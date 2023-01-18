ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Albertsons Companies Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Albertsons Companies ACI. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 12 cents per share. On Wednesday, Albertsons Companies will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 12 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

3 Best-Performing REITs With Dividend Yields Above 8%

One of the best things about real estate investment trusts (REITs) is the diversity of property types, which allows investors to choose subindustries as well as the ability to choose an investment based on its dividend income or recent momentum. Some income investors buy REITs strictly for high-yielding dividends. Other...
Benzinga

Tesla Shows Signs The Local Bottom May Be In: Here's A Look At The Chart

Tesla, Inc TSLA was trading slightly higher in the premarket on Friday, erasing its Thursday loss. The stock has been frustrating traders over the last year. It fell sharply over most of 2022 but slowly rebounded in 2023. The huge 5% to 15% daily increases and decreases in Tesla’s stock price, which were common prior to the first half of 2022, used to excite traders who enjoy volatility for scalping and short-term trades.
Benzinga

Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Generac Hldgs 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Generac Hldgs GNRC has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.8% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.32%. Currently, Generac Hldgs has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion. Buying $1000 In GNRC: If an investor had bought $1000 of GNRC stock 5 years...
Benzinga

More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022

On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Boxed BOXD stock increased by 43.8% to $0.68 during Friday's after-market session. Today's trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.3 million shares, which is 89.0 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million. Jeffs...
Benzinga

Why Disney Shares Are Moving After Netflix's Earnings Report

Walt Disney Co DIS shares are trading higher by 3.32% to $102.37 Friday afternoon. Shares of several companies with streaming exposure, including Walt Disney in the case of Disney+, are trading higher in sympathy with Netflix Inc NFLX, which gained after reporting strong fourth-quarter results. What Happened?. Netflix shares are...
Benzinga

Around $12M Bet On This Technology Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Barron's Top Weekend Stock Picks: General Motors, Netflix, Ally Financial And Famous Tesla Bear And Bull Debate

Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by Barron's, here are the articles investors need to read. "Stocks and Bonds Are Sending Different Messages. One of Them Is Wrong," by Nicholas Jasinski, looks at the two different signals that stocks and bonds are giving for what's ahead in 2023, with stocks poised for a soft landing, while bonds are expecting an imminent recession.
Benzinga

After Bumper Profit Of $3.4B In 2022, SLB Boosts Quarterly Dividend By 43%

Oilfield services giant SLB SLB, formerly Schlumberger, has reported a whopping 83% leap in its net income during its 2022 results, to $3.4 billion. For Q4 FY22, the company reported revenue of $7.9 billion, which increased by 5% sequentially and 27% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $7.81 billion. Adjusted EPS...

