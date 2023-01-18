Video of a woman claiming to be USC student, using a racial slur goes viral on TikTok

The University of South Carolina says a woman who repeatedly used a racial slur in a TikTok video that went viral is not a USC student.

The college-age woman, who says her name, yelled the racial slur during a confrontation with other students that was captured on video and posted to TikTok. It’s unclear what the confrontation, which was non-violent, was about. When asked where she attends school, the woman replied, “USC, baby.”

The video appears to have been recorded at two locations, inside a restaurant or bar and outside. The exact locations could not be determined.

But the woman does not attend USC. “We have no records of that individual ever being enrolled at the University of South Carolina,” said university spokesman Jeff Stensland.

@samvz213

The video apparently was taken by someone challenging the woman because of her language. The video was originally posted by TikTok user samvz213, and it had more than a million views before it was taken down. It has since been reposted numerous times.

It is not known when the video was recorded and posted or when it was taken down.

Other users on TikTok claimed that the woman attends Central Carolina Technical College in Sumter. She is not a current student there, according to a statement on that school’s Twitter page .