New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NYS Music

3 Cards Trick Trio Releases “Songs” EP

Brand new, NYC-based music label 41st Parallel Records has just made their first release of 2023 with “Songs” by 3 Cards Trick. This instrumental guitar trio is the meeting of three of the most in-demand improvisors on New York’s avant-garde scene: Marco Cappelli (classical guitar), Brandon Seabrook (guitar), and Stomu Takeishi (acoustic bass guitar).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

Zach Bryan Announces North American Tour, 2 Stops in NY

2022 was a particularly prolific year for rising country star Zach Bryan and he’s set on riding that wave into the new year with his biggest tour yet. Bryan’s Burn Burn Burn North American Tour tour kicks off in April at the Two Step Inn Festival in Texas, and will include two shows in New York, in Albany at MVP Arena and Queens at Forest Hills Stadium.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYS Music

“Catastrophicon” Rock’n’Roll Horror Convention Comes to Westchester

Gorilla River Crowdfunding has announced its newest live event with the Catastrophicon Rock’n’Roll Horror Convention debuting July 15, 2023 at Reid Castle in Purchase, NY. Sponsors Slasher.tv and Horror-tv.com describe Catastrophicon as a collectors show with an edge, and a convention fit for fans of horror, rock & roll, and pop culture in general. The convention will be a great event for people looking to build their collections through the joy of discovery, meet kindred spirits and enjoy a great atmosphere.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY

