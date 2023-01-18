Crystal Palace vs Manchester United channel. Kick-off time and how to watch Premier League fixture

Manchester United travel to Crystal Palace eyeing a tenth win in a row in all competitions, something they haven’t accomplished since 2009 and the heady days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Erik ten Hag has engendered a remarkable turnaround since lancing the Cristiano Ronaldo boil late last year and the 2-1 victory over Manchester City at the weekend was their most impressive result for some time.

FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Palace host Man United

Marcus Rashford has been integral to the recent uptick in form and he has now scored in seven straight games for his club since the World Cup break, including the winner in the Manchester derby.

That victory thrust them into the Premier League title race and they will be keen to avoid a slip-up at Selhurst Park that would curb the recent momentum they have built,

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 18 January.

Is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports HDR with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure; Olise, Mateta, Zaha; Edouard

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Odds

Crystal Palace: 18/5

Draw: 11/4

Manchester United: 4/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).

Prediction

Man Utd are one of the Premier League’s most in-form teams at the moment and while Crystal Palace may be able to frustrate them for a while, the Red Devils should be too strong. Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester Utd.