Britain’s first astronaut has said that aliens definitely exist and it is possible they are living among us on earth but have gone undetected so far. Helen Sharman, who visited the Soviet Mir space station in 1991, told the Observer newspaper on Sunday that "aliens exist, there are no two ways about it."" There are so many billions of stars out there in the universe that there must be all sorts of different forms of life," she went on. "Will they be like you and me, made up of carbon and nitrogen? Maybe not."

NEVADA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO