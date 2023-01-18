Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
Renting is now cheaper than owning in most of the country
It’s now cheaper to rent a three-bedroom home than it is to own in most of the country, according to a new report from real estate data company ATTOM. That’s a significant shift from a year ago. In certain big, expensive cities like New York, renting has long...
marketplace.org
The average U.S. renter now spends 30% of their income on rent, a new all-time high
The housing affordability crisis has reached a new milestone. For the first time, the average renter household in this country is paying 30% of their income on rent, according to a new report out by Moody’s Analytics. There’s a term in housing policy circles for renters in that situation: “cost-burdened.”
marketplace.org
Why do we allow investors to deduct stock market losses from their taxes?
This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
marketplace.org
Is it time for the Fed to slow interest rate hikes?
Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?. We don’t yet know if the Fed's rate hikes have fully shown up in the economy. That could take many months. The U.S. government hit its debt ceiling Thursday and must raise the debt limit to avoid defaulting. How did we get here?
Comments / 0