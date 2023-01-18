ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Video of a woman claiming to be USC student, using a racial slur goes viral on TikTok

By Alexa Jurado
The State
The State
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Vt76_0kIvJu6100

The University of South Carolina says a woman who repeatedly used a racial slur in a TikTok video that went viral is not a USC student.

The college-age woman, who says her name, yelled the racial slur during a confrontation with other students that was captured on video and posted to TikTok. It’s unclear what the confrontation, which was non-violent, was about. When asked where she attends school, the woman replied, “USC, baby.”

The video appears to have been recorded at two locations, inside a restaurant or bar and outside. The exact locations could not be determined.

But the woman does not attend USC. “We have no records of that individual ever being enrolled at the University of South Carolina,” said university spokesman Jeff Stensland.

@samvz213

Repost it got taken down DONT TAKE THIS DOWN

♬ original sound - Filip

The video apparently was taken by someone challenging the woman because of her language. The video was originally posted by TikTok user samvz213, and it had more than a million views before it was taken down. It has since been reposted numerous times.

It is not known when the video was recorded and posted or when it was taken down.

Other users on TikTok claimed that the woman attends Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter. She is not a current student there, according to a statement on that school’s Twitter page .

USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Students march against racist culture on campus

Students gathered for a protest against "racist culture" at USC on Jan. 20, 2023. The protest began at the McKissick Museum on the Horseshoe and ended on Greene Street with students rallying outside Russell House Student Union to share their experiences. Courtney McClain, a fourth-year broadcast journalism student and activist, organized the protest after a TikTok video of an individual claiming to be a USC student and repeatedly saying an anti-Black racial slur went viral last week. The university has confirmed that said individual is not a USC student.
