An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
U.S. Treasury Team Heading to China in February to Prepare Yellen's Trip -Sources
DAVOS, Switzerland/DAKAR (Reuters) - A team of U.S. Treasury officials will visit China in February to prepare for a visit by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday. Treasury announced Yellen's plans to travel to China and welcome her counterparts to the...
Brazil Defense Minister Says Military Not Directly Involved in Brasilia Riots
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil Minister of Defense Jose Mucio said on Friday that the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the riots by supporters of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro who stormed government buildings calling for a coup. President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has criticized the military...
Big Issue struggling to stay afloat amid cost of living crisis, says founder
The Big Issue narrowly avoided going bust during the pandemic, its founder has said, as sales continue to be hit by the cost of living crisis. For the first time in the magazine’s over 30-year history, Covid meant that people who are homeless or long-term unemployed were not able to sell it on the streets, and its leadership had to rapidly rethink the model of the social business.
China rings in Lunar New Year with most COVID rules lifted
BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
Fed's Brainard Says Data May Be Aligning for 'Soft Landing' Scenario
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Evidence in favor of a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy, in which inflation declines without major job losses, appears to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday in remarks that excluded any explicit policy preference for the U.S. central bank's upcoming meeting but noted signs of slowing growth.
As Haitian gangs expand control, cop’s family is left shaken
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Every day when Daniel Marie Carmel’s husband put on his flak vest and walked out the door for another day of fighting Haiti’s gangs, she wondered if he would come home that night. Friday was the day her smiling spouse of 18 years,...
Philippine Bank at Centre of Cyber Heist Appeals New York Court Loss to Bangladesh
MANILA (Reuters) - A Philippine bank at the centre of an unsolved $81 million cyber heist has appealed a New York Supreme Court decision to dismiss the bank's motion to throw out the Bangladesh central bank's lawsuit against it. In February 2016, unidentified hackers used fraudulent orders on the SWIFT...
Kuwait Aims to Build Political Cohesion With New Amnesty for Jailed Critics
KUWAIT (Reuters) - Kuwait's emir has pardoned dozens of jailed critics under a new amnesty as the Gulf state builds on efforts to end domestic political feuding that has hampered fiscal reforms and as tensions surface between the new government and parliament. The amnesty decreed by Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad...
New Zealand's Ruling Party Confirms Hipkins as New Prime Minister - Radio New Zealand
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand's ruling Labour Party selected Chris Hipkins to replace Jacinda Ardern as leader of the Labour party and prime minister in a meeting on Sunday, Radio New Zealand reported. Hipkins, 44, was the only nomination for the job and his confirmation by the 64 lawmakers, known...
High Egg Prices Should Be Investigated, U.S. Farm Group Says
(Reuters) -The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) should examine high egg prices for signs of price gouging from top egg companies, a farm group said, as Americans continue to pay more than ever for the household staple. U.S. regulators, farmers, and industry have often argued in recent years about the power...
Germany Expects Further Iran Sanctions at EU Foreign Ministers Meeting
BERLIN (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree further sanctions targeting members of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps at their meeting in Brussels on Monday, a spokesperson for the German Foreign Office said on Friday. Asked at a regular government news conference in Berlin whether sanctions could hamper...
One Thousand 'Bad Apples' Placed Outside London Police HQ in Demonstration
LONDON (Reuters) - London police were confronted by the sight of 1,071 plastic rotten apples outside their headquarters on Friday, in a display seeking to mark the high number of staff facing investigation for sex offences or domestic abuse. Refuge, a British domestic abuse charity, placed the imitation red and...
Iranian Currency Falls to Record Low Amid Isolation and Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country's increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran's Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent months as efforts to...
Venezuela Releases Ex-Interior Minister From Prison; He Will Go to Spain
CARACAS (Reuters) - A Venezuelan court on Saturday released former Interior Minister Miguel Rodriguez Torres from jail after he was imprisoned for nearly five years, allowing him to travel to Spain, relatives of the former official said. The retired army General served as interior minister in 2014 but later broke...
Burkina Military Govt Demands Departure of French Troops - National Television
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Burkina Faso's military government has demanded the departure of French troops stationed in the country, the West African nation's national television reported on Saturday, citing a local news agency. A spokesman for the government did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesman for the...
U.S., Cuban Officials Wrap up Law-Enforcement Talks in Havana
HAVANA/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A visiting U.S. delegation wrapped up two days of talks on law-enforcement issues with Cuban officials in Havana on Thursday, the two governments said following the first meeting of its kind since the previous Trump administration stopped such dialogue. The talks, which included the State Department, Justice Department...
Sunak Fined by Police for Failing to Wear Seat Belt
LONDON (Reuters) -British police fined Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday for failing to wear a seat belt while he filmed a social media clip in the back seat of a moving car, a potentially embarrassing blow as he tries to revive his party's fortunes. Sunak, who apologised on Thursday...
Sierra Leone’s 'Watershed' Law Aims to Boost Women in Government
FREETOWN (Reuters) - Sierra Leone's president has signed into law a bill guaranteeing women at least 30% of positions in government and the private sector, with equal pay - a policy hailed as a watershed moment for gender equality in the African country of 8 million. Known as the Gender...
