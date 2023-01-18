Read full article on original website
BBC
India government criticises BBC's Modi documentary
The Indian government has criticised a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Foreign ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said India: The Modi Question lacked objectivity and was propaganda. The first of the two-part series was aired in the UK on Tuesday. The...
Davos 2023: UK Labour signals pragmatism over divergence on EU
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour party, ahead in polls with an election due in less than two years, said that in government it would favour pragmatism over divergence for its own sake in dealings with the European Union.
CNBC
UK Labour leader Starmer slams PM's Davos no-show, touts new 'inverse OPEC' alliance
On a CNBC panel in Davos, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said he had been meeting with business leaders and policymakers to promote the idea of a Clean Power Alliance, should Labour win the next general election in 2024. "I think our prime minister should have showed up — I...
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
The parliamentary pot may not be boiling, but it's certainly starting to simmer with some significant action due in the coming week. Having pushed the government into agreeing to criminal penalties for tech bosses who fail to protect children from harmful online content, with the promise of changes to the Online Safety Bill when it reaches the Lords, emboldened backbenchers now plan to do something similar with the Economic Crime Bill.
ABC News
UK leader Rishi Sunak says sorry for not wearing seat belt
LONDON -- U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak apologized Thursday for taking off his seat belt to film a social media video in a moving car. A spokesman said Sunak made an “error of judgment” while filming a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England.
BBC
Three women died at Priory psychiatric unit in two months
Two other young women died in the same psychiatric hospital as a mental health blogger in the two months before her death, a BBC investigation has found. Beth Matthews, 26, from Cornwall, ordered a poisonous substance from Russia, which was posted to her secure ward at Priory Hospital Cheadle Royal near Stockport, where she ingested it.
BBC
Rent rises to be capped and eviction ban to remain
Rent rises are to be capped at 3% and evictions will remain banned under Scottish government plans. Tenants' rights minister Patrick Harvie announced the move - which will be subject to parliamentary approval - pledging to amend an emergency bill. The bill was passed last year to tackle the cost-of-living...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Levelling Up: Catterick Garrison plan in PM's constituency to get £20m
A project in the Prime Minister's North Yorkshire constituency is to receive almost £20m in levelling up cash. The Catterick Garrison town centre scheme is the only one to receive government support in the county. Richmondshire District Council said the plans would create an attractive, vibrant and inclusive town...
BBC
People-smuggling boss who fled UK is arrested
The head of a people-smuggling ring who fled the UK to avoid jail has been arrested. Tarik Namik led a gang that brought people from Iraq and Iran to the UK hidden in lorries. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said his phone records suggested he may have been involved in smuggling at least 1,900 migrants in 50 days, charging each person about €1,800 (£1,540).
BBC
Stormont stalemate: Latest deadline for restoring devolution passes
The latest deadline to restore Northern Ireland's devolved government at Stormont has passed without an agreement. The law says the UK government must call another election within 12 weeks. But Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris could opt to delay a poll, as he has done previously via legislation at Westminster.
BBC
Rochdale MP criticises government for axing railway plans
An MP has criticised the government for scrapping rail funding plans. The £500m Restoring Your Railway Fund aimed to reinstate axed local services at stations across the UK, including the Bury to Rochdale via Heywood rail line. Ministers confirmed the scheme would not be going ahead due to "cost...
Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Education Minister Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister after he was the only candidate to enter the contest Saturday to replace Jacinda Ardern. Hipkins, 44, must still garner an endorsement Sunday from his Labour Party colleagues, but that is just a formality now. An official transfer of power will come in the days to follow. “It’s a big day for a boy from the Hutt,” Hipkins said, referring to the Hutt Valley near Wellington where he grew up. “I’m really humbled and really proud to be taking this on. It is the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege of my life.” Ardern shocked the nation of 5 million people on Thursday when she announced she was resigning after five-and-a-half years in the top role.
BBC
Cheshire needs bus franchising deal, says MP
Cheshire needs similar powers to Greater Manchester and the Liverpool City Region when it comes to planning and running bus services, an MP said. Labour's Samantha Dixon, who represents the City of Chester, said the government was "pitting areas against areas" to secure funding and "it often seems that bigger urban areas win out".
UK consumer mood slides back to near 50-year low - GfK
LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British consumer sentiment fell for the first time in three months in January, returning near to historic lows as concerns about the economy and the soaring cost of living tightened the squeeze on household finances, research showed on Friday.
UK government falling far short on environment protection plan - watchdog
LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The UK government is falling far short of delivering its 25-year plan to improve the environment, the country's nature protection watchdog said on Thursday, highlighting in particular a chronic decline in the abundance of key plant and wildlife species.
BBC
Wales ambulance strikes: Four more walkout days by Unite
Four more days of strikes by ambulance workers in Wales have been announced by the Unite union. The dates in February and March coincide with walkouts by GMB union ambulance staff in a pay dispute. On 6 February GMB nurses will join the ambulance strikers in the biggest NHS walkout...
BBC
Levelling up: £71m investment for 10 Northern Ireland projects
Ten projects across Northern Ireland have been allocated more than £71m from the UK government's Levelling Up Fund. Among them is the transformation of the former Maghera High School into an industrial park and £20m for a new leisure centre in Enniskillen. Belfast's renowned art-deco Strand Picturehouse will...
BBC
'Bitter disappointment' in Ipswich over levelling up decision
A decision to reject a town's bid for levelling-up cash has cast doubt on future projects, a council said. Ipswich Borough Council had launched a bid for £18m of government funding. The authority said the support would have helped boost the area's economic recovery. The rejection "puts in doubt"...
