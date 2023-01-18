Massive fire destroys school buses, garage in Isanti County

Tommy Wiita

A fire engulfed an Isanti County school bus garage and destroyed three buses Tuesday morning.

The Braham Bus Company building, located on the 400 block of Broadway Avenue S. in Braham, is considered a complete loss following the fire.

No one was inside the garage at the time and no injuries were reported in the incident. However, one firefighter was treated at the scene for possible "exhaustion-related issues."

The Braham Area School District said no disruption of service is expected, although there may be slight modifications with the types of vehicles picking up and dropping off students. The bus company is contracted with the school district for transportation services.

The Braham Police Department said they were made aware of the fire just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The Cambridge and Mora fire departments assisted with containing and putting the fire out.

According to police, "several explosions" were heard while attempting to put the flames out.

It's unclear how many buses the company owns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.