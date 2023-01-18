ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan

Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Detroit Evening Report: GM investing over $900M in 4 factories, including 2 in Michigan

General Motors announced a $918 million investment across different U.S. sites, including Flint and Bay City. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The investment includes upgrades at the facilities, strengthening the EV product portfolio, and fortifying job security at these plants. According to the Detroit Free Press, that means 2,400 union and salary jobs will be retained.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent

(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit property values boom for sixth straight year

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit is seeing a spike in the housing market for the sixth year in a row.As property values boom, you could be seeing new neighbors in your community. Rising property values are creating profits for homeowners.According to the Detroit Office of the Assessor, neighborhoods across the city saw a 20% increase in the last year.Towanna Jackson from Team Peterson Jackson Realtors says East English Village is a hot neighborhood for buyers."Big, beautiful brick homes, English Tudors, it's just classic Detroit," Jackson said. "It's a beautiful neighborhood, active homeowners association." Jackson says homes that used to sell for $18,000 during the crash in 2008 are now at the six-figure price-point. "Now, we're looking in upwards of $200,000 that they're on the market for," Jackson said."Everyone has come in, really updated the inside. Gave it some nice modern features, with incorporating our Old English features of the house and not losing too much on the architectural component of it."Notices of proposed assessment changes are currently being mailed out to over 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners.
DETROIT, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts

Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
ANN ARBOR, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Largest Black-Owned Luxury Party Rental Company in SE Michigan Opens Warehouse

Contemporary must-have event decor is now available through full-service company, The Luxe Rental Collective. The Luxe Rental Collective, a full-service luxury event rental company, has now increased its capacity, acquiring a 4,500 square foot warehouse space, making it the largest African American owned luxury party rental provider in Southeast Michigan. The Luxe Rental Collective fills a void in the rental market by offering party decor to clients with “no minimum rentals” and a streamlined online rental process. This service benefits event designers and non-professionals who want to rent fewer items or less volume than a commercial or corporate client may require.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
Chalkbeat

Fired Detroit teacher Nicole Conaway is cleared to return to the classroom

A Detroit school district teacher who was fired last year after challenging the district’s in-person work requirement for employees is expected to make a return to the classroom. The Detroit school board voted 5-1 in April 2022 to fire Nicole Conaway, a science and math teacher in the Detroit Public Schools Community District for 16 years who fought to be able to teach from home due to a medical condition. Board member...
DETROIT, MI

