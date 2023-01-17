Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Mayor of Española asks governor for more officers as crime rates rise
The mayor said that NMSP was in the city in October when things were bad. He explained their presence made a difference then, but they need them again.
Rio Grande Sun
Local DA To File Criminal Charges Against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ Shooting
First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies on Thursday said she will file criminal charges against actor Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in the “Rust” film-set shooting before month's end. Carmack-Altwies, whose district includes Rio Arriba, Santa Fe and Los Alamos Counties, said Baldwin and “Rust” production armorer...
sandovalsignpost.com
Jones Joins Sandoval County Commission
Four out of five Sandoval County commissioners now hail from Rio Rancho with newly appointed Joshua Jones taking over the District 5 seat. Jones attended his first commission meeting Jan. 11 after being sworn in earlier that afternoon. He was appointed to the position by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to serve the last two years of Kenneth Eichwald’s term. Eichwald vacated his position to serve as magistrate judge in Cuba, NM.
abc7amarillo.com
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in shooting on 'Rust' set
WASHINGTON (TND) — Actor and producer Alec Baldwin, who fatally shot a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” in 2021, will be charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors said Thursday morning. Prosecutors said weapons specialist Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who supervised weapons on the set,...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Police Department Report: Jan. 11 – Jan. 17, 2023
Christopher Lonnie Juan Dominovich, 25, of Abiquiu was arrested January 11 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Joshua Geronimo Lovato. 30, of Ohkay Owingeh was arrested Jan. 14 on a Municipal Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos Police Department Report is obtained from LAPD. Please note that when...
Funding available for affordable housing organizations in Santa Fe
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Organizations working to bring more affordable housing to Santa Fe can now apply for funding from the city. Organizations can apply for funding from a community development block grant, or the affordable housing trust fund. More than $3 million in funding is available. Funding can be used to cover the cost […]
Advocates push Feds to let Mexican gray wolf ‘roam free’ in northern New Mexico, elsewhere
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Mexican gray wolf, named Asha, has wandered from Arizona into Northern New Mexico. And advocates are asking the federal government to let her keep going. At issue is the current boundary of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Project Area’s (MWEPA), the area where federal reintroduction and monitoring projects for Mexican wolves is […]
sandovalsignpost.com
Era ends at Bernalillo Museum
History turned another page at the Bernalillo Community Museum this month as a new director moved into the town’s youngest cultural institution. Ashley Flores isn’t a newcomer to the museum, however. She interned as an exhibit designer under founding director Emily Stovel while working on her Master’s degree in history and museum management.
newsfromthestates.com
Lujan Grisham calls on N.M. lawmakers to legally protect abortion rights during State of the State
From right, Speaker of the House Javier Martinez, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver (black shirt), former Rep. Brian Egolf, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, U.S. Reps. Teresa Leger Fernandez and Melanie Stansbury stand to applaud a line about abortion rights during Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s State of the State address on Jan. 17, 2023 in Santa Fe. (Photo by Shaun Griswold / Source NM)
Rio Grande Sun
Burglar in Española Jewelry Heist Done In By Diamond-Clad Girlfriend
A burglar who stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from an Española boutique was identified as the culprit after police spotted his girlfriend wearing some of the pricey jewels, police said. Video evidence was also used to help identify Timothy Jaramillo, 38, of Española, who stole an array of...
searchlightnm.org
Can a mine near the Pecos River be stopped?
“Pecos Mine Site Reclamation Project. No Trespassing,” the sign on the fence reads. As Ralph Vigil takes in the warning, he once again has a sinking feeling that the past is about to repeat itself. Nearly 100 years ago, the old Tererro mine tore up this area, causing decades...
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe location
Sad news for cinema-goers in Santa Fe, New Mexico, today with the news that popular movie business Regal Cinemas is closing one of its locations in Santa Fe. The Regal Cinema at the Santa Fe Stadium, 3474 Zafarano Dr, will not have its lease renewed next month.
New Mexico police searching for wanted man who was reported missing
Police are looking for a wanted person who was reported missing.
Mountain lion behind string of dog attacks in New Mexico village, police say
"He's doing good," said the dog's owner.
KRQE News 13
Three New Mexico cities ranked in MovieMaker Magazine’s annual list
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – MovieMaker magazine announced three New Mexico cities on their annual list of “Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker for 2023.” This year Las Cruces was named on the list for the first time, ranking at No. 7. Santa Fe, claimed the top spot in the best small cities and towns to live in. Albuquerque also ranked for the fifth consecutive year as one of the top big cities.
Full list: New Mexico Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.
ladailypost.com
Incident At Pajarito A Testament To Los Alamos Culture
A whole bunch of people took time out from skiing today to help a young boy find his lost ski on the Aspen run at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area – a testament to Los Alamos culture. Photo by Tom Tierney.
kunm.org
With many attendees and high valuations, the Antiques Roadshow in Santa Fe airs next week
Last June, the Antiques Roadshow came to Santa Fe and streams of people showed up, many carrying objects. The show's executive producer Marsha Bemko said they had a warm welcome. "The highest attendance we had of all of our cities by quite a bit was in Santa Fe," she said.
KRQE News 13
Powerful storm arrives Sunday
Alright here we go, here comes the storm. We’ll have high impacts all over the state from extreme wind gusts south, heavy mountain snow north and west, and rain showers for the Rio Grande Valley. Light snow showers are already falling in the Jemez Mountains and moving into Santa Fe. The heaviest precip still is over eastern Arizona this morning. The steady rain and snow arrives later this morning through the afternoon hours. Winter storm warnings are in effect for all the mountain ranges in the state with snow totals reaching 8-16″ for the San Juan and 5-10″+ for the Sangre de Cristo above 9,000 ft. The Sandia Mountains will only see light snow, as most of the precipitation will fall as rain. Then we have the high wind gusts to deal with. High wind gusts will break 60-70 mph for the south central mountains this afternoon. Fire danger, blowing dust, and isolated power outages are all possible for southern and eastern NM today. High wind warnings are in effect through this evening as the cold front passes the state.
Rio Grande Sun
Española Wrestling Hosts Senior Night
Española Valley wrestling honored its four seniors: Noah Maez, Landon Atencio, Chiro Barrita and Kyle Coffeen during its lone home meet. “I know it means a lot to the seniors to be able to be recognized in their community, to be recognized by their parents,” said first-year coach Emilio Atencio. “For them to be able to wrestle as seniors for their hometown, that meant a lot to coaches and wrestlers all together.”
