California State

marketplace.org

Renting is now cheaper than owning in most of the country

It’s now cheaper to rent a three-bedroom home than it is to own in most of the country, according to a new report from real estate data company ATTOM. That’s a significant shift from a year ago. In certain big, expensive cities like New York, renting has long...
marketplace.org

The average U.S. renter now spends 30% of their income on rent, a new all-time high

The housing affordability crisis has reached a new milestone. For the first time, the average renter household in this country is paying 30% of their income on rent, according to a new report out by Moody’s Analytics. There’s a term in housing policy circles for renters in that situation: “cost-burdened.”
marketplace.org

Is it time for the Fed to slow interest rate hikes?

Should the Federal Reserve slow interest rate hikes?. We don’t yet know if the Fed's rate hikes have fully shown up in the economy. That could take many months. The U.S. government hit its debt ceiling Thursday and must raise the debt limit to avoid defaulting. How did we get here?

