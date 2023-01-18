ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Friends ’til the end

Evanston journalists Maudlyne Ihejirika (left) joins Maureen O’Donnell at a party celebrating their retirement from the Chicago Sun-Times. Ihejirika worked at the newspaper starting in 1987 as an urban affairs reporter and columnist. O’Donnell, known for writing obituaries, started two years later. They met that day in the newsroom and became close friends. Ihejirika plans to write a book expanding on her 2016 memoir Escape from Nigeria. O’Donnell hopes to travel. “I’ve written about too many people who died leaving their dreams unrealized,” she said. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Covid update: Evanston community risk ‘low,’ Cook County ‘medium’

In Illinois, the seven-day average of new Covid cases was 10,967 on Jan. 15, the most recent day for which data is available on the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website. This is down from 16,602 in the prior week, or a 34% decline. IDPH no longer reports the number of new Covid cases on a daily basis, but has shifted to providing weekly data once a week.
Evanston Dog Beach opening planned for March

The city’s Parks & Recreation Department, Public Works Agency and Facilities Management Division have been working toward reopening the Evanston Dog Beach in 2023 following several years of high Lake Michigan water levels. The City tentatively plans to reopen the dog beach for public use on March 1, if weather and conditions permit.
Local author describes a broken health care system in new book

Emily Maloney grew up around Chicago, in places like Oak Park, River Forest and then Lake Forest. In River Forest, as an elementary schooler, she lived across the street from a house designed by Frank Lloyd Wright that tourists from other countries often visit. That geographic convenience helped her and...
Light the Night

Artist Stacia Campbell uses a flashlight to explain her light sculpture Lightswept, which she created with her 10-year-old son Kai (left). They made 17 plastic lanterns representing downtown Evanston, city trees, pathways, the shoreline, sailboats, waves and stars using a 3D printer with solar-powered lights. It was one of four sculptures that was part of Saturday’s Light the Night sponsored by Evanston Parks and Recreation. It was held for one night only outside the Noyes Cultural Center. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Volunteers needed for 4th of July Celebration

The Evanston 4th of July Association is seeking volunteers for the annual 4th of July Celebration. After a three-year hiatus, you can help make this year the best 4th of July yet. Responsibilities include check-in, staging, logistics and more. The Evanston 4th of July Association is the non-profit organization that...
Downtown update: New program hopes to revitalize small businesses

City council will soon vote on hiring a graphic design firm to build a website and logo for Evanston’s brand new Legacy Business Program, working group member and Preservation Commissioner Carl Klein said Thursday night. In the coming months and years, that program could help distribute grant money to...
Why cardiologists care about obesity, and why you should too

A poor-quality diet is the top risk factor for death in the United States. So why do most people – and doctors – ignore nutrition?. In the first session of a two-part mini-course at the Evanston Public Library, two renowned cardiologists explained the profound benefits of dietary and lifestyle changes and offered digestible nuggets of advice.
