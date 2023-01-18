I’m a few weeks late to writing this, but it’s not like much has changed, so here we go anyways:. Phil Longo was a polarizing figure for UNC football fans and media. There are those who saw him as possibly UNC’s best ever offensive coordinator, putting up top-20 offenses in just about every stat that matters while recycling through a bevy of NFL-caliber players nearly every year and uncovering the program’s probably two best-ever quarterbacks back to back with the kind of explosive offense rarely seen in Chapel Hill. And there are those who see his disproportionate red zone failures, short-yardage struggles, occasional lack of rhythm or feel for complementary football, and some other things and find him to be a good-not-great coordinator who got lucky with some of UNC’s best ever talent at quarterback and skill positions but was always very replaceable and probably upgradeable. I won’t make any bones about the fact that I fall in the former camp — I’m not blind to those issues, but I think several were exaggerated and the ones that weren’t were more than mitigated by how easily he managed explosive plays, which are pretty much free points: they turn drives that aren’t likely to score into either much more favorable ones, or even just six points immediately. It’s a moot point, as Longo’s now left of his own accord for the same position in Madison, Wisconsin, but it’s worth keeping in mind, especially because Longo’s replacement, Chip Lindsey, said in his first press availability that “the nucleus of our offense is in place” and that his job is going to be more to tweak than to install a new system. So, as I did more than four years ago when Longo was announced as UNC’s new playcaller, let’s take a look at Lindsey’s career and figure out what we can expect from him with this UNC offense going forward.

