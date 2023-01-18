Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online

Crystal Palace will try to stop the Manchester United juggernaut in its tracks when the sides meet at Selhurst Park in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Palace have been stuttering in recent weeks, with the weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea extending a run of just one win in five games in all competitions since the international break and things don’t get any easier with one of the division’s form teams heading to south London.

On the plus side for the Eagles, they have been something of a bogey team for the Red Devils in recent times. Their 1-0 win in thsi exact fixture on the final day of last season was their first home league triumph over Man Utd since 1991 but they have now won three of the last six Premier League contests between the teams.

However, this is a United side brimming with confidence, as they seek a tenth win in a row in all competitions, something they haven’t accomplished since 2009 and the heady days of the Sir Alex Ferguson era - with Marcus Rashford spearheading an incredible turnaround in recent weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 18 January.

Is Crystal Palace vs Manchester United on TV and is there a live stream?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports HDR with coverage starting at 7.30pm BST. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Confirmed line-ups

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure; Olise, Mateta, Zaha; Edouard

Man Utd XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Eriksen, Casemiro; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Prediction

Man Utd are one of the Premier League’s most in-form teams at the moment and while Crystal Palace may be able to frustrate them for a while, the Red Devils should be too strong. Crystal Palace 1-3 Manchester Utd.