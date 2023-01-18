ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti County, MN

Massive fire destroys school buses, garage in Isanti County

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G9Rqd_0kIvUyf000
Tommy Wiita

A fire engulfed an Isanti County school bus garage and destroyed three buses Tuesday morning.

The Braham Bus Company building, located on the 400 block of Broadway Avenue S. in Braham, is considered a complete loss following the fire.

No one was inside the garage at the time and no injuries were reported in the incident. However, one firefighter was treated at the scene for possible "exhaustion-related issues."

The Braham Area School District said no disruption of service is expected, although there may be slight modifications with the types of vehicles picking up and dropping off students. The bus company is contracted with the school district for transportation services.

The Braham Police Department said they were made aware of the fire just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday. The Cambridge and Mora fire departments assisted with containing and putting the fire out.

According to police, "several explosions" were heard while attempting to put the flames out.

It's unclear how many buses the company owns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Stretch of Interstate 494 closes after multi-vehicle crash, 4 injured

INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. -- Crews Saturday evening closed part of Interstate 494 while they cleared a multi-vehicle crash near Inver Grove Heights.Troopers say they responded to a five-vehicle crash just after 6:30 p.m. on eastbound I-494 near Highway 62. Four people were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.A viewer caught in the traffic told WCCO a very thin coating of snow made the roads very slick.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

Suspect carjacks 2 vehicles, drives wrong way on Twin Cities highways

A suspect was arrested after carjacking two vehicles and driving the wrong way on Twin Cities highways, before ultimately being stopped by police. The suspect, who wasn't immediately identified, was reportedly driving "erratically and dangerously, including driving into oncoming traffic" near Hwy. 252 and Interstate 694 Thursday night, according to the Brooklyn Center Police Department.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

Several shots fired in Minnetonka standoff

MINNETONKA, Minn. — A suspect is in custody after law enforcement were sent to an apartment complex in Minnetonka on Saturday morning with a report that "several shots" had been fired. An official from the Minnetonka Police Department said they received a 911 call around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and...
MINNETONKA, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Is Anyone Else Confused By The Inaccurate Markings On Central Minnesota Roads?

Am I the only one who gets a bit confused by the inaccuracies in road markings around the area? Just driving my son to work, I come across a few of these confusing markings, and I think to myself, 'When Tanner gets his license, will he follow these arrows into a field?" The picture above is a portion of County Road 120 between Kwik Trip store #150 and Love of Christ Lutheran Church, just past the intersection of County Road 120 and Pinecone Road. The arrows lead to NOWHERE on the left.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Music store destroyed in downtown Osceola fire

OSCEOLA, Wis. (WEAU) - Fire has destroyed a music store in downtown Osceola, in Polk County. The fire broke out late Wednesday afternoon inside Red Bird Music. Fire crews from Osceola and Polk County responded, and were on the scene until 10:00 p.m. The Owner of the store shared a...
OSCEOLA, WI
knsiradio.com

Benton County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Break In At Storage Facility

(KNSI) – Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck is asking for help identifying suspected burglars. A unit at Pikus Mini Storage at 830 Frost Road Northwest in Sauk Rapids was broken into during the overnight hours between January 12th and 13th. A wheelbarrow and three large music speakers, plus other property are believed to have been taken.
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police officer hit by car while clearing debris off roadway in Coon Rapids

COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- Police are reminding motorists to pay attention to emergency vehicles after a police officer was hit by a car Monday night in Coon Rapids.The Coon Rapids Police Department says the officer was stopped on a roadway with the squad car's emergency lights activated, investigating property damage and cleaning up debris around 8:40 p.m. when another vehicle hit the parked squad car. The vehicle also hit the police officer.The officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and is now recovering at home.The driver of the other vehicle is cooperating with the police, CRPD says.
COON RAPIDS, MN
kvsc.org

UPDATE: Monticello Shooting Suspect Arrested

The suspect in a Monticello shooting that hospitalized a man has been found and arrested. Around 8:30 on Monday night, Wright County authorities were called to a campsite in Monticello where they were informed of a reported shooting. When they arrived they found Monticello resident 44-year-old Jade Nickels laying on the roadway near the park.
MONTICELLO, MN
ccxmedia.org

Charges Filed Against Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-through Carjacking Suspect

Charges were filed Thursday against an 18-year-old Brooklyn Park man accused of carjacking a McDonald’s drive-through customer. Michael Lee is charged with 2nd-degree aggravated robbery and fleeing a peace officer. Charging documents show Lee is a tenant of the Huntington Place Apartments. Police arrested Lee following a high-speed chase on Tuesday night.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Bring Me The News

City of Richfield seeks partner to redevelop corner of I-494 and Highway 77

The City of Richfield is seeking a partner to develop a parcel of land near Interstate 494 and Highway 77, looking to turn it into a public destination. On Friday, the City of Richfield announced it is looking for a development partner and owner for a 3.7-acre parcel of land on the northwest corner of I-494 and Highway 77. The Richfield Housing and Redevelopment Authority had issued a Request for Information for the parcel on Tuesday, looking for developers that would make the area a "regional destination."
RICHFIELD, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Man Sentenced in Downtown St. Cloud Pawn Shop Robbery

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced one of three men accused of robbing a downtown St. Cloud pawn shop in August 2020. Forty-one-year-old Johnathon Herring of Waite Park has been sentenced to six years and two months in prison. he gets credit for having already served about a year and a half in the county jail. He pleaded guilty to one count of 1st-degree aggravated robbery in October.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: Brooklyn Park police use PIT maneuver to stop driver in stolen vehicle

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Traffic cameras captured a chaotic chase in the north metro Tuesday evening.A white car is seen heading down Highway 81 in Brooklyn Park with part of its bumper hanging off.Police tried to ram the driver off the road, but he just kept going and tried to take an exit – so police rammed him again by using the PIT maneuver, ending the chase for good.Police say the suspect was wanted for threatening to shoot people in a parking lot, and they think he carjacked the vehicle he was driving.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KROC News

Reward Offered for Whereabouts of Missing Minnesota Man

Eagan, MN (KROC-AM News)- The family of a missing Minnesota man is offering a reward for information regarding his whereabouts. The Eagan Police Department Friday shared a statement from the family of 23-year-old Bryce Borca, who disappeared on October 30, 2022. Borca was last seen trying to walk home after a night out with his friends at the end of Yankee Doodle Rd. near the southeastern outskirts of Fort Snelling State Park in Eagan.
EAGAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

Homeowners on edge after part of new Monticello townhome development collapses

MONTICELLO, Minn. – Homeowners in a new Monticello townhome development have some major concerns after a big part of the structure collapsed earlier this week.No one was hurt when the decorative gables fell down, exposing the home wrap and framing. But a WCCO Investigation shows prior inspections point to what could have been the problem.Glen Hansmann and his neighbors just moved into the four-unit townhome this summer. He says the builder, Texas-based LGI Homes, blamed the collapse on heavy snow -- but he's not buying it."The builder says it was just too much snow, but they were structurally sound, and...
MONTICELLO, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
93K+
Followers
14K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy