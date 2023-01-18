ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

chatsports.com

Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Brittany Mahomes' Tweet About Jaguars Fan Going Viral

Brittany Mahomes is taking in all the energy of today's Divisional Round matchup in Kansas City — the good and the bad. The wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a viral tweet about a Jaguars fan she saw on the streets of KC. "Just saw a Jaguars fan, whip it out and pee on a lamp post ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Olivia Dunne Reacts To 'Concerning' Attention From Men

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne is one of the most-followed athletes in collegiate sports with nearly 10 million followers. Dunne is the highest-earning athlete in women's collegiate sports thanks to her massive social media following. Unfortunately, there are some negatives to being a high-profile female ...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Bengals Receive Tough Injury News Before Bills Game

The Cincinnati Bengals came out a little worse for wear from their game against the Baltimore Ravens as injuries took their toll. As of Thursday, two of the Bengals' starting offensive linemen are still missing from practice. Starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting left tackle Jonah Williams ...
CINCINNATI, OH
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Almost Loses Fingers In Serious Accident

The National Football League is riddled with injuries due to being a very physical sport, but some of the worst injuries that players suffer happen off the field. This was the case for star safety for the New York Giants Xavier McKinney back in November when he suffered serious injuries in an off-roading ATV accident.
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed

Five years ago, the Indianapolis Colts announced that Josh McDaniels was their new head coach, only for him to back out the same day and return to the New England Patriots. The move was bizarre and led to criticism and backlash for McDaniels. There was speculation that the Patriots made some sort of promise to... The post Reason Josh McDaniels bailed on Colts job reportedly revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jeff Saturday Announcement

The Indianapolis Colts have officially conducted a head coach interview with Jeff Saturday. The former NFL offensive lineman took over as the Colts' interim head coach midway through the 2022 season, but is now gunning for the full-time position. The team announced this interview with an official ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Comeback

Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay reportedly still believes in Jeff Saturday, giving credence to all those rumors that the team’s interim head coach will get the full-time job. A report Thursday by The Score’s Jordan Schultz noted that “Irsay believes Jeff Saturday has the capabilities to be a head coach. That’s why Saturday’s in this position Read more... The post Colts delay head coach hire for inexplicable reason appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

