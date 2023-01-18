Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in North Carolina?Ted RiversCary, NC
St. Aug’s and Carter forge a $75-plus million development projectThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
The Urban Legend Surrounding this Castle in North Carolina is FascinatingTravel MavenChapel Hill, NC
Looking for a unique physical challenge in Cary? Try the North Cary Park Climbing BouldersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Resident Faces Up to 20 Years in Prison for Running Ponzi SchemeJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
Jaylen Blakes breaks nose during practice
Duke basketball sophomore Jaylen Blakes caught an incidental elbow during practice on Wednesday and broke his nose, first-year head coach Jon Scheyer told the media on Friday. Even so, when the unranked Blue Devils (13-5, 4-3 ACC) host the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2 ACC) at noon ET ...
Clutch shots help No. 17 UNC upset No. 13 Duke, 61-56
The ability to hit big shots in the fourth quarter helped No. 17 UNC knock off No. 13 Duke for its fourth win in a row.
dukebasketballreport.com
DBR Podcast #480 - Jeremy Roach Returns
There is a medium-sized elephant in the room if you follow the news at SBNation and Vox Media, which is that the DBR Podcast might be undergoing some changes in the next month, but as of this publication, we know nothing more than to just keep plugging away with this program. Stay tuned!
Jeremy Roach's status entering Miami game
Duke basketball captain Jeremy Roach has missed three straight games and four overall this season due to a lingering toe injury he sustained in the team's loss to Purdue in late November. And it sounds like the junior guard, averaging 11.9 points and 3.2 assists, might miss more time for the ...
dukebasketballreport.com
The Duke Chronicle On Miami
Miami is coming to Cameron on Saturday and we’ll get to the preview presently. For now, we thought we’d talk about this article in the Duke Chronicle. As Matthew Brathwaite points out, Miami is a deep and experienced team and last season, they finished on a tear. And...
cbs17
Parade held for NCCU Eagles after big win against Jackson State in Celebration Bowl
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina Central University’s campus was filled with celebration and excitement Saturday. It was the day the community rallied around the new HBCU champions. NCCU’s football team was finally recognized for their win against Jackson State University in the Celebration Bowl in December.
tarheelblog.com
A look at what Chip Lindsey brings to UNC
I’m a few weeks late to writing this, but it’s not like much has changed, so here we go anyways:. Phil Longo was a polarizing figure for UNC football fans and media. There are those who saw him as possibly UNC’s best ever offensive coordinator, putting up top-20 offenses in just about every stat that matters while recycling through a bevy of NFL-caliber players nearly every year and uncovering the program’s probably two best-ever quarterbacks back to back with the kind of explosive offense rarely seen in Chapel Hill. And there are those who see his disproportionate red zone failures, short-yardage struggles, occasional lack of rhythm or feel for complementary football, and some other things and find him to be a good-not-great coordinator who got lucky with some of UNC’s best ever talent at quarterback and skill positions but was always very replaceable and probably upgradeable. I won’t make any bones about the fact that I fall in the former camp — I’m not blind to those issues, but I think several were exaggerated and the ones that weren’t were more than mitigated by how easily he managed explosive plays, which are pretty much free points: they turn drives that aren’t likely to score into either much more favorable ones, or even just six points immediately. It’s a moot point, as Longo’s now left of his own accord for the same position in Madison, Wisconsin, but it’s worth keeping in mind, especially because Longo’s replacement, Chip Lindsey, said in his first press availability that “the nucleus of our offense is in place” and that his job is going to be more to tweak than to install a new system. So, as I did more than four years ago when Longo was announced as UNC’s new playcaller, let’s take a look at Lindsey’s career and figure out what we can expect from him with this UNC offense going forward.
South Garner's Antonio King named football coach at Jordan
Durham, N.C. — Antonio King will become the next head football coach at Jordan High School, the school announced on Thursday. King, a native of Durham, has deep football roots in the Triangle. King played quarterback at Hillside High School, where he graduated in 1993, before playing college football at Howard University and N.C. Central University. He graduated from N.C. Central in 1996.
"Bull City Anthem:" Music video highlights of the positives of life in Durham
Durham, like many towns and cities, has had its share of negative publicity – but a new song and video project may help re-brand the Bull City’s image. It offers a strong and positive message of unity. It’s called the "Bull City Anthem," featuring Choppa Boi 3 and...
5 of the largest snowstorms in Raleigh, NC's history - Exploring Raleigh's greatest snowstorms since 2000
When it comes to winter weather, North Carolina is known for its mild temperatures and the occasional snowfall. But how much does it snow in Raleigh? And what are the largest snow storms that Raleigh has seen? What's the largest snow storm you've seen in Raleigh?. While the Triangle area...
tourcounsel.com
The Streets at Southpoint | Shopping mall in North Carolina
The Streets at Southpoint Mall is one of the Triangle area's shopping and entertainment complexes. This large, contemporary-design shopping center features more than 140 shops and restaurants. Outside you can also shop and eat something delicious in the pedestrian "Main Street". After you've done your shopping, head over to the...
cbs17
1 shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot early Saturday morning in Raleigh, police say. At about 2:14 a.m., officers said they responded to Paula St. early Saturday morning near Wake Forest Road in Raleigh. Officers said a man was shot and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Another Broken Egg, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria, GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken
Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Another Broken Egg in Raleigh, Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria in Cary and GG Taste of Chicago Fish & Chicken in Durham get their grades. Reporter: Keely...
WRAL
McDonald's employee shot in Raleigh
An employee at the McDonald's on Falls of Neuse Road was shot on Friday night. An employee at the McDonald's on Falls of Neuse Road was shot on Friday night.
WRAL
Garner teacher remembered by students, family members
A Garner Magnet High School teacher died Monday night, the school's principal wrote in a letter to families. Jake Stevens was a career and technical education (CTE) teacher at GMHS for 16 years and a graduate of the school, according to Principal Matt Price's letter. A Garner Magnet High School...
cbs17
Raleigh’s 2005 winter ice storm: A reminder to always be prepared
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – On Jan. 19, 2005, a weak upper level system brought significant impacts to central North Carolina, despite producing only a trace to around 1 inch of snow across most of the region. Unusually cold road surface temperatures, air temperatures in the lower 20’s and a...
Cary man will use $400,000 jackpot to buy a home
CARY, N.C. — William Kite said he couldn't believe he won a $422,918 Cash 5 jackpot. “I was honestly numb for about two or three days,” Kite, 64, from Cary, said Wednesday. “It’s all kind of a haze.”. Kite, who works in IT, bought his Quick...
cbs17
Rollover crash briefly closes part of Wilmington St. just south of I-40 in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was flipped on its side in a wreck that closed Wilmington Street/U.S. 70 Business for about 30 minutes just south of downtown Raleigh Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 4 p.m. and closed lanes heading south of downtown Raleigh, according to the...
Crash on I-540 sends one to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Saturday morning crash on I-540 sent one person to the hospital. The wreck happened just before 1 a.m. in Raleigh near Falls of Neuse Road. The WRAL Breaking News Tracker arrived and found a single vehicle heavily damaged and two lanes closed. Lanes have since reopened.
cbs17
Motorcyclists gather on Capital Blvd for memorial, Raleigh police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police said motorcyclists gathered on Capital Blvd. Saturday afternoon for a rally. The rally was a memorial for someone who died, according to the police department. It is not known who the person is. Police said several of their officers, including one of their...
Comments / 0