dayton247now.com
Dayton Black Panther protest for woman punch in the face by Butler Township police officer
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Oh (WKEF) -- A call for justice protestors demanding something be done after video shows a Butler Township Police officer striking Latinka Hancock several times, and it all started over a slice of cheese at the McDonald’s on York Common. “Black people; black women are out here...
Police respond to Dayton shooting, at least 2 injured
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people are injured following a Friday evening shooting in Dayton. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the 1100 block of Highland Avenue in Dayton around 8:20 p.m. on Friday. When Dayton Police arrived on scene, authorities discovered one male injured with a gunshot wound. The injured […]
Fox 19
4 inmates escape Missouri jail, arrested in Butler County
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Four inmates who escaped from a detention center in Missouri were arrested in Butler County on Friday and Saturday, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Law enforcement says 30-year-old Aaron Wade Sebastian, 52-year-old Kelly McSean, who also goes by Larry Bemboom, Dakota Pace, 26,...
Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying theft suspect
WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a theft suspect. On Thursday, deputies responded to the Big Lots store located on Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Township in reference to a theft of numerous tools, the sheriff’s office said.
Columbus school employee, 25, dead in Hilltop shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One woman is dead following a shooting overnight Saturday in the Hilltop neighborhood on the west side of Columbus. According to Columbus police, officers came to the 80 block of Belvidere Avenue just before 1:45 a.m. on the reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Jamika Summerville, 25, suffering […]
WKRC
Reward offered for second suspect wanted in Clermont County murder
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - The Clermont County Sheriff's Office says there is a second suspect in the murder of a woman in Batavia Township but they need to find him. There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Jaydon Pierce. Pierce was a passenger in...
Police identify three bodies found in Dublin house
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the three people found dead inside a Dublin home on Wednesday. Officers found Rajan Rajaram, 54, Santhalatha Rajan, 51, and Anish Rajan Rajaram, 19, dead in their home in the 7000 block of Balfoure Circle, according to the Dublin Police Department. It called in the Ohio Bureau of […]
WSYX ABC6
Police ask for help to identify shoplifting suspects
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are asking for your help to identify three people accused of stealing thousands of dollars in products. According to investigators, the four people loaded several shopping carts with $3,000 in merchandise at a store in Polaris on Dec. 21, 2022. Then they walked...
Fox 19
1 man dead and a woman injured by pickup truck after altercation, police say
FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP (WXIX) - A man is dead and a woman is injured after being struck by a pickup truck that fled the scene early Saturday morning in Hamilton, according to Fairfield Township police. Police arrived at the 3700 block of Canal Road around 12:55 a.m. in response to an...
WLWT 5
Prosecutor disputes suspect's claim that fake gun was used in robberies targeting UC students
CINCINNATI — Multiple robberies this week targeting the University of Cincinnati students living off campus sparked multiple conversations about how to stay safe. "Yeah, yeah, there was a lot of talk about it," UC student Matthew Bess said. "At least in my circles of friends, yeah." Thursday night, students...
Ohio woman accused of kidnapping twin infants, spurring Amber Alert, faces federal charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus woman accused of stealing a vehicle with twin infants inside, spurring a frantic search before both were found safe, is now facing two federal counts of kidnapping a minor. Nalah Jackson, 24, could face 20 years to life in prison if she’s found guilty,...
sciotopost.com
Man Shot and Killed in Columbus Kroger Store During Fight with Security
Columbus – A man is dead after being shot inside a Kroger store, and no one has been charged yet. According to the Columbus Police department, they were called to the 3600 Block of Soldano Blvd around 6:44 pm on Monday. For a report of a shooting inside Kroger. When they arrived they found 26-year-old Paris Royal suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported by died at the hospital.
‘I kill people everywhere I go’: Man sentenced for murders in Ohio
According to court documents, 45-year-old Muziwokthula Madonda was convicted of four murders, two of which were committed in Ohio. In one hearing, Madonda told the court that "I kill people everywhere I go."
Charges filed against suspect in shooting near food truck in Oregon District
DAYTON — A Trotwood man accused of shooting another man outside of a food truck in the Oregon District is officially facing charges. Tyshaun Wilson, 30, is facing two counts of felonious assault, according to court records filed in Dayton Municipal Court Wednesday. Dayton police previously names Wilson a...
Springfield resident dead after single-vehicle crash
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Springfield man is dead following a morning crash on Friday. The Springfield Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) says in a release authorities were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Moorefield Township around 8:43 a.m. on Friday, Jan 20. The crash happened on State Route 72, […]
dayton247now.com
One dead in Springfield vehicle crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fatal vehicle crash is under investigation Friday by the Springfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers responded at about 8:43 a.m. on State Route 72 in Moorefield Township. Paul Rife, 63, of Springfield was driving northbound on SR 72, when his 2004 Pontiac...
Chillicothe man indicted for murder
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ross County prosecutor said a Chillicothe man was indicted on two counts of murder stemming from a fatal shooting last week. A Ross County grand jury returned an indictment charging Marvan Woodfork Sr. with two counts of murder in connection with the death of Jennoro Elmore Jr. On Jan. 10, […]
sciotopost.com
Franklin County Minimart Raided by Narcotics Unit Owner Arrested
WESTFALL – An owner of a local minimart store has been arrested and charged with possible trafficking charges. According to the Whitehall police department on 1/19/2023 the Whitehall Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at local business “Big Walnut Minimart” (5360 E Main St.). During the raid...
Fox 19
One charge dropped against teen accused of bringing loaded gun to Hamilton school
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded true to one charge in connection with bringing a loaded gun to Hamilton High School. The teen pled true to a charge of carrying concealed weapons loaded/dangerous, according to the Hamilton County Juvenile Center. Prosecutors dropped the charge of illegal conveying of a...
US-68 SB crash traps woman inside vehicle
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A woman was trapped inside her car after a crash on U.S. Route 68 early Saturday morning. Multiple crews were called to U.S. Route 68, just south of the Dayton Road overpass, at around 5:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a crash with entrapment, Clark County Dispatch told News Center 7.
Comments / 0