On Net-a-porter.com, the lowest priced pair of jeans is £100 (there’s a reason Khloe Kardashian’s Good American “Good Legs” style is a bestseller) and the highest comes in at a cool £1,790 (feather-trimmed Valentinos, anyone?). Granted, this is a luxury retail platform, with bestsellers encompassing The Row shirting, Saint Laurent bags and Gucci ballgowns, but the chasm between denim prices is indicative of an industry slowly waking up to the idea of investment dressing, but still plagued by fast fashion (a quick sweep of ASOS shows its signature skinnies offering starts at a shocking £6). So how much should you pay for a pair of classic straight-legs that hold their shape and stand the test of time? It’s a complex equation, according to leaders in the field and top buyers, who are closely monitoring the brands we’re backing and, tellingly, paying hundreds for.

1 DAY AGO