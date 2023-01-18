Read full article on original website
Letter To The Editor: Building A Better Biking Community
Increasing transportation by bicycle benefits both riders and non-riders alike. Along with the direct health benefits and reduction of emissions, higher adoption of cycling can relieve the road stress experienced by drivers as well. The recent Transportation Board presentation by Hermann Geppert-Kleinrath discussed the merits of bicycling and conjectured that...
C’YA Celebrates National Hug Day Today At Smith’s
Champions of Youth Ambitions (C’YA) is celebrating National Hug Day today, Jan. 21 at Los Alamos Smith’s Marketplace. “Take A Second, Make A Difference” is C’YA’s motto and the organization is showing lots of ways to give and receive 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.
New Mexico Museum Of Natural History & Science Expands Its Educational & Space Science Programming Through $300,000 Grant From Meta
ALBUQUERQUE — A new, five-year partnership between the New Mexico Museum of Natural History & Science (NMMNHS) and Meta will substantially expand the Museum’s educational footprint in Valencia County and also support the Museum’s Space Science programming. Meta is donating $300,000 to the NMMNH Foundation, which will...
LARSO Honors Chef Fred Ortiz As Employee Of The Quarter
Chef Fred Ortiz is the Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization (LARSO), Employee of the Quarter (EOQ). Chef Fred has stepped up to lead the kitchens as they transition with a renovation and educating staff along the way. Chef Ortiz has more than 22 years working with LARSO. The EOQ...
Letter To The Editor: Crash Course In Dealing With A Recession
During the early months of the 2008 Recession, I panicked. The daily news was terrible. I did not think that things would ever get better. Things did get better, but hidden from view was the mounting US Federal debt ($10 trillion in 2008 and $31.4 trillion in 2023). The value...
Off-Site Waste Shipment For Final Disposal Activities Added To LANL Legacy Cleanup Electronic Public Reading Room
Per regulatory requirements, Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) announces new documents have been added to the Los Alamos Legacy Cleanup Contract Electronic Public Reading Room. All legacy cleanup documents required to be posted after April 30, 2018, are available on the site linked above. For legacy cleanup documents that were...
Incident At Pajarito A Testament To Los Alamos Culture
A whole bunch of people took time out from skiing today to help a young boy find his lost ski on the Aspen run at Pajarito Mountain Ski Area – a testament to Los Alamos culture. Photo by Tom Tierney.
Daily Postcard: Sunset Falls Near Los Alamos Airport
Daily Postcard: Sunset begins to fall looking east Friday from N.M. 502 near the Los Alamos County Airport. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
LALT’s ‘8x10s: 7 Come 11’ Concludes This Weekend
Los Alamos Little Theatre’s (LALT) production of “8x10s: 7 Come 11” concludes this weekend with performances 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Jan. 20 and 21. Tickets are available online at Event Brite or at the door. The production includes eight short plays written by local and regional...
UNM Lobos Take Down Boise State In Overtime At The Pit
Morris Udeze lines up for the tip off Friday night at The Pit in Albuquerque. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. The Lobos pre-game warm up with 14,560 fans in attendance. Photo by Nate Limback/ladailypost.com. SPORTS News:. The UNM Lobos men’s basketball team hosted the Boise State Broncos – the number one...
