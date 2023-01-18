Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locationsKristen WaltersMichigan State
Popular Michigan restaurant chain opening another new location in the stateKristen WaltersRoyal Oak, MI
Popular TV Shows Set in Detroit: Your City on ScreenTed RiversDetroit, MI
When The Iceman Came to DetroitBashar SalameDetroit, MI
Related
michiganchronicle.com
Detroit Riverfront Conservancy’s Winter At Valade Celebrations Continue This Weekend
Winter At Valade guests can learn about cultures from around the world and enjoy a food truck rally, live music and dance; hands-on activities and a parade celebrating the Lunar New Year. Visitors to the Detroit Riverfront can experience cultures from across the globe while having some outdoor fun as...
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GM investing over $900M in 4 factories, including 2 in Michigan
General Motors announced a $918 million investment across different U.S. sites, including Flint and Bay City. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The investment includes upgrades at the facilities, strengthening the EV product portfolio, and fortifying job security at these plants. According to the Detroit Free Press, that means 2,400 union and salary jobs will be retained.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
General Motors invests nearly $1 billion in select Michigan, out-of-state manufacturing plants to build new V-8 engine
General Motors has announced plans to invest $918 million combined into four U.S. plants, including two in Michigan, to produce the sixth generation Small Block V-8 Engine and for electric vehicle production.
This Amazing School Is The Oldest In Michigan Opening Back In 1863
School for most Michiganders takes up at least twelve years of our lives. Then, for you smarty pants that went to college, it could be 16 years or more. A lot can change in that short time. Now, imagine how much change has happened to Michigan's oldest school which opened way back in 1863.
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
Michigan is running out of 313 phone numbers, wants to add 679 area code to Detroit area
New York City's 212 area code, 310 in Los Angeles, and 305 in Miami are often cited as the most "prestigious" three digits to precede your phone number. But Detroit's 313 has also developed a certain cachet. It's become synonymous with a city known for its resilience and part of the city's brand, featured on T-shirts and even tattoos. ...
GM announces nearly $1 billion investment for new vehicles
General Motors announced on Saturday that its making a near $1 billion investment in Michigan facilities for its next generation of vehicles
UAW president: General Motors investment a ‘big win’ for Michigan auto industry
FLINT, MI – United Auto Workers President Ray Curry called today’s multi-million-dollar investment into Flint and Bay City General Motors plants a “big win” for the Michigan auto industry. The company today announced a $579 million investment in Flint to manufacture small block V-8 engines, as...
Reparations for Black residents are focus of new Washtenaw County council
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Efforts in Washtenaw County to study the generational harms of slavery, mass incarceration and racist laws, while recommending reparations for Black residents, are going public. Since mid-2021, an internal county committee born out of research showing the COVID-19 pandemic only expanded preexisting disparities for local Black...
Detroit property values boom for sixth straight year
(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeing a spike in the housing market for the sixth year in a row.As property values boom, you could be seeing new neighbors in your community. Rising property values are creating profits for homeowners.According to the Detroit Office of the Assessor, neighborhoods across the city saw a 20% increase in the last year.Towanna Jackson from Team Peterson Jackson Realtors says East English Village is a hot neighborhood for buyers."Big, beautiful brick homes, English Tudors, it's just classic Detroit," Jackson said. "It's a beautiful neighborhood, active homeowners association." Jackson says homes that used to sell for $18,000 during the crash in 2008 are now at the six-figure price-point. "Now, we're looking in upwards of $200,000 that they're on the market for," Jackson said."Everyone has come in, really updated the inside. Gave it some nice modern features, with incorporating our Old English features of the house and not losing too much on the architectural component of it."Notices of proposed assessment changes are currently being mailed out to over 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners.
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
Detroit may soon be more than just 'the 313' as officials announce new area code coming by 2025
Detroit’s 313 area code is getting a new partner. The Michigan Public Service Commission will hold a public hearing on March 9 to talk about the new 679 area code, which is expected to go into effect in 2025.
fox2detroit.com
Quite a calling: 3 generations of family work demolition removing Detroit blight
FOX 2 (WJBK) - One Detroit family is working hard to tackle blight in the city - and it has become a multigenerational calling. "When I graduated high school I went and did a year of college and figured out that it wasn’t for me," said Leo Mumpfield Jr.
michiganchronicle.com
Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse
Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom
A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
Why Is Aretha Franklin’s Detroit Home Listed On Zillow With No Interior Photos?
Detroit is no stranger to great musical talent as many of the music industry's best have come from Motown Records or just the city of Detroit in general. Famous American singer Aretha Franklin is a Detroit, Michigan native, and her childhood home is up for sale. It's not uncommon for...
Comments / 0