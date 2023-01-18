Evanston journalists Maudlyne Ihejirika (left) joins Maureen O’Donnell at a party celebrating their retirement from the Chicago Sun-Times. Ihejirika worked at the newspaper starting in 1987 as an urban affairs reporter and columnist. O’Donnell, known for writing obituaries, started two years later. They met that day in the newsroom and became close friends. Ihejirika plans to write a book expanding on her 2016 memoir Escape from Nigeria. O’Donnell hopes to travel. “I’ve written about too many people who died leaving their dreams unrealized,” she said. (Photo by Richard Cahan)

EVANSTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO