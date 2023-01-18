Read full article on original website
Related
Seminole Producer
Billy Taylor
Billy Charles Taylor, age 93 and life-long resident of Konawa, Oklahoma, passed away January 20, 2023 at Ada Care Center in Ada, Oklahoma. A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Konawa Cemetery under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Rev. Pam Shirk will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22nd at the funeral home.
Seminole Producer
Michael Gordon
Michael “Mike “Ted Gordon, 74, longtime Seminole, Oklahoma resident, passed from this life on, Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home in Seminole. Mike was born on August 6, 1948 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Glenn Gordon and Janet Genio DeGraffenreid. Mike grew up in Wagoner, Oklahoma where he attended school. He had lived in several places during his life, including, Lindsey, Oklahoma, Pratt, Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma before moving to Seminole in 1973. He also lived in Eufaula and Marietta, Oklahoma for job transfers.
Seminole Producer
Jimmy Hill
Jimmy Wallace Hill went to be with the Lord on January 8, 2023 in Holdenville at the age of 69. Jimmy was born on September 7, 1953 to James and Seporia Hill in Lima, Oklahoma. He enlisted in the United States Army and served a tour in Germany. He received an honorable discharge in 1979.
Seminole Producer
Clarence Morrison, Jr.
Clarence Morrison Jr., Shawnee resident, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Shawnee at the age of 45. Clarence was born on October 7, 1977 in Shawnee, OK, to Clarence Morrison Sr. and Rose (Price) Morrison. Clarence is survived by his wife, Brandi Morrison; grandma, Dora Thomas; son, Henry...
Comments / 0