KFVS12
Butler County Sheriff speaks on 4 inmates Missouri arrested in Butler County
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 23 hours ago. |. A look at...
darnews.com
Route 53 in Butler County reduced for roadside improvements
SIKESTON — Route 53 in Butler County will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews trim the trees along the roadside. This section of roadway is located at County Road 205 near Qulin, Missouri. Weather permitting, work will take place Friday, Jan. 20 from 7:30...
Kait 8
Hospital cancer center closing its doors
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Cancer care in Mississippi County is no more after the Great River Cancer Center in Blytheville announced they will be shutting down in March leaving some people with nowhere to go. Jean Cole is a patient at Great River who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and...
St. Francois County Jail escapees: 1 arrested Friday, 4 remain wanted
Authorities have arrested the one of five inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Jail earlier this week.
mymoinfo.com
Escaped Inmate Captured In Poplar Bluff
(Farmington) Michael Wilkins, one of the inmates that escaped from the St. Francois County Jail last week, was captured Friday in Poplar Bluff. Mark Toti has more on how he was taken into custody. Wilkins was serving time for 2nd degree burglary and a probation violation. Meanwhile, the search continues...
darnews.com
Welcome Corps presents opportunity for Southeast Missouri hospitality to shine
Watching refugee caps over the last several years has been depressing. After a steady decline through the 2000s, America lowered the limit of refugees admitted from 85,000 in 2016 to only 18,000 in 2020. I was brought up to believe compassion, justice, and diversity were part of the American identity, so watching this felt like a betrayal.
KFVS12
Crash leads to gas leak in Gordonville, Mo.
GORDONVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A crash led to a gas leak in Gordonville. According to the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the crash happened Wednesday morning, January 18 at the intersection of Highway 25 and State Highway Z. They say the roadway is open, but there is an active gas leak.
Kait 8
License plate reader helps find a stolen car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Saturday, Jan. 14 at 2:16 p.m. a Jonesboro Police Officer was notified by the license plate reader of a stolen car nearby. The officer observed his surroundings and noticed that the car was at the same stop light as him. The officer confirmed the license...
kbsi23.com
Poplar Bluff Police Department asks for help finding man with active warrant
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Poplar Bluff Police Department asks the public for any information on the whereabouts of a man with an active warrant through probation and parole. Dennis Eugene Campbell, 44, was last seen near Pine Street and C Street. Campbell has an active warrant through...
darnews.com
Escaped prisoner captured
Poplar Bluff police officers Friday arrested one of five escapees from St. Francois County Detention Center. Inmate Michael Wilkins, 40, of Festus has been captured and is now in custody of the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, officials reported. He and the four other inmates reportedly broke out of...
Kait 8
Former police chief dies
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Northeast Arkansas police chief has died. Thomas “Tommy” Leroy Blackburn died Monday, Jan. 16, at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital. According to his obituary, Blackburn served as a captain with the Pocahontas Police Department before becoming chief for Walnut Ridge. He also served as mayor for the town of Portia.
