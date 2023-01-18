ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ghostcultmag.com

Grim Reefer Fest 2023 Books Bongzilla, Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, and More!

Baltimore’s annual Grim Reefer Fest has announced its full lineup for the upcoming event. Baltimore, MD on Saturday, April 29th, 2023. Heading up the bill are Bongzilla, with Ilsa, Borracho, Haze Mage, Wizard Rifle, False Gods, Sun Voyager, Faith in Jane, Holy Fingers, and Blightbeast! Tickets are $35 in adv and $50 at the door and can be purchased directly at the link below.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One-Eyed Mike's to go on the auction block

BALTIMORE -- A staple restaurant and bar in Fells Point is hitting the auction block.In a post on Facebook, Akbar Vaiya, the owner of One-Eyed Mike's announced that he intended to sell his restaurant— and did not make the decision to sell it lightly.  Vaiya expressed gratitude to the restaurant's Grand Marnier members and said restaurant staff looked forward to seeing nearly all of its 3,500 Cordon Rouge members in the weeks leading up to the auction, which takes place next month. "It is my hope that the next owner will continue to grow our Grand Marnier Club and enjoy the culture that comes along with it," the owner said in a statement on the restaurant's Facebook page.The restaurant will remain open for the next few months under the direction of the same staff—even after the close of the auction, Vaiya said.
BALTIMORE, MD
domino

This Longtime NYC Renter Found Her Dream House in Baltimore—And Then She Painted It Pink

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Even before Jen Levy first stepped inside her Baltimore home back in November 2020, she knew it could be the one. “My mom got to the open house 10 minutes before me. She meets me on the front porch and she’s like: This is the house,” recalls Jen, a producer at Sundown Studio, a design and production company for retail interiors and pop-ups. As she opened the front door, there it was—the sign: white floors, just like the ones she had painted in her former Brooklyn apartment. “It felt like home already,” says Jen.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc27.com

Foundation empties coffers to fund Black paper in Baltimore

In a rare move for philanthropy, Adam Holofcener and his family emptied their foundation’s coffers and gave $1 million — nearly all the money it had left to give — to support Lisa Snowden-McCray’s dream: a free newspaper staffed by Black editors and writers in Baltimore to provide news primarily for the city’s Black residents.
BALTIMORE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

Opposing Protesters Clash Outside A Drag Queen Story Hour In Canton

Protesters converged at a Canton church on Saturday both in support and opposition of a drag queen story hour for children in the area, Caroline Foreback reports for CBS Baltimore. The Canton branch of the Enoch Free Pratt Library has hosted similar drag queen story hours in the past, though this event at the Church on the Square in Canton was the first to draw protests.
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Helping Up Mission expands to house families

The Helping Up Mission, which has provided housing and drug treatment for adults, will soon offer housing for mothers and their children. It is a landmark on East Baltimore Street. For more than 100 years, the Helping Up Mission has been helping homeless and drug-addicted men get their lives back on track.
BALTIMORE, MD
WTOP

Regal Cinemas closing 3 DC-area movie theaters

Regal Cinemas, whose parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy reorganization in September, has released a list of 39 theater locations that will be closing this year. It includes theaters at D.C.’s Gallery Place and Rockville and Bowie in Maryland. They may close as soon as Feb. 15. Other D.C.-area...
BOWIE, MD
blocbyblocknews.com

The Number Of Restaurants In Baltimore Is Shrinking

The dining industry in Baltimore is in decline, with restaurants across the city closing more quickly than opening, Christina Tkacik reports for the Baltimore Banner. From 2010 to mid-2022, the number of restaurants in Baltimore City dropped by 5 percent, a decrease likely accelerated by the pandemic. The number of active liquor licenses in the city has also declined from 1,241 in 2019 to 1,126, according to the most recent numbers from the liquor board.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Cigar Star Shirley McCellum celebrates five years of Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor

The fastest-growing demographic of cigar smokers is women. Fittingly, Baltimore County's premiere cigar parlor is woman-owned. Shirley McCellum joins mark to talk about the evolving demographic of cigar smokers and about the exciting events at Fire and Smoke Cigar Parlor in Towson. For more information on Fire and Smoke's upcoming...
TOWSON, MD
Commercial Observer

Dance Academy Relocating to Glen Burnie’s Cromwell Business Park

Artistic Movement Academy of Dance, a program offering dance instruction and classes for students as young as 18 months, has inked a 6,135-square-foot lease at Cromwell Business Park, a 165-acre business community in Glen Burnie, Md. St. John Properties is the owner, having acquired the property in 1996. The dance...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Fells Point has a new hot spot: Prima Dopo

Fells Point has welcomed a new addition to its collection of hot spots with the Prima Dopo Cucina and Cocktail House. The restaurant, which opened its doors just weeks ago at 1724 Thames St., offers Italian-inspired cuisine with an emphasis on house-made dishes and hand-crafted cocktails. “Prima dopo” which means...
Wbaltv.com

New restaurant plans 3-course dinner for Harford County Restaurant Week

BEL AIR, Md. — Restaurants plan to serve some special meals forHarford County Restaurant Week. Sous chef Chris Rinaudo and his team are cooking up a little bit of everything at Lib's Grill in Bel Air. The restaurant is just 5 months old, so it's kicking off its first restaurant week with a three-course special for $35.23.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Spunky heart transplant recipient leaves behind memories, foundation

BALTIMORE -- Eight years ago, little Maddie Parrott's life was saved by a heart transplant.  But just two weeks ago, she died at the age of 13.Her parents said that in those few years, she left a legacy of bravery and perseverance.When Maddie died, she became an organ donor, a fact that gives her parents some peace.And in her honor, they are setting up a foundation called Maddie's Heart.The foundation will raise money to support other transplant families.  When she was five years old Parrott was playful and full of spunk as she prepped for surgery at Johns Hopkins."Nobody can...
BALTIMORE, MD

