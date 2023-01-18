Read full article on original website
justin
3d ago
well common sense is not so common if she believes it in her head I guess she right
Reply
11
American Indians first
3d ago
the nazi means we are being strong armed
Reply
18
Jack Thrasher
3d ago
more lies.
Reply
21
Related
Many Healthcare Workers In New York State Will Get A Second Bonus Soon
A second round of bonus checks is on the way for healthcare workers in New York State. In an effort to recruit and retain more healthcare workers, New York State authorized giving out the bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program on August 3, 2022. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for recruitment and retention bonuses.
New York State Accepting Fellows Applications Pays $85K Per Year
Have you been looking for a new job? Have you thought about working in a role that would help your community? One that will potentially help everyone in the State of New York?. There is a job, it lasts two years and it pays pretty well, ok, pretty decent. The job is for New York State as a fellow. What is a fellow? How can you apply and how much does it pay? Keep reading for all of that info.
Massive Change Made To New York State Birth, Marriage Certificates
New York State just made a major change to birth, marriage and more. The New York State Department of Health announced anyone outside of New York City can now choose a non-binary option on birth, marriage, and death certificates. New Yorkers May Now Choose “X” Gender on Their Birth, Marriage...
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
New York State Has Millions In Unclaimed Money
New York State has already returned over $17 million of dollars in unclaimed funds in 2023. To find out if you have any unclaimed money you can check out New York State's website. Here is a look at the breakdown of unclaimed money across New York State. Whether you've recently...
cnycentral.com
NY Republicans call for Gov. Hochul to rescind healthcare worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate
New York state Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY) announced Friday he is joining the rest of the New York Republican Congressional delegation in sending a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul calling on her to rescind the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. The delegation, led by Rep. Claudia Tenney...
Emergency Assistance Program worth millions: An exciting offer for moderate-income New York renters who need money
In New York State, the living conditions of some locals are as bad as those of immigrants. This is probably the reason why Kathy Hochul has quickly made some decisions regarding money.
New York Forgives Energy and Heating Debts
Some New York residents who have fallen behind on energy and heating bills received some good news this week, their debts are being forgiven. According to a report from Nick Reisman of Spectrum News, an estimated 478,000 residential customers and 56,000 small businesses will have their energy and heating debts forgiven under a new plan enacted by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday.
Major climate bill revived by NY legislators to charge Big Oil for greenhouse gas pollution
Smoke and flames rise from an explosion at an oil storage refinery on Feb. 21, 2003 on Staten Island The bill aims to bring in a total of $75 billion over a 25-year period. [ more › ]
riverdalepress.com
Hochul aims for more livable New York
Gov. Kathy Hochul last week outlined how she plans to make New York “a more affordable, more livable and safer” state by investing in crime prevention, climate change mitigation, affordable housing and emerging technology. During the annual State of the State address on Jan. 10, the incumbent Democrat...
therealdeal.com
As rent-relief portal closes, shafted landlords consider suing state
New York will finally shutter its emergency rental assistance program Friday night, closing a loophole that allowed nonpaying tenants to delay eviction just by applying for a relief fund that’s been mostly dried up for more than a year. The state’s Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance, which administers...
NY Republicans demand Gov. Hochul scrap vaccine mandate for health care workers
Republicans in New York’s congressional delegation are demanding that Gov. Kathy Hochul scrap COVID-19 vaccine mandates for medical workers to address a nursing shortage in hospitals and nursing homes. “The evidence is clear. The staffing shortage affecting New York’s health care sector is a crisis and must be addressed,” Rep. Claudia Tenney said in a letter to Hochul co-signed by eight other GOP House members — including serial fibber Rep. George Santos and House GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik. “It is imperative for your administration to drop its COVID-19 mandate immediately so that health care workers can return to serving their friends,...
wearebuffalo.net
All Out Smoking Ban For New York State Soon?
Just about everyone is talking about the pending laws that will change the way we heat our homes and businesses here in New York State. When the laws are confirmed by the governor, they are expected to start enforcing in 2025. This means the clock is ticking for you to prepare for the switch to all electric.
wnypapers.com
Ortt urges New Yorkers to say no to Albany's gas stove ban
Senate GOP leader joins WNY lawmakers calling on governor & legislative majorities to stop ‘radical, costly energy policies’. New York State Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt on Friday stood with Sen. George Borrello and Assemblyman Mike Norris to call on Gov. Kathy Hochul and the legislative majorities to stop what they call “radical, costly energy policies that restrict New Yorkers’ freedoms and hurt New Yorkers’ pockets – such as the recent proposal to ban gas stoves.”
Millions for New York families as part of Homeless Housing and Assistance Program: See if you can get the money
New York is one of the major and most popular states. The state and the city welcome thousands of people every year. Governor Kathy Hochul seems to be doing everything needed to benefit outsiders and locals. For example, she announced $1.3 billion for healthcare experts.
What Does New York States Open Container Law Mean?
New York State is one where you cannot buy wine, liquor and beer in the same store. It is also the same state where you can buy beer at the drug store or the convenience mart at 8 am on Sunday, but on that same Sunday you will need to wait until noon to purchase wine or liquor. Some states are different.
Do As I Didn’t: Watch Your New York State License Expiration Date Closely
Some days I surprise myself with this whole adulting thing - being responsible not only for myself, but my 7-year-old daughter, our two cats, our home, my two jobs, and all that comes along with these things. Other days, my biggest accomplishment is getting into my car wearing two of...
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
marijuanamoment.net
New York’s First Recreational Marijuana Store Owned By A Person Harmed By Drug War Will Open Next Week, Governor Announces
The governor of New York announced on Thursday that the state’s second adult-use marijuana retailer—which will also be the first to be owned by a person previously criminalized over cannabis—will open next week. The new dispensary, which like the first currently operating one will also be located...
Worried about gas and electricity bills? $672 million available for New Yorkers as part of Debt-Forgiveness Program
With the increasing costs of food, shelter, clothing, and healthcare, it has become really difficult for many New York residents to live a peaceful and ideal life. It looks like the governor is aware of what's going on and officials are trying to help people out in the best possible ways.
Comments / 9