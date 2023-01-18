Read full article on original website
Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With CoachOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
Exploring Baltimore's Inner HarborEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this weekKristen WaltersMaryland State
Bitterness From the Baltimore RavensFlurrySportsBaltimore, MD
The Disapperance of Akia EgglestonTawana K WatsonBaltimore, MD
ghostcultmag.com
Grim Reefer Fest 2023 Books Bongzilla, Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, and More!
Baltimore’s annual Grim Reefer Fest has announced its full lineup for the upcoming event. Baltimore, MD on Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Heading up the bill are Bongzilla, with Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, False Gods, Sun Voyager, Faith in Jane, Holy Fingers, and Blightbeast! Tickets are $35 in adv and $50 at the door and can be purchased directly at the link below.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot Plate: Lunar New Year celebrations, truffles at The Milton Inn, pop-up at The Sinclair, and more
This week, the Baltimore food world celebrates all things winter, from ice to truffles, and gets ready for the Year of the Rabbit. Here’s a look at what’s coming up:. Liberatore’s in Timonium celebrated thirty years in business this week. Congratulations to the Liberatore family and their team on an impressive run.
One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block
BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly. Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Baltimore Weekend Events: Lunar New Year Celebrations, Harbor Point Ice Festival, Poe Birthday, and more
Hop into the Year of the Rabbit with some Lunar New Year celebrations around Baltimore this weekend. You can also celebrate the birthday of horror writer Edgar Allan Poe with a murder mystery that will send chills down your spine. Then, later in the weekend, warm up with some craft beers and warm cocktails.
Wbaltv.com
Ravens and Bisciotti Foundation donate $20M to transform Hilton Rec Center
Boys & Girls Club of Metropolitan Baltimore announced today that the Baltimore Ravens and The Stephen and Renee Bisciotti Foundation have committed to donate $20 million to transform the Hilton Recreation Center in west Baltimore. The donation will help fund the creation of the Baltimore Ravens Boys & Girls Club...
domino
This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
abc27.com
Foundation empties coffers to fund Black paper in Baltimore
In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation’s coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support Lisa Snowden-McCray’s dream: a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city’s Black residents.
blocbyblocknews.com
Opposing Protesters Clash Outside A Drag Queen Story Hour In Canton
Protesters converged at a Canton church on Saturday both in support and opposition of a drag queen story hour for children in the area, Caroline Foreback reports for CBS Baltimore. The Canton branch of the Enoch Free Pratt Library has hosted similar drag queen story hours in the past, though this event at the Church on the Square in Canton was the first to draw protests.
Wbaltv.com
Eagles coming to Baltimore as part of 'Hotel California' concert tour
The Eagles are packing their bags and heading to Baltimore. LiveNation announced the iconic 1970s rock band is bringing its "Hotel California" tour to the newly renovated CFG Bank Arena at 8 p.m. on April 8. Ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 26, and general admission sales start...
WBAL Radio
Helping Up Mission expands to house families
The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
foxbaltimore.com
The hardest working show-woman at the Baltimore Comedy Factory
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The hardest working woman in television is coming to Baltimore, tonight taking on stand up at the Baltimore Comedy Factory. Cocoa Brown shares more about her show and other projects she's working on.
WTOP
Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters
Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
blocbyblocknews.com
The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking
The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
foxbaltimore.com
Cigar Star Shirley McCellum celebrates five years of Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor
The fastest-growing demographic of cigar smokers is women. Fittingly, Baltimore County's premiere cigar parlor is woman-owned. Shirley McCellum joins mark to talk about the evolving demographic of cigar smokers and about the exciting events at Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor in Towson. For more information on Fire and Smoke's upcoming...
Commercial Observer
Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park
Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Fells Point has a new hot spot: Prima Dopo
Fells Point has welcomed a new addition to its collection of hot spots with the Prima Dopo Cucina and Cocktail House. The restaurant, which opened its doors just weeks ago at 1724 Thames St., offers Italian-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on house-made dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. “Prima dopo” which means...
Wbaltv.com
New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week
BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
Spunky heart transplant recipient leaves behind memories, foundation
BALTIMORE -- Eight years ago, little Maddie Parrott's life was saved by a heart transplant. But just two weeks ago, she died at the age of 13.Her parents said that in those few years, she left a legacy of bravery and perseverance.When Maddie died, she became an organ donor, a fact that gives her parents some peace.And in her honor, they are setting up a foundation called Maddie's Heart.The foundation will raise money to support other transplant families. When she was five years old Parrott was playful and full of spunk as she prepped for surgery at Johns Hopkins."Nobody can...
Walker-Daniels House tenants still facing harsh living conditions
This time last year, we told you about an apartment building in Northwest Baltimore where the tenants felt forgotten.
baltimorepositive.com
Putting the Schuh on other foot and interviewing the longtime WJZ reporter
Longtime WJZ reporter Mike Schuh joins Nestor at G&A Restaurant in White Marsh to discuss his new storytelling gig that has taken him new places and even to see the Northern Lights in Iceland after 27 years in Baltimore on TV Hill. SUMMARY KEYWORDS. people, story, media, crab cake, call,...
