Seminole Producer
Billy Taylor
Billy Charles Taylor, age 93 and life-long resident of Konawa, Oklahoma, passed away January 20, 2023 at Ada Care Center in Ada, Oklahoma. A graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 23, 2023 at Konawa Cemetery under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. Rev. Pam Shirk will officiate. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 22nd at the funeral home.
Clarence Morrison, Jr.
Clarence Morrison Jr., Shawnee resident, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in Shawnee at the age of 45. Clarence was born on October 7, 1977 in Shawnee, OK, to Clarence Morrison Sr. and Rose (Price) Morrison. Clarence is survived by his wife, Brandi Morrison; grandma, Dora Thomas; son, Henry...
