The ten-year vet is now making the funny papers after he attacked his neighbor in a dispute over a video game. According to the Lafayette Police Department, officers took 46-year-old Chikezie “Chike” Okeafor into custody after being called...
Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game
The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bills-Bengals Game
Shannon Sharpe is predicting a great Divisional Round game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals this weekend. The Fox Sports analyst has the Bills moving on to the next round with a high-scoring 34-30 finish over the Bengals. “This might be the Game of the Week, I got Buffalo winning a ...
NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident
The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed
Five years ago, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Josh McDaniels was their new head coach, only for him to back out the same day and return to the New England Patriots. The move was bizarre and led to criticism and backlash for McDaniels. There was speculation that the Patriots made some sort of promise to... The post Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement
The Indianapolis Colts have officially conducted a head coach interview with Jeff Saturday. The former NFL offensive lineman took over as the Colts' interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, but is now gunning for the full-time position. The team announced this interview with an official ...
Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kirk Herbstreit Names 'Best' NFL Playoff Game This Weekend
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is roughly 24 hours away. The action will kick off with the Chiefs and Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kirk Herbstreit discussed this weekend's slate of games. Herbstreit believes Sunday's game between the ...
ESPN Analyst Names Best "Player Playing Quarterback" Right Now
ESPN analyst Ryan Clark made an interesting about the quarterback matchup for this Sunday's game between the Bengals and Bills. While there's no doubt that Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Clark believes there's no one right now playing the position better than Joe ...
