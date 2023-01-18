Michael “Mike “Ted Gordon, 74, longtime Seminole, Oklahoma resident, passed from this life on, Sunday, January 15, 2023 at his home in Seminole. Mike was born on August 6, 1948 in Stillwater, Oklahoma to Glenn Gordon and Janet Genio DeGraffenreid. Mike grew up in Wagoner, Oklahoma where he attended school. He had lived in several places during his life, including, Lindsey, Oklahoma, Pratt, Great Bend and Wichita, Kansas, Tulsa and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma before moving to Seminole in 1973. He also lived in Eufaula and Marietta, Oklahoma for job transfers.

