Billy Charles Taylor, age 93 and life-long resident of Konawa, Oklahoma, passed away January 20, 2023 at Ada Care Center in Ada, Oklahoma. A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Konawa Cemetery under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Rev. Pam Shirk will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22nd at the funeral home.

KONAWA, OK ・ 23 HOURS AGO